Haptics

The Haptics API provides physical feedback to the user through touch or vibration.

To use vibration, you must add this permission to your AndroidManifest.xml file:

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.VIBRATE " />

import { Plugins , HapticsImpactStyle } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Haptics } = Plugins ;



export class HapticsExample {

hapticsImpact ( style = HapticsImpactStyle . Heavy ) {

Haptics . impact ( {

style : style ,

} ) ;

}



hapticsImpactMedium ( style ) {

this . hapticsImpact ( HapticsImpactStyle . Medium ) ;

}



hapticsImpactLight ( style ) {

this . hapticsImpact ( HapticsImpactStyle . Light ) ;

}



hapticsVibrate ( ) {

Haptics . vibrate ( ) ;

}



hapticsSelectionStart ( ) {

Haptics . selectionStart ( ) ;

}



hapticsSelectionChanged ( ) {

Haptics . selectionChanged ( ) ;

}



hapticsSelectionEnd ( ) {

Haptics . selectionEnd ( ) ;

}

}

impact ( options : HapticsImpactOptions ) => void

Trigger a haptics "impact" feedback

Param Type options HapticsImpactOptions

notification ( options : HapticsNotificationOptions ) => void

Trigger a haptics "notification" feedback

Param Type options HapticsNotificationOptions

vibrate ( ) => void

Vibrate the device

selectionStart ( ) => void

Trigger a selection started haptic hint

selectionChanged ( ) => void

Trigger a selection changed haptic hint. If a selection was started already, this will cause the device to provide haptic feedback

selectionEnd ( ) => void

If selectionStart() was called, selectionEnd() ends the selection. For example, call this when a user has lifted their finger from a control

Prop Type style HapticsImpactStyle

Prop Type type HapticsNotificationType

Members Value Heavy "HEAVY" Medium "MEDIUM" Light "LIGHT"