Local Notifications
Local Notifications
The Local Notification API provides a way to schedule "local" notifications - notifications that are scheduled and delivered on the device as opposed to "push" notifications sent from a server.
Local Notifications are great for reminding the user about a change in the app since they last visited, providing reminder features, and delivering offline information without the app being in the foreground.
schedule(...)
getPending()
registerActionTypes(...)
cancel(...)
areEnabled()
createChannel(...)
deleteChannel(...)
listChannels()
requestPermission()
addListener(...)
addListener(...)
removeAllListeners()
- Interfaces
Example
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { LocalNotifications } = Plugins;
const notifs = await LocalNotifications.schedule({
notifications: [
{
title: 'Title',
body: 'Body',
id: 1,
schedule: { at: new Date(Date.now() + 1000 * 5) },
sound: null,
attachments: null,
actionTypeId: '',
extra: null,
},
],
});
console.log('scheduled notifications', notifs);
Local Notifications configuration (Android only)
The local notification plugin allows the following configuration values to be added in
capacitor.config.json for the Android platform:
smallIcon: It allows you to set the default icon for the local notification.
iconColor: It allows you to set the default color for the local notification icon.
sound: It allows you to set the default notification sound. On Android 26+ it sets the default channel sound and can't be changed unless the app is uninstalled.
"plugins": {
"LocalNotifications": {
"smallIcon": "ic_stat_icon_config_sample",
"iconColor": "#488AFF",
"sound": "beep.wav"
}
}
API
schedule(...)
schedule(options: { notifications: LocalNotification[]; }) => Promise<LocalNotificationScheduleResult>
|Param
|Type
options
{ notifications: LocalNotification[]; }
Returns:
Promise<LocalNotificationScheduleResult>
getPending()
getPending() => Promise<LocalNotificationPendingList>
Returns:
Promise<LocalNotificationPendingList>
registerActionTypes(...)
registerActionTypes(options: { types: LocalNotificationActionType[]; }) => Promise<void>
|Param
|Type
options
{ types: LocalNotificationActionType[]; }
cancel(...)
cancel(pending: LocalNotificationPendingList) => Promise<void>
|Param
|Type
pending
|LocalNotificationPendingList
areEnabled()
areEnabled() => Promise<LocalNotificationEnabledResult>
Returns:
Promise<LocalNotificationEnabledResult>
createChannel(...)
createChannel(channel: NotificationChannel) => Promise<void>
|Param
|Type
channel
|NotificationChannel
deleteChannel(...)
deleteChannel(channel: NotificationChannel) => Promise<void>
|Param
|Type
channel
|NotificationChannel
listChannels()
listChannels() => Promise<NotificationChannelList>
Returns:
Promise<NotificationChannelList>
requestPermission()
requestPermission() => Promise<NotificationPermissionResponse>
Returns:
Promise<NotificationPermissionResponse>
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'localNotificationReceived', listenerFunc: (notification: LocalNotification) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
"localNotificationReceived"
listenerFunc
(notification: LocalNotification) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'localNotificationActionPerformed', listenerFunc: (notificationAction: LocalNotificationActionPerformed) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
"localNotificationActionPerformed"
listenerFunc
(notificationAction: LocalNotificationActionPerformed) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => void
Remove all native listeners for this plugin
Interfaces
LocalNotificationScheduleResult
LocalNotification
|Prop
|Type
|Description
title
string
body
string
id
number
schedule
|LocalNotificationSchedule
sound
string
|Name of the audio file with extension. On iOS the file should be in the app bundle. On Android the file should be on res/raw folder. Doesn't work on Android version 26+ (Android O and newer), for Recommended format is .wav because is supported by both platforms.
smallIcon
string
|Android-only: set a custom statusbar icon. If set, it overrides default icon from capacitor.config.json
iconColor
string
|Android only: set the color of the notification icon
attachments
LocalNotificationAttachment[]
actionTypeId
string
extra
any
threadIdentifier
string
|iOS only: set the thread identifier for notification grouping
summaryArgument
string
|iOS 12+ only: set the summary argument for notification grouping
group
string
|Android only: set the group identifier for notification grouping, like threadIdentifier on iOS.
groupSummary
boolean
|Android only: designate this notification as the summary for a group (should be used with the
group property).
channelId
string
|Android only: set the notification channel on which local notification will generate. If channel with the given name does not exist then the notification will not fire. If not provided, it will use the default channel.
ongoing
boolean
|Android only: set the notification ongoing. If set to true the notification can't be swiped away.
autoCancel
boolean
|Android only: set the notification to be removed automatically when the user clicks on it
LocalNotificationSchedule
|Prop
|Type
at
|Date
repeats
boolean
every
"year" | "month" | "two-weeks" | "week" | "day" | "hour" | "minute" | "second"
count
number
on
{ year?: number; month?: number; day?: number; hour?: number; minute?: number; }
Date
Enables basic storage and retrieval of dates and times.
