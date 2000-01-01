Splash Screen
Splash Screen
The Splash Screen API provides methods for showing or hiding a Splash image.
Example
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { SplashScreen } = Plugins;
// Hide the splash (you should do this on app launch)
SplashScreen.hide();
// Show the splash for an indefinite amount of time:
SplashScreen.show({
autoHide: false,
});
// Show the splash for two seconds and then auto hide:
SplashScreen.show({
showDuration: 2000,
autoHide: true,
});
Hiding the Splash Screen
By default, the Splash Screen is set to automatically hide after a certain amount of time (3 seconds). However, your app should boot much faster than this!
To make sure you provide the fastest app loading experience to your users, you must hide the splash screen automatically when your app is ready to be used. Simply add the
SplashScreen.hide() call near the top of your app's JS, such as in
app.component.ts if using Angular.
If your app needs longer than 3 seconds to load, configure the default duration by setting
launchShowDuration in your
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"SplashScreen": {
"launchShowDuration": 5000
}
}
}
If you want to be sure the splash never hides before the app is fully loaded, set
launchAutoHide to
false in your
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"SplashScreen": {
"launchAutoHide": false
}
}
}
Then run
npx cap copy to apply these changes.
Background Color
In certain conditions, especially if the splash screen does not fully cover the device screen, it might happen that the app screen is visible around the corners (due to transparency). Instead of showing a transparent color, you can set a
backgroundColor to cover those areas.
Possible values for
backgroundColor in your
capacitor.config.json are either
#RGB or
#ARGB.
Spinner
If you want to show a spinner on top of the splash screen, set
showSpinner to
true in your
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"SplashScreen": {
"showSpinner": true
}
}
}
You can customize the appearance of the spinner with the following configuration.
For Android,
androidSpinnerStyle has the following options:
- horizontal
- small
- large (default)
- inverse
- smallInverse
- largeInverse
For iOS,
iosSpinnerStyle has the following options:
- large (default)
- small
To set the color of the spinner use
spinnerColor, values are either
#RGB or
#ARGB.
Then run
npx cap copy to apply these changes.
Full Screen & Immersive (Android only)
You can enable
splashFullScreen to hide status bar, or
splashImmersive to hide both status bar and software navigation buttons. If both options are enabled
splashImmersive takes priority, as it also fulfils
splashFullScreen functionality.
Configuration
These config parameters are available in
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"SplashScreen": {
"launchShowDuration": 3000,
"launchAutoHide": true,
"backgroundColor": "#ffffffff",
"androidSplashResourceName": "splash",
"androidScaleType": "CENTER_CROP",
"androidSpinnerStyle": "large",
"iosSpinnerStyle": "small",
"spinnerColor": "#999999",
"showSpinner": true,
"splashFullScreen": true,
"splashImmersive": true
}
}
}
Android
To use splash screen images named something other than
splash.png, set
androidSplashResourceName to the new resource name in
capacitor.config.json. Additionally, in
android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml, change the resource name in the following block:
<style name="AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch" parent="AppTheme.NoActionBar">
<item name="android:background">@drawable/NAME</item>
</style>
Example Guides
Adding Your Own Icons and Splash Screen Images ›
Creating a Dynamic/Adaptable Splash Screen for Capacitor (Android) ›
API
show(...)
show(options?: SplashScreenShowOptions, callback?: Function) => Promise<void>
Show the splash screen
|Param
|Type
options
|SplashScreenShowOptions
callback
|Function
hide(...)
hide(options?: SplashScreenHideOptions, callback?: Function) => Promise<void>
Hide the splash screen
|Param
|Type
options
|SplashScreenHideOptions
callback
|Function
Interfaces
SplashScreenShowOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
autoHide
boolean
|Whether to auto hide the splash after showDuration
fadeInDuration
number
|How long (in ms) to fade in. Default is 200ms
fadeOutDuration
number
|How long (in ms) to fade out. Default is 200ms
showDuration
number
|How long to show the splash screen when autoHide is enabled (in ms) Default is 3000ms
Function
Creates a new function.
|Prop
|Type
prototype
any
length
number
arguments
any
caller
|Function
|Method
|Signature
|Description
|apply
|(this: Function, thisArg: any, argArray?: any) => any
|Calls the function, substituting the specified object for the this value of the function, and the specified array for the arguments of the function.
|call
|(this: Function, thisArg: any, ...argArray: any[]) => any
|Calls a method of an object, substituting another object for the current object.
|bind
|(this: Function, thisArg: any, ...argArray: any[]) => any
|For a given function, creates a bound function that has the same body as the original function. The this object of the bound function is associated with the specified object, and has the specified initial parameters.
|toString
|() => string
|Returns a string representation of a function.
SplashScreenHideOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
fadeOutDuration
number
|How long (in ms) to fade out. Default is 200ms