Version: v5

On this page

@capacitor/camera

The Camera API provides the ability to take a photo with the camera or choose an existing one from the photo album.

npm install @capacitor/camera

npx cap sync

Copy

iOS requires the following usage description be added and filled out for your app in Info.plist :

NSCameraUsageDescription ( Privacy - Camera Usage Description )

( ) NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription ( Privacy - Photo Library Additions Usage Description )

( ) NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription ( Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description )

Read about Configuring Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode

This API requires the following permissions be added to your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_MEDIA_IMAGES " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />

Copy

You can also specify those permissions only for the Android versions where they will be requested:

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_MEDIA_IMAGES " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " android: maxSdkVersion = " 32 " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " android: maxSdkVersion = " 29 " />

Copy

The storage permissions are for reading/saving photo files.

Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.

Additionally, because the Camera API launches a separate Activity to handle taking the photo, you should listen for appRestoredResult in the App plugin to handle any camera data that was sent in the case your app was terminated by the operating system while the Activity was running.

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

androidxExifInterfaceVersion : version of androidx.exifinterface:exifinterface (default: 1.3.6 )

: version of (default: ) androidxMaterialVersion : version of com.google.android.material:material (default: 1.8.0 )

PWA Elements are required for Camera plugin to work.

import { Camera , CameraResultType } from '@capacitor/camera' ;



const takePicture = async ( ) => {

const image = await Camera . getPhoto ( {

quality : 90 ,

allowEditing : true ,

resultType : CameraResultType . Uri

} ) ;











var imageUrl = image . webPath ;





imageElement . src = imageUrl ;

} ;

Copy