Version: v2

Haptics

The Haptics API provides physical feedback to the user through touch or vibration.

Android Notes

To use vibration, you must add this permission to your AndroidManifest.xml file:

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.VIBRATE" />

Example

import { Plugins, HapticsImpactStyle } from '@capacitor/core';

const { Haptics } = Plugins;

export class HapticsExample {
  hapticsImpact(style = HapticsImpactStyle.Heavy) {
    Haptics.impact({
      style: style,
    });
  }

  hapticsImpactMedium(style) {
    this.hapticsImpact(HapticsImpactStyle.Medium);
  }

  hapticsImpactLight(style) {
    this.hapticsImpact(HapticsImpactStyle.Light);
  }

  hapticsVibrate() {
    Haptics.vibrate();
  }

  hapticsSelectionStart() {
    Haptics.selectionStart();
  }

  hapticsSelectionChanged() {
    Haptics.selectionChanged();
  }

  hapticsSelectionEnd() {
    Haptics.selectionEnd();
  }
}

API

impact(...)

impact(options: HapticsImpactOptions) => void

Trigger a haptics "impact" feedback

ParamType
optionsHapticsImpactOptions

notification(...)

notification(options: HapticsNotificationOptions) => void

Trigger a haptics "notification" feedback

ParamType
optionsHapticsNotificationOptions

vibrate()

vibrate() => void

Vibrate the device

selectionStart()

selectionStart() => void

Trigger a selection started haptic hint

selectionChanged()

selectionChanged() => void

Trigger a selection changed haptic hint. If a selection was started already, this will cause the device to provide haptic feedback

selectionEnd()

selectionEnd() => void

If selectionStart() was called, selectionEnd() ends the selection. For example, call this when a user has lifted their finger from a control

Interfaces

HapticsImpactOptions

PropType
styleHapticsImpactStyle

HapticsNotificationOptions

PropType
typeHapticsNotificationType

Enums

HapticsImpactStyle

MembersValue
Heavy"HEAVY"
Medium"MEDIUM"
Light"LIGHT"

HapticsNotificationType

MembersValue
SUCCESS"SUCCESS"
WARNING"WARNING"
ERROR"ERROR"

