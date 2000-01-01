Skip to main content
Version: v2

Splash Screen

Splash Screen

The Splash Screen API provides methods for showing or hiding a Splash image.

Example

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { SplashScreen } = Plugins;

// Hide the splash (you should do this on app launch)
SplashScreen.hide();

// Show the splash for an indefinite amount of time:
SplashScreen.show({
  autoHide: false,
});

// Show the splash for two seconds and then auto hide:
SplashScreen.show({
  showDuration: 2000,
  autoHide: true,
});

Hiding the Splash Screen

By default, the Splash Screen is set to automatically hide after a certain amount of time (3 seconds). However, your app should boot much faster than this!

To make sure you provide the fastest app loading experience to your users, you must hide the splash screen automatically when your app is ready to be used. Simply add the SplashScreen.hide() call near the top of your app's JS, such as in app.component.ts if using Angular.

If your app needs longer than 3 seconds to load, configure the default duration by setting launchShowDuration in your capacitor.config.json:

{
  "plugins": {
    "SplashScreen": {
      "launchShowDuration": 5000
    }
  }
}

If you want to be sure the splash never hides before the app is fully loaded, set launchAutoHide to false in your capacitor.config.json:

{
  "plugins": {
    "SplashScreen": {
      "launchAutoHide": false
    }
  }
}

Then run npx cap copy to apply these changes.

Background Color

In certain conditions, especially if the splash screen does not fully cover the device screen, it might happen that the app screen is visible around the corners (due to transparency). Instead of showing a transparent color, you can set a backgroundColor to cover those areas.

Possible values for backgroundColor in your capacitor.config.json are either #RGB or #ARGB.

Spinner

If you want to show a spinner on top of the splash screen, set showSpinner to true in your capacitor.config.json:

{
  "plugins": {
    "SplashScreen": {
      "showSpinner": true
    }
  }
}

You can customize the appearance of the spinner with the following configuration.

For Android, androidSpinnerStyle has the following options:

  • horizontal
  • small
  • large (default)
  • inverse
  • smallInverse
  • largeInverse

For iOS, iosSpinnerStyle has the following options:

  • large (default)
  • small

To set the color of the spinner use spinnerColor, values are either #RGB or #ARGB.

Then run npx cap copy to apply these changes.

Full Screen & Immersive (Android only)

You can enable splashFullScreen to hide status bar, or splashImmersive to hide both status bar and software navigation buttons. If both options are enabled splashImmersive takes priority, as it also fulfils splashFullScreen functionality.

Configuration

These config parameters are available in capacitor.config.json:

{
  "plugins": {
    "SplashScreen": {
      "launchShowDuration": 3000,
      "launchAutoHide": true,
      "backgroundColor": "#ffffffff",
      "androidSplashResourceName": "splash",
      "androidScaleType": "CENTER_CROP",
      "androidSpinnerStyle": "large",
      "iosSpinnerStyle": "small",
      "spinnerColor": "#999999",
      "showSpinner": true,
      "splashFullScreen": true,
      "splashImmersive": true
    }
  }
}

Android

To use splash screen images named something other than splash.png, set androidSplashResourceName to the new resource name in capacitor.config.json. Additionally, in android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml, change the resource name in the following block:

<style name="AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch" parent="AppTheme.NoActionBar">
    <item name="android:background">@drawable/NAME</item>
</style>

Example Guides

Adding Your Own Icons and Splash Screen Images

Creating a Dynamic/Adaptable Splash Screen for Capacitor (Android)

API

show(...)

show(options?: SplashScreenShowOptions, callback?: Function) => Promise<void>

Show the splash screen

ParamType
optionsSplashScreenShowOptions
callbackFunction

hide(...)

hide(options?: SplashScreenHideOptions, callback?: Function) => Promise<void>

Hide the splash screen

ParamType
optionsSplashScreenHideOptions
callbackFunction

Interfaces

SplashScreenShowOptions

PropTypeDescription
autoHidebooleanWhether to auto hide the splash after showDuration
fadeInDurationnumberHow long (in ms) to fade in. Default is 200ms
fadeOutDurationnumberHow long (in ms) to fade out. Default is 200ms
showDurationnumberHow long to show the splash screen when autoHide is enabled (in ms) Default is 3000ms

Function

Creates a new function.

PropType
prototypeany
lengthnumber
argumentsany
callerFunction
MethodSignatureDescription
apply(this: Function, thisArg: any, argArray?: any) => anyCalls the function, substituting the specified object for the this value of the function, and the specified array for the arguments of the function.
call(this: Function, thisArg: any, ...argArray: any[]) => anyCalls a method of an object, substituting another object for the current object.
bind(this: Function, thisArg: any, ...argArray: any[]) => anyFor a given function, creates a bound function that has the same body as the original function. The this object of the bound function is associated with the specified object, and has the specified initial parameters.
toString() => stringReturns a string representation of a function.

SplashScreenHideOptions

PropTypeDescription
fadeOutDurationnumberHow long (in ms) to fade out. Default is 200ms

Contents

Edit this page