Capacitor Configuration
The Capacitor configuration file is used to set high-level options for Capacitor tooling.
Example
This is an example
capacitor.config.ts file:
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
appId: 'com.company.appname',
appName: 'My Capacitor App',
webDir: 'www',
};
export default config;
If you are not using TypeScript in your project, you can use a
capacitor.config.json file in the same way.
Schema
Here is the TypeScript interface for Capacitor configuration, complete with descriptions and defaults.
export interface CapacitorConfig {
/**
* The unique identifier of your packaged app.
*
* This is also known as the Bundle ID in iOS and the Application ID in
* Android. It must be in reverse domain name notation, generally
* representing a domain name that you or your company owns.
*
* @since 1.0.0
*/
appId?: string;
/**
* The human-friendly name of your app.
*
* This should be what you'd see in the App Store, but can be changed after
* within each native platform after it is generated.
*
* @since 1.0.0
*/
appName?: string;
/**
* The directory of your compiled web assets.
*
* This directory should contain the final `index.html` of your app.
*
* @since 1.0.0
*/
webDir?: string;
/**
* Whether to copy the Capacitor runtime bundle or not.
*
* If your app is not using a bundler, set this to `true`, then Capacitor
* will create a `capacitor.js` file that you'll need to add as a script in
* your `index.html` file.
*
* It's deprecated and will be removed in Capacitor 6
*
* @since 1.0.0
* @deprecated 5.0.0
* @default false
*/
bundledWebRuntime?: boolean;
/**
* The build configuration (as defined by the native app) under which Capacitor
* will send statements to the log system. This applies to log statements in
* native code as well as statements redirected from JavaScript (`console.debug`,
* `console.error`, etc.). Enabling logging will let statements render in the
* Xcode and Android Studio windows but can leak information on device if enabled
* in released builds.
*
* 'none' = logs are never produced
* 'debug' = logs are produced in debug builds but not production builds
* 'production' = logs are always produced
*
* @since 3.0.0
* @default debug
*/
loggingBehavior?: 'none' | 'debug' | 'production';
/**
* User agent of Capacitor Web View.
*
* @since 1.4.0
*/
overrideUserAgent?: string;
/**
* String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor Web View.
*
* This is disregarded if `overrideUserAgent` is used.
*
* @since 1.4.0
*/
appendUserAgent?: string;
/**
* Background color of the Capacitor Web View.
*
* @since 1.1.0
*/
backgroundColor?: string;
android?: {
/**
* Specify a custom path to the native Android project.
*
* @since 3.0.0
* @default android
*/
path?: string;
/**
* User agent of Capacitor Web View on Android.
*
* Overrides global `overrideUserAgent` option.
*
* @since 1.4.0
*/
overrideUserAgent?: string;
/**
* String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor Web View for Android.
*
* Overrides global `appendUserAgent` option.
*
* This is disregarded if `overrideUserAgent` is used.
*
* @since 1.4.0
*/
appendUserAgent?: string;
/**
* Background color of the Capacitor Web View for Android.
*
* Overrides global `backgroundColor` option.
*
* @since 1.1.0
*/
backgroundColor?: string;
/**
* Enable mixed content in the Capacitor Web View for Android.
*
* [Mixed
* content](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Mixed_content)
* is disabled by default for security. During development, you may need to
* enable it to allow the Web View to load files from different schemes.
*
* **This is not intended for use in production.**
*
* @since 1.0.0
* @default false
*/
allowMixedContent?: boolean;
/**
* This enables a simpler keyboard which may have some limitations.
*
* This will capture JS keys using an alternative
* [`InputConnection`](https://developer.android.com/reference/android/view/inputmethod/InputConnection).
*
* @since 1.0.0
* @default false
*/
captureInput?: boolean;
/**
* Always enable debuggable web content.
*
* This is automatically enabled during development.
*
* @since 1.0.0
* @default false
*/
webContentsDebuggingEnabled?: boolean;
/**
* The build configuration under which Capacitor will generate logs on Android.
*
* Overrides global `loggingBehavior` option.
*
* @since 3.0.0
* @default debug
*/
loggingBehavior?: 'none' | 'debug' | 'production';
/**
* Allowlist of plugins to include during `npx cap sync` for Android.
*
* Overrides global `includePlugins` option.
*
* @since 3.0.0
*/
includePlugins?: string[];
/**
* Android flavor to use.
