@capacitor/camera
The Camera API provides the ability to take a photo with the camera or choose an existing one from the photo album.
Install
npm install @capacitor/camera
npx cap sync
iOS
iOS requires the following usage description be added and filled out for your app in
Info.plist:
NSCameraUsageDescription(
Privacy - Camera Usage Description)
NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription(
Privacy - Photo Library Additions Usage Description)
NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription(
Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description)
Read about Configuring
Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode
Android
This API requires the following permissions be added to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
The storage permissions are for reading/saving photo files.
Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.
Additionally, because the Camera API launches a separate Activity to handle taking the photo, you should listen for
appRestoredResult in the
App plugin to handle any camera data that was sent in the case your app was terminated by the operating system while the Activity was running.
Variables
This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's
variables.gradle file):
$androidxExifInterfaceVersion: version of
androidx.exifinterface:exifinterface(default:
1.3.3)
$androidxMaterialVersion: version of
com.google.android.material:material(default:
1.6.1)
PWA Notes
PWA Elements are required for Camera plugin to work.
Example
import { Camera, CameraResultType } from '@capacitor/camera';
const takePicture = async () => {
const image = await Camera.getPhoto({
quality: 90,
allowEditing: true,
resultType: CameraResultType.Uri
});
// image.webPath will contain a path that can be set as an image src.
// You can access the original file using image.path, which can be
// passed to the Filesystem API to read the raw data of the image,
// if desired (or pass resultType: CameraResultType.Base64 to getPhoto)
var imageUrl = image.webPath;
// Can be set to the src of an image now
imageElement.src = imageUrl;
};
API
getPhoto(...)
getPhoto(options: ImageOptions) => Promise<Photo>
Prompt the user to pick a photo from an album, or take a new photo with the camera.
|Param
|Type
options
|ImageOptions
Returns:
Promise<Photo>
Since: 1.0.0
pickImages(...)
pickImages(options: GalleryImageOptions) => Promise<GalleryPhotos>
Allows the user to pick multiple pictures from the photo gallery. On iOS 13 and older it only allows to pick one picture.
|Param
|Type
options
|GalleryImageOptions
Returns:
Promise<GalleryPhotos>
Since: 1.2.0
pickLimitedLibraryPhotos()
pickLimitedLibraryPhotos() => Promise<GalleryPhotos>
iOS 14+ Only: Allows the user to update their limited photo library selection. On iOS 15+ returns all the limited photos after the picker dismissal. On iOS 14 or if the user gave full access to the photos it returns an empty array.
Returns:
Promise<GalleryPhotos>
Since: 4.1.0
getLimitedLibraryPhotos()
getLimitedLibraryPhotos() => Promise<GalleryPhotos>
iOS 14+ Only: Return an array of photos selected from the limited photo library.
Returns:
Promise<GalleryPhotos>
Since: 4.1.0
checkPermissions()
checkPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Check camera and photo album permissions
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
requestPermissions(...)
requestPermissions(permissions?: CameraPluginPermissions | undefined) => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Request camera and photo album permissions
|Param
|Type
permissions
|CameraPluginPermissions
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
Photo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
base64String
string
|The base64 encoded string representation of the image, if using CameraResultType.Base64.
|1.0.0
dataUrl
string
|The url starting with 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' and the base64 encoded string representation of the image, if using CameraResultType.DataUrl.
|1.0.0
path
string
|If using CameraResultType.Uri, the path will contain a full, platform-specific file URL that can be read later using the Filesystem API.
|1.0.0
webPath
string
|webPath returns a path that can be used to set the src attribute of an image for efficient loading and rendering.
|1.0.0
exif
any
|Exif data, if any, retrieved from the image
|1.0.0
format
string
|The format of the image, ex: jpeg, png, gif. iOS and Android only support jpeg. Web supports jpeg and png. gif is only supported if using file input.
|1.0.0
saved
boolean
|Whether if the image was saved to the gallery or not. On Android and iOS, saving to the gallery can fail if the user didn't grant the required permissions. On Web there is no gallery, so always returns false.
|1.1.0
ImageOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
quality
number
|The quality of image to return as JPEG, from 0-100
|1.0.0
allowEditing
boolean
|Whether to allow the user to crop or make small edits (platform specific). On iOS 14+ it's only supported for CameraSource.Camera, but not for CameraSource.Photos.
|1.0.0
resultType
|CameraResultType
|How the data should be returned. Currently, only 'Base64', 'DataUrl' or 'Uri' is supported
|1.0.0
saveToGallery
boolean
|Whether to save the photo to the gallery. If the photo was picked from the gallery, it will only be saved if edited.
