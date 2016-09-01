Version: v2

The Share API provides methods for sharing content in any sharing-enabled apps the user may have installed.

The Share API works on iOS, Android, and the Web (using the new Web Share API), though web support is currently spotty.

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;

const { Share } = Plugins ;



let shareRet = await Share . share ( {

title : 'See cool stuff' ,

text : 'Really awesome thing you need to see right meow' ,

url : 'http://ionicframework.com/' ,

dialogTitle : 'Share with buddies' ,

} ) ;

Each platform uses a different set of fields, but you should supply them all.

share ( options : ShareOptions ) => Promise < any >

Show a Share modal for sharing content in your app with other apps

Param Type options ShareOptions

Returns: Promise < any >