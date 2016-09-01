Share
The Share API provides methods for sharing content in any sharing-enabled apps the user may have installed.
The Share API works on iOS, Android, and the Web (using the new Web Share API), though web support is currently spotty.
Example
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Share } = Plugins;
let shareRet = await Share.share({
title: 'See cool stuff',
text: 'Really awesome thing you need to see right meow',
url: 'http://ionicframework.com/',
dialogTitle: 'Share with buddies',
});
Each platform uses a different set of fields, but you should supply them all.
API
share(...)
share(options: ShareOptions) => Promise<any>
Show a Share modal for sharing content in your app with other apps
|Param
|Type
options
|ShareOptions
Returns:
Promise<any>
Interfaces
ShareOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
title
string
|Set a title for any message. This will be the subject if sharing to email
text
string
|Set some text to share
url
string
|Set a URL to share, can be http, https or file URL
dialogTitle
string
|Set a title for the share modal. Android only