: false
|1.0.0
width
number
|The desired maximum width of the saved image. The aspect ratio is respected.
|1.0.0
height
number
|The desired maximum height of the saved image. The aspect ratio is respected.
|1.0.0
correctOrientation
boolean
|Whether to automatically rotate the image "up" to correct for orientation in portrait mode
: true
|1.0.0
source
|CameraSource
|The source to get the photo from. By default this prompts the user to select either the photo album or take a photo.
: CameraSource.Prompt
|1.0.0
direction
|CameraDirection
|iOS and Web only: The camera direction.
: CameraDirection.Rear
|1.0.0
presentationStyle
'fullscreen' | 'popover'
|iOS only: The presentation style of the Camera.
: 'fullscreen'
|1.0.0
webUseInput
boolean
|Web only: Whether to use the PWA Element experience or file input. The default is to use PWA Elements if installed and fall back to file input. To always use file input, set this to
true. Learn more about PWA Elements: https://capacitorjs.com/docs/web/pwa-elements
|1.0.0
promptLabelHeader
string
|Text value to use when displaying the prompt.
: 'Photo'
|1.0.0
promptLabelCancel
string
|Text value to use when displaying the prompt. iOS only: The label of the 'cancel' button.
: 'Cancel'
|1.0.0
promptLabelPhoto
string
|Text value to use when displaying the prompt. The label of the button to select a saved image.
: 'From Photos'
|1.0.0
promptLabelPicture
string
|Text value to use when displaying the prompt. The label of the button to open the camera.
: 'Take Picture'
|1.0.0
GalleryPhotos
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
photos
GalleryPhoto[]
|Array of all the picked photos.
|1.2.0
GalleryPhoto
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|Full, platform-specific file URL that can be read later using the Filesystem API.
|1.2.0
webPath
string
|webPath returns a path that can be used to set the src attribute of an image for efficient loading and rendering.
|1.2.0
exif
any
|Exif data, if any, retrieved from the image
|1.2.0
format
string
|The format of the image, ex: jpeg, png, gif. iOS and Android only support jpeg. Web supports jpeg, png and gif.
|1.2.0
GalleryImageOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
quality
number
|The quality of image to return as JPEG, from 0-100
|1.2.0
width
number
|The desired maximum width of the saved image. The aspect ratio is respected.
|1.2.0
height
number
|The desired maximum height of the saved image. The aspect ratio is respected.
|1.2.0
correctOrientation
boolean
|Whether to automatically rotate the image "up" to correct for orientation in portrait mode
: true
|1.2.0
presentationStyle
'fullscreen' | 'popover'
|iOS only: The presentation style of the Camera.
: 'fullscreen'
|1.2.0
limit
number
|iOS only: Maximum number of pictures the user will be able to choose.
0 (unlimited)
|1.2.0
PermissionStatus
|Prop
|Type
camera
|CameraPermissionState
photos
|CameraPermissionState
CameraPluginPermissions
|Prop
|Type
permissions
CameraPermissionType[]
Type Aliases
CameraPermissionState
PermissionState | 'limited'
PermissionState
'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied'
CameraPermissionType
'camera' | 'photos'
Enums
CameraResultType
|Members
|Value
Uri
'uri'
Base64
'base64'
DataUrl
'dataUrl'
CameraSource
|Members
|Value
|Description
Prompt
'PROMPT'
|Prompts the user to select either the photo album or take a photo.
Camera
'CAMERA'
|Take a new photo using the camera.
Photos
'PHOTOS'
|Pick an existing photo from the gallery or photo album.
CameraDirection
|Members
|Value
Rear
'REAR'
Front
'FRONT'