Local Notifications

The Local Notification API provides a way to schedule "local" notifications - notifications that are scheduled and delivered on the device as opposed to "push" notifications sent from a server.

Local Notifications are great for reminding the user about a change in the app since they last visited, providing reminder features, and delivering offline information without the app being in the foreground.

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;

const { LocalNotifications } = Plugins ;



const notifs = await LocalNotifications . schedule ( {

notifications : [

{

title : 'Title' ,

body : 'Body' ,

id : 1 ,

schedule : { at : new Date ( Date . now ( ) + 1000 * 5 ) } ,

sound : null ,

attachments : null ,

actionTypeId : '' ,

extra : null ,

} ,

] ,

} ) ;

console . log ( 'scheduled notifications' , notifs ) ;

The local notification plugin allows the following configuration values to be added in capacitor.config.json for the Android platform:

smallIcon : It allows you to set the default icon for the local notification.

: It allows you to set the default icon for the local notification. iconColor : It allows you to set the default color for the local notification icon.

: It allows you to set the default color for the local notification icon. sound : It allows you to set the default notification sound. On Android 26+ it sets the default channel sound and can't be changed unless the app is uninstalled.

"plugins" : {

"LocalNotifications" : {

"smallIcon" : "ic_stat_icon_config_sample" ,

"iconColor" : "#488AFF" ,

"sound" : "beep.wav"

}

}

schedule ( options : { notifications : LocalNotification [ ] ; } ) => Promise < LocalNotificationScheduleResult >

Param Type options { notifications: LocalNotification[]; }

Returns: Promise <LocalNotificationScheduleResult>

getPending ( ) => Promise < LocalNotificationPendingList >

Returns: Promise <LocalNotificationPendingList>

registerActionTypes ( options : { types : LocalNotificationActionType [ ] ; } ) => Promise < void >

Param Type options { types: LocalNotificationActionType[]; }

cancel ( pending : LocalNotificationPendingList ) => Promise < void >

Param Type pending LocalNotificationPendingList

areEnabled ( ) => Promise < LocalNotificationEnabledResult >

Returns: Promise <LocalNotificationEnabledResult>

createChannel ( channel : NotificationChannel ) => Promise < void >

Param Type channel NotificationChannel

deleteChannel ( channel : NotificationChannel ) => Promise < void >

Param Type channel NotificationChannel

listChannels ( ) => Promise < NotificationChannelList >

Returns: Promise <NotificationChannelList>

requestPermission ( ) => Promise < NotificationPermissionResponse >

Returns: Promise <NotificationPermissionResponse>

addListener ( eventName : 'localNotificationReceived' , listenerFunc : ( notification : LocalNotification ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName "localNotificationReceived" listenerFunc (notification: LocalNotification) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener ( eventName : 'localNotificationActionPerformed' , listenerFunc : ( notificationAction : LocalNotificationActionPerformed ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName "localNotificationActionPerformed" listenerFunc (notificationAction: LocalNotificationActionPerformed) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

removeAllListeners ( ) => void

Remove all native listeners for this plugin

Prop Type Description title string body string id number schedule LocalNotificationSchedule sound string Name of the audio file with extension. On iOS the file should be in the app bundle. On Android the file should be on res/raw folder. Doesn't work on Android version 26+ (Android O and newer), for Recommended format is .wav because is supported by both platforms. smallIcon string Android-only: set a custom statusbar icon. If set, it overrides default icon from capacitor.config.json iconColor string Android only: set the color of the notification icon attachments LocalNotificationAttachment[] actionTypeId string extra any threadIdentifier string iOS only: set the thread identifier for notification grouping summaryArgument string iOS 12+ only: set the summary argument for notification grouping group string Android only: set the group identifier for notification grouping, like threadIdentifier on iOS. groupSummary boolean Android only: designate this notification as the summary for a group (should be used with the group property). channelId string Android only: set the notification channel on which local notification will generate. If channel with the given name does not exist then the notification will not fire. If not provided, it will use the default channel. ongoing boolean Android only: set the notification ongoing. If set to true the notification can't be swiped away. autoCancel boolean Android only: set the notification to be removed automatically when the user clicks on it

Prop Type at Date repeats boolean every "year" | "month" | "two-weeks" | "week" | "day" | "hour" | "minute" | "second" count number on { year?: number; month?: number; day?: number; hour?: number; minute?: number; }

Enables basic storage and retrieval of dates and times.

