Version: v2

On this page

Capacitor Community Plugins

The community has built a number of Capacitor plugins to add functionality to your app.

There are a number of ways to find community plugins: Search the web or npm to find any published plugins, or explore the official Capacitor Community GitHub org and NPM scope for a curated list of quality, community supported Capacitor plugins.

The official Capacitor Community GitHub org and NPM scope is a new effort to curate the best Capacitor community-supported plugins and provide consistent project and code conventions. The Capacitor core team facilitates work but does not officially maintain any plugins in this org.

Capacitor has support for most Cordova plugins, so developers can use the hundreds of existing Cordova plugins in their Capacitor apps. While certain Cordova plugins are not compatible with Capacitor, most are, so it's worth trying one if there's no existing Capacitor-specific plugin available.

Also see the Ionic Native Community plugins for a list of primarily Cordova plugins with convenient wrappers to make them easier to use in your apps. Feel free to use the Ionic Native Community wrappers or simply use the list as a reference for quality Cordova plugins.