Version: v6

@capacitor/camera

The Camera API provides the ability to take a photo with the camera or choose an existing one from the photo album.

npm install @capacitor/camera

npx cap sync



iOS requires the following usage description be added and filled out for your app in Info.plist :

NSCameraUsageDescription ( Privacy - Camera Usage Description )

( ) NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription ( Privacy - Photo Library Additions Usage Description )

( ) NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription ( Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description )

Read about Configuring Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode

When picking existing images from the device gallery, the Android Photo Picker component is now used. The Photo Picker is available on devices that meet the following criteria:

Run Android 11 (API level 30) or higher

Receive changes to Modular System Components through Google System Updates

Older devices and Android Go devices running Android 11 or 12 that support Google Play services can install a backported version of the photo picker. To enable the automatic installation of the backported photo picker module through Google Play services, add the following entry to the <application> tag in your AndroidManifest.xml file:





< service android: name = " com.google.android.gms.metadata.ModuleDependencies "

android: enabled = " false "

android: exported = " false "

tools: ignore = " MissingClass " >

< intent-filter >

< action android: name = " com.google.android.gms.metadata.MODULE_DEPENDENCIES " />

</ intent-filter >

< meta-data android: name = " photopicker_activity:0:required " android: value = " " />

</ service >



If that entry is not added, the devices that don't support the Photo Picker, the Photo Picker component fallbacks to Intent.ACTION_OPEN_DOCUMENT .

The Camera plugin requires no permissions, unless using saveToGallery: true , in that case the following permissions should be added to your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />



You can also specify those permissions only for the Android versions where they will be requested:

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " android: maxSdkVersion = " 32 " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " android: maxSdkVersion = " 29 " />



The storage permissions are for reading/saving photo files.

Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.

Additionally, because the Camera API launches a separate Activity to handle taking the photo, you should listen for appRestoredResult in the App plugin to handle any camera data that was sent in the case your app was terminated by the operating system while the Activity was running.

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

androidxExifInterfaceVersion : version of androidx.exifinterface:exifinterface (default: 1.3.6 )

: version of (default: ) androidxMaterialVersion : version of com.google.android.material:material (default: 1.10.0 )

PWA Elements are required for Camera plugin to work.

import { Camera , CameraResultType } from '@capacitor/camera' ;



const takePicture = async ( ) => {

const image = await Camera . getPhoto ( {

quality : 90 ,

allowEditing : true ,

resultType : CameraResultType . Uri

} ) ;











var imageUrl = image . webPath ;





imageElement . src = imageUrl ;

} ;

