Push Notifications
The Push Notifications API provides methods for registering a device to receive notifications from a server, along with processing received notifications and responding to them. In contrast, the Local Notifications API provides means for offline, local notification scheduling and processing.
Enabling Push Notifications Capabilites
On iOS you must enable Push Notifications Capabilities in your project to enable the Push Notifications plugin to work. To do so, go to the
Capabilities section of the app project and switch the
Push Notifications button from
OFF to the
ON position.
This change adds the push capabilites to the app and creates an entitlements file in the project.
On Android just download the app project's
google-services.json file from the Firebase console, and place it in the
projectName/android/app folder.
Push Notifications icon
On Android, the Push Notifications icon with the appropriate name should be added to the
AndroidManifest.xml file:
<meta-data android:name="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_icon" android:resource="@mipmap/push_icon_name" />
If no icon is specified Android will use the application icon, but push icon should be white pixels on a transparent backdrop. As the application icon is not usually like that, it will show a white square or circle. So it's recommended to provide the separate icon for Push Notifications.
Android Studio has an icon generator you can use to create your Push Notifications icon.
Disabling Push Notifications plugin
If you are not using Push Notifications in your project, when you submit the app to iTunes Connect, Apple will send you an email saying it has issues because of
Missing Push Notification Entitlement. That happens because Capacitor includes the code for registering for push notifications and getting the token.
Apple sends that mail just to make sure you didn't make a mistake and forgot to enable Push Notifications Capabilities in your app, but can safely ignore it if you are not using the Push Notifications plugin.
In case you don't want to receive the mail, you can disable the Push Notifications plugin by removing
USE_PUSH from
Active Compilation Conditions in your project's Build Settings section.
Push notifications appearance in foreground
On iOS you can configure the way the push notifications are displayed when the app is in foreground by providing the
presentationOptions in your
capacitor.config.json as an Array of Strings you can combine.
Possible values are:
badge: badge count on the app icon is updated (default value)
sound: the device will ring/vibrate when the push notification is received
alert: the push notification is displayed in a native dialog
An empty Array can be provided if none of the previous options are desired.
pushNotificationReceived event will still be fired with the push notification information.
"plugins": {
"PushNotifications": {
"presentationOptions": ["badge", "sound", "alert"]
}
}
register()
requestPermission()
getDeliveredNotifications()
removeDeliveredNotifications(...)
removeAllDeliveredNotifications()
createChannel(...)
deleteChannel(...)
listChannels()
addListener(...)
addListener(...)
addListener(...)
addListener(...)
removeAllListeners()
- Interfaces
API
register()
register() => Promise<void>
Register the app to receive push notifications. Will trigger registration event with the push token or registrationError if there was some problem. Doesn't prompt the user for notification permissions, use requestPermission() first.
requestPermission()
requestPermission() => Promise<NotificationPermissionResponse>
On iOS it prompts the user to allow displaying notifications and return if the permission was granted or not. On Android there is no such prompt, so just return as granted.
Returns:
Promise<NotificationPermissionResponse>
getDeliveredNotifications()
getDeliveredNotifications() => Promise<PushNotificationDeliveredList>
Returns the notifications that are visible on the notifications screen.
Returns:
Promise<PushNotificationDeliveredList>
removeDeliveredNotifications(...)
removeDeliveredNotifications(delivered: PushNotificationDeliveredList) => Promise<void>
Removes the specified notifications from the notifications screen.
|Param
|Type
|Description
delivered
|PushNotificationDeliveredList
|list of delivered notifications.
removeAllDeliveredNotifications()
removeAllDeliveredNotifications() => Promise<void>
Removes all the notifications from the notifications screen.
createChannel(...)
createChannel(channel: NotificationChannel) => Promise<void>
On Android O or newer (SDK 26+) creates a notification channel.
|Param
|Type
|Description
channel
|NotificationChannel
|to create.
deleteChannel(...)
deleteChannel(channel: NotificationChannel) => Promise<void>
On Android O or newer (SDK 26+) deletes a notification channel.
|Param
|Type
|Description
channel
|NotificationChannel
|to delete.
listChannels()
listChannels() => Promise<NotificationChannelList>
On Android O or newer (SDK 26+) list the available notification channels.
Returns:
Promise<NotificationChannelList>
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'registration', listenerFunc: (token: PushNotificationToken) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Event called when the push notification registration finished without problems. Provides the push notification token.
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
"registration"
|registration.
listenerFunc
(token: PushNotificationToken) => void
|callback with the push token.
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'registrationError', listenerFunc: (error: any) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Event called when the push notification registration finished with problems. Provides an error with the registration problem.
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
"registrationError"
|registrationError.
listenerFunc
(error: any) => void
|callback with the registration error.
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'pushNotificationReceived', listenerFunc: (notification: PushNotification) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Event called when the device receives a push notification.
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
"pushNotificationReceived"
|pushNotificationReceived.
listenerFunc
(notification: PushNotification) => void
|callback with the received notification.
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'pushNotificationActionPerformed', listenerFunc: (notification: PushNotificationActionPerformed) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Event called when an action is performed on a push notification.
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
"pushNotificationActionPerformed"
|pushNotificationActionPerformed.
listenerFunc
(notification: PushNotificationActionPerformed) => void
|callback with the notification action.
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => void
Remove all native listeners for this plugin.
Interfaces
NotificationPermissionResponse
|Prop
|Type
granted
boolean
PushNotificationDeliveredList
|Prop
|Type
notifications
PushNotification[]
PushNotification
|Prop
|Type
|Description
title
string
subtitle
string
body
string
id
string
badge
number
notification
any
data
any
click_action
string
link
string
group
string
|Android only: set the group identifier for notification grouping, like threadIdentifier on iOS.
groupSummary
boolean
|Android only: designate this notification as the summary for a group (should be used with the
group property).
NotificationChannel
|Prop
|Type
id
string
name
string
description
string
sound
string
importance
1 | 2 | 5 | 4 | 3
visibility
0 | 1 | -1
lights
boolean
lightColor
string
vibration
boolean
NotificationChannelList
|Prop
|Type
channels
NotificationChannel[]
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => void
PushNotificationToken
|Prop
|Type
value
string
PushNotificationActionPerformed
|Prop
|Type
actionId
string
inputValue
string
notification
|PushNotification