Splash Screen

The Splash Screen API provides methods for showing or hiding a Splash image.

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;

const { SplashScreen } = Plugins ;





SplashScreen . hide ( ) ;





SplashScreen . show ( {

autoHide : false ,

} ) ;





SplashScreen . show ( {

showDuration : 2000 ,

autoHide : true ,

} ) ;

By default, the Splash Screen is set to automatically hide after a certain amount of time (3 seconds). However, your app should boot much faster than this!

To make sure you provide the fastest app loading experience to your users, you must hide the splash screen automatically when your app is ready to be used. Simply add the SplashScreen.hide() call near the top of your app's JS, such as in app.component.ts if using Angular.

If your app needs longer than 3 seconds to load, configure the default duration by setting launchShowDuration in your capacitor.config.json :

{

"plugins" : {

"SplashScreen" : {

"launchShowDuration" : 5000

}

}

}

If you want to be sure the splash never hides before the app is fully loaded, set launchAutoHide to false in your capacitor.config.json :

{

"plugins" : {

"SplashScreen" : {

"launchAutoHide" : false

}

}

}

Then run npx cap copy to apply these changes.

In certain conditions, especially if the splash screen does not fully cover the device screen, it might happen that the app screen is visible around the corners (due to transparency). Instead of showing a transparent color, you can set a backgroundColor to cover those areas.

Possible values for backgroundColor in your capacitor.config.json are either #RGB or #ARGB .

If you want to show a spinner on top of the splash screen, set showSpinner to true in your capacitor.config.json :

{

"plugins" : {

"SplashScreen" : {

"showSpinner" : true

}

}

}

You can customize the appearance of the spinner with the following configuration.

For Android, androidSpinnerStyle has the following options:

horizontal

small

large (default)

inverse

smallInverse

largeInverse

For iOS, iosSpinnerStyle has the following options:

large (default)

small

To set the color of the spinner use spinnerColor , values are either #RGB or #ARGB .

Then run npx cap copy to apply these changes.

You can enable splashFullScreen to hide status bar, or splashImmersive to hide both status bar and software navigation buttons. If both options are enabled splashImmersive takes priority, as it also fulfils splashFullScreen functionality.

These config parameters are available in capacitor.config.json :

{

"plugins" : {

"SplashScreen" : {

"launchShowDuration" : 3000 ,

"launchAutoHide" : true ,

"backgroundColor" : "#ffffffff" ,

"androidSplashResourceName" : "splash" ,

"androidScaleType" : "CENTER_CROP" ,

"androidSpinnerStyle" : "large" ,

"iosSpinnerStyle" : "small" ,

"spinnerColor" : "#999999" ,

"showSpinner" : true ,

"splashFullScreen" : true ,

"splashImmersive" : true

}

}

}

To use splash screen images named something other than splash.png , set androidSplashResourceName to the new resource name in capacitor.config.json . Additionally, in android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml , change the resource name in the following block:

< style name = " AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch " parent = " AppTheme.NoActionBar " >

< item name = " android:background " > @drawable/NAME </ item >

</ style >

show ( options ? : SplashScreenShowOptions , callback ? : Function ) => Promise < void >

Show the splash screen

Param Type options SplashScreenShowOptions callback Function

hide ( options ? : SplashScreenHideOptions , callback ? : Function ) => Promise < void >

Hide the splash screen

Param Type options SplashScreenHideOptions callback Function

Prop Type Description autoHide boolean Whether to auto hide the splash after showDuration fadeInDuration number How long (in ms) to fade in. Default is 200ms fadeOutDuration number How long (in ms) to fade out. Default is 200ms showDuration number How long to show the splash screen when autoHide is enabled (in ms) Default is 3000ms

