Keyboard
The Keyboard API provides keyboard display and visibility control, along with event tracking when the keyboard shows and hides.
Window Events for cordova-plugin-ionic-keyboard compatibility
- keyboardWillShow
- keyboardDidShow
- keyboardWillHide
- keyboardDidHide
Example
import { Plugins, KeyboardInfo } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Keyboard } = Plugins;
// Keyboard Plugin Events
Keyboard.addListener('keyboardWillShow', (info: KeyboardInfo) => {
console.log('keyboard will show with height', info.keyboardHeight);
});
Keyboard.addListener('keyboardDidShow', (info: KeyboardInfo) => {
console.log('keyboard did show with height', info.keyboardHeight);
});
Keyboard.addListener('keyboardWillHide', () => {
console.log('keyboard will hide');
});
Keyboard.addListener('keyboardDidHide', () => {
console.log('keyboard did hide');
});
// window events
window.addEventListener('keyboardWillShow', (e) => {
console.log('keyboard will show with height', (<any>e).keyboardHeight);
});
window.addEventListener('keyboardDidShow', (e) => {
console.log('keyboard did show with height', (<any>e).keyboardHeight);
});
window.addEventListener('keyboardWillHide', () => {
console.log('keyboard will hide');
});
window.addEventListener('keyboardDidHide', () => {
console.log('keyboard did hide');
});
// API
Keyboard.setAccessoryBarVisible({ isVisible: false });
Keyboard.show();
Keyboard.hide();
Keyboard configuration (iOS only)
The keyboard plugin allows the following configuration values to be added in
capacitor.config.json for the iOS platform:
resize: It configures the way the app is resized when the Keyboard appears. Allowed values are
none: Not the app, nor the webview are resized
native: (default) The whole native webview will be resized when the keyboard shows/hides, it will affect the
vhrelative unit.
body: Only the html
<body>element will be resized. Relative units are not affected, because the viewport does not change.
ionic: Only the html ion-app element will be resized. Use it only for ionic apps.
style: If set to
darkit will use Dark style keyboard instead of the regular one.
{
"plugins": {
"Keyboard": {
"resize": "body",
"style": "dark"
}
}
}
API
show()
show() => Promise<void>
Show the keyboard. This method is alpha and may have issues
hide()
hide() => Promise<void>
Hide the keyboard.
setAccessoryBarVisible(...)
setAccessoryBarVisible(options: { isVisible: boolean; }) => Promise<void>
Set whether the accessory bar should be visible on the keyboard. We recommend disabling the accessory bar for short forms (login, signup, etc.) to provide a cleaner UI
|Param
|Type
options
{ isVisible: boolean; }
setScroll(...)
setScroll(options: { isDisabled: boolean; }) => Promise<void>
Programmatically enable or disable the WebView scroll
|Param
|Type
options
{ isDisabled: boolean; }
setStyle(...)
setStyle(options: KeyboardStyleOptions) => Promise<void>
Programmatically set the keyboard style
|Param
|Type
options
|KeyboardStyleOptions
setResizeMode(...)
setResizeMode(options: KeyboardResizeOptions) => Promise<void>
Programmatically set the resize mode
|Param
|Type
options
|KeyboardResizeOptions
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'keyboardWillShow', listenerFunc: (info: KeyboardInfo) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
"keyboardWillShow"
listenerFunc
(info: KeyboardInfo) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'keyboardDidShow', listenerFunc: (info: KeyboardInfo) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
"keyboardDidShow"
listenerFunc
(info: KeyboardInfo) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'keyboardWillHide', listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
"keyboardWillHide"
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'keyboardDidHide', listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
"keyboardDidHide"
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => void
Remove all native listeners for this plugin
Interfaces
KeyboardStyleOptions
|Prop
|Type
style
|KeyboardStyle
KeyboardResizeOptions
|Prop
|Type
mode
|KeyboardResize
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => void
KeyboardInfo
|Prop
|Type
keyboardHeight
number
Enums
KeyboardStyle
|Members
|Value
Dark
"DARK"
Light
"LIGHT"
KeyboardResize
|Members
|Value
Body
"body"
Ionic
"ionic"
Native
"native"
None
"none"