App
The App API handles high level App state and events.
For example, this API emits events when the app enters and leaves the foreground, handles deeplinks, opens other apps, and manages persisted plugin state.
- Interfaces
Note about
canOpenUrl
To use
canOpenUrl, you need to set the URL schemes your app will query for in
LSApplicationQueriesSchemes in
Info.plist.
Read more about LSApplicationQueriesSchemes and configuring Info.plist.
Example
import { Plugins, AppState } from '@capacitor/core';
const { App } = Plugins;
App.addListener('appStateChange', (state: AppState) => {
// state.isActive contains the active state
console.log('App state changed. Is active?', state.isActive);
});
var ret = await App.canOpenUrl({ url: 'com.getcapacitor.myapp' });
console.log('Can open url: ', ret.value);
ret = await App.openUrl({
url: 'com.getcapacitor.myapp://page?id=ionicframework',
});
console.log('Open url response: ', ret);
ret = await App.getLaunchUrl();
if (ret && ret.url) {
console.log('App opened with URL: ' + ret.url);
}
console.log('Launch url: ', ret);
App.addListener('appUrlOpen', (data: any) => {
console.log('App opened with URL: ' + data.url);
});
App.addListener('appRestoredResult', (data: any) => {
console.log('Restored state:', data);
});
Android: Use appRestoredResult
On Android, due to memory constraints on low-end devices, it's possible that, if your app launches a new activity, your app will be terminated by the operating system in order to reduce memory consumption.
For example, that means the
Camera API, which launches a new Activity to take a photo, may not be able to return data back to your app.
To avoid this, Capacitor stores all restored activity results on launch. You should add a listener for
appRestoredResult in order to handle any
plugin call results that were delivered when your app was not running.
Once you have that result (if any), you can update the UI to restore a logical experience for the user, such as navigating or selecting the proper tab.
We recommend every Android app using plugins that rely on external Activities (for example, Camera) to have this event and process handled.
API
exitApp()
exitApp() => never
Force exit the app. This should only be used in conjunction with the
backButton handler for Android to
exit the app when navigation is complete.
Ionic handles this itself so you shouldn't need to call this if using Ionic
Returns:
never
canOpenUrl(...)
canOpenUrl(options: { url: string; }) => Promise<{ value: boolean; }>
Check if an app can be opened with the given URL
|Param
|Type
options
{ url: string; }
Returns:
Promise<{ value: boolean; }>
openUrl(...)
openUrl(options: { url: string; }) => Promise<{ completed: boolean; }>
Open an app with the given URL
|Param
|Type
options
{ url: string; }
Returns:
Promise<{ completed: boolean; }>
getState()
getState() => Promise<AppState>
Gets the current app state
Returns:
Promise<AppState>
getLaunchUrl()
getLaunchUrl() => Promise<AppLaunchUrl>
Get the URL the app was launched with, if any
Returns:
Promise<AppLaunchUrl>
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'appStateChange', listenerFunc: (state: AppState) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Listen for changes in the App's active state (whether the app is in the foreground or background)
|Param
|Type
eventName
"appStateChange"
listenerFunc
(state: AppState) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'appUrlOpen', listenerFunc: (data: AppUrlOpen) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Listen for url open events for the app. This handles both custom URL scheme links as well as URLs your app handles (Universal Links on iOS and App Links on Android)
|Param
|Type
eventName
"appUrlOpen"
listenerFunc
(data: AppUrlOpen) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'appRestoredResult', listenerFunc: (data: AppRestoredResult) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
If the app was launched with previously persisted plugin call data, such as on Android when an activity returns to an app that was closed, this call will return any data the app was launched with, converted into the form of a result from a plugin call.
|Param
|Type
eventName
"appRestoredResult"
listenerFunc
(data: AppRestoredResult) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'backButton', listenerFunc: (data: AppUrlOpen) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Listen for the hardware back button event (Android only). Listening for this event will disable the
default back button behaviour, so you might want to call
window.history.back() manually.
If you want to close the app, call
App.exitApp().
|Param
|Type
eventName
"backButton"
listenerFunc
(data: AppUrlOpen) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => void
Remove all native listeners for this plugin
Interfaces
AppState
|Prop
|Type
isActive
boolean
AppLaunchUrl
|Prop
|Type
url
string
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => void
AppUrlOpen
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url
string
|The URL the app was opened with
iosSourceApplication
any
|The source application opening the app (iOS only) https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiapplicationopenurloptionskey/1623128-sourceapplication
iosOpenInPlace
boolean
|Whether the app should open the passed document in-place or must copy it first. https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiapplicationopenurloptionskey/1623123-openinplace
AppRestoredResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
pluginId
string
|The pluginId this result corresponds to. For example,
Camera.
methodName
string
|The methodName this result corresponds to. For example,
getPhoto
data
any
|The result data passed from the plugin. This would be the result you'd expect from normally calling the plugin method. For example,
CameraPhoto
success
boolean
|Boolean indicating if the plugin call succeeded
error
{ message: string; }
|If the plugin call didn't succeed, it will contain the error message