@capacitor/text-zoom
The Text Zoom API provides the ability to change Web View text size for visual accessibility.
Note: text-zoom plugin won't work on iPads unless
preferredContentMode configuration is set to
mobile in your Capacitor configuration file.
{
"ios": {
"preferredContentMode": "mobile"
}
}
Install
npm install @capacitor/text-zoom
npx cap sync
API
get()
get() => Promise<GetResult>
Get the current zoom level.
Zoom levels are represented as a decimal (e.g. 1.2 is 120%).
Returns:
Promise<GetResult>
Since: 1.0.0
getPreferred()
getPreferred() => Promise<GetPreferredResult>
Get the preferred zoom level.
Zoom levels are represented as a decimal (e.g. 1.2 is 120%).
Returns:
Promise<GetPreferredResult>
Since: 1.0.0
set(...)
set(options: SetOptions) => Promise<void>
Set the current zoom level.
Zoom levels are represented as a decimal (e.g. 1.2 is 120%).
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
GetResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
number
|The current zoom level (represented as a decimal).
|1.0.0
GetPreferredResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
number
|The preferred zoom level (represented as a decimal).
|1.0.0
SetOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
number
|The new zoom level (represented as a decimal).
|1.0.0