Keyboard

The Keyboard API provides keyboard display and visibility control, along with event tracking when the keyboard shows and hides.

keyboardWillShow

keyboardDidShow

keyboardWillHide

keyboardDidHide

import { Plugins , KeyboardInfo } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Keyboard } = Plugins ;







Keyboard . addListener ( 'keyboardWillShow' , ( info : KeyboardInfo ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard will show with height' , info . keyboardHeight ) ;

} ) ;



Keyboard . addListener ( 'keyboardDidShow' , ( info : KeyboardInfo ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard did show with height' , info . keyboardHeight ) ;

} ) ;



Keyboard . addListener ( 'keyboardWillHide' , ( ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard will hide' ) ;

} ) ;



Keyboard . addListener ( 'keyboardDidHide' , ( ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard did hide' ) ;

} ) ;







window . addEventListener ( 'keyboardWillShow' , ( e ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard will show with height' , ( < any > e ) . keyboardHeight ) ;

} ) ;



window . addEventListener ( 'keyboardDidShow' , ( e ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard did show with height' , ( < any > e ) . keyboardHeight ) ;

} ) ;



window . addEventListener ( 'keyboardWillHide' , ( ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard will hide' ) ;

} ) ;



window . addEventListener ( 'keyboardDidHide' , ( ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard did hide' ) ;

} ) ;







Keyboard . setAccessoryBarVisible ( { isVisible : false } ) ;



Keyboard . show ( ) ;



Keyboard . hide ( ) ;

The keyboard plugin allows the following configuration values to be added in capacitor.config.json for the iOS platform:

resize : It configures the way the app is resized when the Keyboard appears. Allowed values are none : Not the app, nor the webview are resized native : (default) The whole native webview will be resized when the keyboard shows/hides, it will affect the vh relative unit. body : Only the html <body> element will be resized. Relative units are not affected, because the viewport does not change. ionic : Only the html ion-app element will be resized. Use it only for ionic apps.

style : If set to dark it will use Dark style keyboard instead of the regular one.

{

"plugins" : {

"Keyboard" : {

"resize" : "body" ,

"style" : "dark"

}

}

}

show ( ) => Promise < void >

Show the keyboard. This method is alpha and may have issues

hide ( ) => Promise < void >

Hide the keyboard.

setAccessoryBarVisible ( options : { isVisible : boolean ; } ) => Promise < void >

Set whether the accessory bar should be visible on the keyboard. We recommend disabling the accessory bar for short forms (login, signup, etc.) to provide a cleaner UI

Param Type options { isVisible: boolean; }

setScroll ( options : { isDisabled : boolean ; } ) => Promise < void >

Programmatically enable or disable the WebView scroll

Param Type options { isDisabled: boolean; }

setStyle ( options : KeyboardStyleOptions ) => Promise < void >

Programmatically set the keyboard style

Param Type options KeyboardStyleOptions

setResizeMode ( options : KeyboardResizeOptions ) => Promise < void >

Programmatically set the resize mode

Param Type options KeyboardResizeOptions

addListener ( eventName : 'keyboardWillShow' , listenerFunc : ( info : KeyboardInfo ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName "keyboardWillShow" listenerFunc (info: KeyboardInfo) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener ( eventName : 'keyboardDidShow' , listenerFunc : ( info : KeyboardInfo ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName "keyboardDidShow" listenerFunc (info: KeyboardInfo) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener ( eventName : 'keyboardWillHide' , listenerFunc : ( ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName "keyboardWillHide" listenerFunc () = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener ( eventName : 'keyboardDidHide' , listenerFunc : ( ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName "keyboardDidHide" listenerFunc () = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

removeAllListeners ( ) => void

Remove all native listeners for this plugin

Prop Type style KeyboardStyle

Prop Type mode KeyboardResize

Prop Type remove () = > void

Prop Type keyboardHeight number

Members Value Dark "DARK" Light "LIGHT"