|Method
|Signature
|Description
|toString
|() => string
|Returns a string representation of a date. The format of the string depends on the locale.
|toDateString
|() => string
|Returns a date as a string value.
|toTimeString
|() => string
|Returns a time as a string value.
|toLocaleString
|() => string
|Returns a value as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale.
|toLocaleDateString
|() => string
|Returns a date as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale.
|toLocaleTimeString
|() => string
|Returns a time as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale.
|valueOf
|() => number
|Returns the stored time value in milliseconds since midnight, January 1, 1970 UTC.
|getTime
|() => number
|Gets the time value in milliseconds.
|getFullYear
|() => number
|Gets the year, using local time.
|getUTCFullYear
|() => number
|Gets the year using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getMonth
|() => number
|Gets the month, using local time.
|getUTCMonth
|() => number
|Gets the month of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getDate
|() => number
|Gets the day-of-the-month, using local time.
|getUTCDate
|() => number
|Gets the day-of-the-month, using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getDay
|() => number
|Gets the day of the week, using local time.
|getUTCDay
|() => number
|Gets the day of the week using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getHours
|() => number
|Gets the hours in a date, using local time.
|getUTCHours
|() => number
|Gets the hours value in a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getMinutes
|() => number
|Gets the minutes of a Date object, using local time.
|getUTCMinutes
|() => number
|Gets the minutes of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getSeconds
|() => number
|Gets the seconds of a Date object, using local time.
|getUTCSeconds
|() => number
|Gets the seconds of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getMilliseconds
|() => number
|Gets the milliseconds of a Date, using local time.
|getUTCMilliseconds
|() => number
|Gets the milliseconds of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getTimezoneOffset
|() => number
|Gets the difference in minutes between the time on the local computer and Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setTime
|(time: number) => number
|Sets the date and time value in the Date object.
|setMilliseconds
|(ms: number) => number
|Sets the milliseconds value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCMilliseconds
|(ms: number) => number
|Sets the milliseconds value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setSeconds
|(sec: number, ms?: number) => number
|Sets the seconds value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCSeconds
|(sec: number, ms?: number) => number
|Sets the seconds value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setMinutes
|(min: number, sec?: number, ms?: number) => number
|Sets the minutes value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCMinutes
|(min: number, sec?: number, ms?: number) => number
|Sets the minutes value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setHours
|(hours: number, min?: number, sec?: number, ms?: number) => number
|Sets the hour value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCHours
|(hours: number, min?: number, sec?: number, ms?: number) => number
|Sets the hours value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setDate
|(date: number) => number
|Sets the numeric day-of-the-month value of the Date object using local time.
|setUTCDate
|(date: number) => number
|Sets the numeric day of the month in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setMonth
|(month: number, date?: number) => number
|Sets the month value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCMonth
|(month: number, date?: number) => number
|Sets the month value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setFullYear
|(year: number, month?: number, date?: number) => number
|Sets the year of the Date object using local time.
|setUTCFullYear
|(year: number, month?: number, date?: number) => number
|Sets the year value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|toUTCString
|() => string
|Returns a date converted to a string using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|toISOString
|() => string
|Returns a date as a string value in ISO format.
|toJSON
|(key?: any) => string
|Used by the JSON.stringify method to enable the transformation of an object's data for JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) serialization.
LocalNotificationAttachment
|Prop
|Type
id
string
url
string
options
|LocalNotificationAttachmentOptions
LocalNotificationAttachmentOptions
|Prop
|Type
iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsTypeHintKey
string
iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailHiddenKey
string
iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailClippingRectKey
string
iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailTimeKey
string
LocalNotificationPendingList
|Prop
|Type
notifications
LocalNotificationRequest[]
LocalNotificationRequest
|Prop
|Type
id
string
LocalNotificationActionType
|Prop
|Type
id
string
actions
LocalNotificationAction[]
iosHiddenPreviewsBodyPlaceholder
string
iosCustomDismissAction
boolean
iosAllowInCarPlay
boolean
iosHiddenPreviewsShowTitle
boolean
iosHiddenPreviewsShowSubtitle
boolean
LocalNotificationAction
|Prop
|Type
id
string
title
string
requiresAuthentication
boolean
foreground
boolean
destructive
boolean
input
boolean
inputButtonTitle
string
inputPlaceholder
string
LocalNotificationEnabledResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
value
boolean
|Whether the device has Local Notifications enabled or not
NotificationChannel
|Prop
|Type
id
string
name
string
description
string
sound
string
importance
1 | 2 | 5 | 4 | 3
visibility
0 | 1 | -1
lights
boolean
lightColor
string
vibration
boolean
NotificationChannelList
|Prop
|Type
channels
NotificationChannel[]
NotificationPermissionResponse
|Prop
|Type
granted
boolean
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => void
LocalNotificationActionPerformed
|Prop
|Type
actionId
string
inputValue
string
notification
|LocalNotification