Haptics
The Haptics API provides physical feedback to the user through touch or vibration.
impact(...)
notification(...)
vibrate()
selectionStart()
selectionChanged()
selectionEnd()
- Interfaces
- Enums
Android Notes
To use vibration, you must add this permission to your
AndroidManifest.xml file:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.VIBRATE" />
Example
import { Plugins, HapticsImpactStyle } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Haptics } = Plugins;
export class HapticsExample {
hapticsImpact(style = HapticsImpactStyle.Heavy) {
Haptics.impact({
style: style,
});
}
hapticsImpactMedium(style) {
this.hapticsImpact(HapticsImpactStyle.Medium);
}
hapticsImpactLight(style) {
this.hapticsImpact(HapticsImpactStyle.Light);
}
hapticsVibrate() {
Haptics.vibrate();
}
hapticsSelectionStart() {
Haptics.selectionStart();
}
hapticsSelectionChanged() {
Haptics.selectionChanged();
}
hapticsSelectionEnd() {
Haptics.selectionEnd();
}
}
API
impact(...)
impact(options: HapticsImpactOptions) => void
Trigger a haptics "impact" feedback
|Param
|Type
options
|HapticsImpactOptions
notification(...)
notification(options: HapticsNotificationOptions) => void
Trigger a haptics "notification" feedback
|Param
|Type
options
|HapticsNotificationOptions
vibrate()
vibrate() => void
Vibrate the device
selectionStart()
selectionStart() => void
Trigger a selection started haptic hint
selectionChanged()
selectionChanged() => void
Trigger a selection changed haptic hint. If a selection was started already, this will cause the device to provide haptic feedback
selectionEnd()
selectionEnd() => void
If selectionStart() was called, selectionEnd() ends the selection. For example, call this when a user has lifted their finger from a control
Interfaces
HapticsImpactOptions
|Prop
|Type
style
|HapticsImpactStyle
HapticsNotificationOptions
|Prop
|Type
type
|HapticsNotificationType
Enums
HapticsImpactStyle
|Members
|Value
Heavy
"HEAVY"
Medium
"MEDIUM"
Light
"LIGHT"
HapticsNotificationType
|Members
|Value
SUCCESS
"SUCCESS"
WARNING
"WARNING"
ERROR
"ERROR"