Method Signature Description toString () = > string Returns a string representation of a date. The format of the string depends on the locale. toDateString () = > string Returns a date as a string value. toTimeString () = > string Returns a time as a string value. toLocaleString () = > string Returns a value as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale. toLocaleDateString () = > string Returns a date as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale. toLocaleTimeString () = > string Returns a time as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale. valueOf () = > number Returns the stored time value in milliseconds since midnight, January 1, 1970 UTC. getTime () = > number Gets the time value in milliseconds. getFullYear () = > number Gets the year, using local time. getUTCFullYear () = > number Gets the year using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). getMonth () = > number Gets the month, using local time. getUTCMonth () = > number Gets the month of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). getDate () = > number Gets the day-of-the-month, using local time. getUTCDate () = > number Gets the day-of-the-month, using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). getDay () = > number Gets the day of the week, using local time. getUTCDay () = > number Gets the day of the week using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). getHours () = > number Gets the hours in a date, using local time. getUTCHours () = > number Gets the hours value in a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). getMinutes () = > number Gets the minutes of a Date object, using local time. getUTCMinutes () = > number Gets the minutes of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). getSeconds () = > number Gets the seconds of a Date object, using local time. getUTCSeconds () = > number Gets the seconds of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). getMilliseconds () = > number Gets the milliseconds of a Date, using local time. getUTCMilliseconds () = > number Gets the milliseconds of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). getTimezoneOffset () = > number Gets the difference in minutes between the time on the local computer and Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). setTime (time: number) = > number Sets the date and time value in the Date object. setMilliseconds (ms: number) = > number Sets the milliseconds value in the Date object using local time. setUTCMilliseconds (ms: number) = > number Sets the milliseconds value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). setSeconds (sec: number, ms?: number) = > number Sets the seconds value in the Date object using local time. setUTCSeconds (sec: number, ms?: number) = > number Sets the seconds value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). setMinutes (min: number, sec?: number, ms?: number) = > number Sets the minutes value in the Date object using local time. setUTCMinutes (min: number, sec?: number, ms?: number) = > number Sets the minutes value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). setHours (hours: number, min?: number, sec?: number, ms?: number) = > number Sets the hour value in the Date object using local time. setUTCHours (hours: number, min?: number, sec?: number, ms?: number) = > number Sets the hours value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). setDate (date: number) = > number Sets the numeric day-of-the-month value of the Date object using local time. setUTCDate (date: number) = > number Sets the numeric day of the month in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). setMonth (month: number, date?: number) = > number Sets the month value in the Date object using local time. setUTCMonth (month: number, date?: number) = > number Sets the month value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). setFullYear (year: number, month?: number, date?: number) = > number Sets the year of the Date object using local time. setUTCFullYear (year: number, month?: number, date?: number) = > number Sets the year value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). toUTCString () = > string Returns a date converted to a string using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). toISOString () = > string Returns a date as a string value in ISO format. toJSON (key?: any) = > string Used by the JSON.stringify method to enable the transformation of an object's data for JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) serialization.

Prop Type id string url string options LocalNotificationAttachmentOptions

Prop Type iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsTypeHintKey string iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailHiddenKey string iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailClippingRectKey string iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailTimeKey string

Prop Type notifications LocalNotificationRequest[]

Prop Type id string

Prop Type id string actions LocalNotificationAction[] iosHiddenPreviewsBodyPlaceholder string iosCustomDismissAction boolean iosAllowInCarPlay boolean iosHiddenPreviewsShowTitle boolean iosHiddenPreviewsShowSubtitle boolean

Prop Type id string title string requiresAuthentication boolean foreground boolean destructive boolean input boolean inputButtonTitle string inputPlaceholder string

Prop Type Description value boolean Whether the device has Local Notifications enabled or not

Prop Type id string name string description string sound string importance 1 | 2 | 5 | 4 | 3 visibility 0 | 1 | -1 lights boolean lightColor string vibration boolean

Prop Type channels NotificationChannel[]

Prop Type granted boolean

Prop Type remove () = > void