The Network API provides events for monitoring network status changes, along with querying the current state of the network.

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Network } = Plugins ;



let handler = Network . addListener ( 'networkStatusChange' , ( status ) => {

console . log ( "Network status changed" , status ) ;

} ) ;









let status = await Network . getStatus ( ) ;





{

"connected" : true ,

"connectionType" : "wifi"

}

The Network API requires the following permission be added to your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE " />

This permission allows the app to access information about the current network, such as whether it is connected to wifi or cellular.

getStatus ( ) => Promise < NetworkStatus >

Query the current network status

Returns: Promise <NetworkStatus>

addListener ( eventName : 'networkStatusChange' , listenerFunc : ( status : NetworkStatus ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Listen for network status change events

Param Type eventName "networkStatusChange" listenerFunc (status: NetworkStatus) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

removeAllListeners ( ) => void

Remove all native listeners for this plugin

Prop Type connected boolean connectionType "none" | "unknown" | "wifi" | "cellular"