*
* If the app has flavors declared in the `build.gradle`
* configure the flavor you want to run with `npx cap run` command.
*
* @since 3.1.0
*/
flavor?: string;
/**
* Whether to give the webview initial focus.
*
* @since 3.5.1
* @default true
*/
initialFocus?: boolean;
/**
* The minimum supported webview version on Android supported by your app.
*
* The minimum supported cannot be lower than version `55`, which is required for Capacitor.
*
* If the device uses a lower WebView version, an error message will be shown on Logcat.
* If `server.errorPath` is configured, the WebView will redirect to that file, so can be
* used to show a custom error.
*
* @since 4.0.0
* @default 60
*/
minWebViewVersion?: number;
/**
* The minimum supported Huawei webview version on Android supported by your app.
*
* The minimum supported cannot be lower than version `10`, which is required for Capacitor.
*
* If the device uses a lower WebView version, an error message will be shown on Logcat.
* If `server.errorPath` is configured, the WebView will redirect to that file, so can be
* used to show a custom error.
*
* @since 4.6.4
* @default 10
*/
minHuaweiWebViewVersion?: number;
buildOptions?: {
/**
* Path to your keystore
*
* @since 4.4.0
*/
keystorePath?: string;
/**
* Password to your keystore
*
* @since 4.4.0
*/
keystorePassword?: string;
/**
* Alias in the keystore to use
*
* @since 4.4.0
*/
keystoreAlias?: string;
/**
* Password for the alias in the keystore to use
*
* @since 4.4.0
*/
keystoreAliasPassword?: string;
/**
* Bundle type for your release build
*
* @since 4.4.0
* @default "AAB"
*/
releaseType?: 'AAB' | 'APK';
};
/**
* Use legacy [addJavascriptInterface](https://developer.android.com/reference/android/webkit/WebView#addJavascriptInterface(java.lang.Object,%20java.lang.String))
* instead of the new and more secure [addWebMessageListener](https://developer.android.com/reference/androidx/webkit/WebViewCompat#addWebMessageListener(android.webkit.WebView,java.lang.String,java.util.Set%3Cjava.lang.String%3E,androidx.webkit.WebViewCompat.WebMessageListener))
*
* @since 4.5.0
* @default false
*/
useLegacyBridge?: boolean;
};
ios?: {
/**
* Specify a custom path to the native iOS project.
*
* @since 3.0.0
* @default ios
*/
path?: string;
/**
* iOS build scheme to use.
*
* Usually this matches your app's target in Xcode. You can use the
* following command to list schemes:
*
* ```shell
* xcodebuild -workspace ios/App/App.xcworkspace -list
* ```
*
* @since 3.0.0
* @default App
*/
scheme?: string;
/**
* User agent of Capacitor Web View on iOS.
*
* Overrides global `overrideUserAgent` option.
*
* @since 1.4.0
*/
overrideUserAgent?: string;
/**
* String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor Web View for iOS.
*
* Overrides global `appendUserAgent` option.
*
* This is disregarded if `overrideUserAgent` is used.
*
* @since 1.4.0
*/
appendUserAgent?: string;
/**
* Background color of the Capacitor Web View for iOS.
*
* Overrides global `backgroundColor` option.
*
* @since 1.1.0
*/
backgroundColor?: string;
/**
* Configure the scroll view's content inset adjustment behavior.
*
* This will set the
* [`contentInsetAdjustmentBehavior`](https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiscrollview/2902261-contentinsetadjustmentbehavior)
* property on the Web View's
* [`UIScrollView`](https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiscrollview).
*
* @since 2.0.0
* @default never
*/
contentInset?: 'automatic' | 'scrollableAxes' | 'never' | 'always';
/**
* Configure whether the scroll view is scrollable.
*
* This will set the
* [`isScrollEnabled`](https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiscrollview/1619395-isscrollenabled)
* property on the Web View's
* [`UIScrollView`](https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiscrollview).
*
* @since 1.0.0
*/
scrollEnabled?: boolean;
/**
* Configure custom linker flags for compiling Cordova plugins.
*
* @since 1.0.0
* @default []
*/
cordovaLinkerFlags?: string[];
/**
* Allow destination previews when pressing on links.
*
* This will set the
* [`allowsLinkPreview`](https://developer.apple.com/documentation/webkit/wkwebview/1415000-allowslinkpreview)
* property on the Web View, instead of using the default value.
*
* @since 2.0.0
*/
allowsLinkPreview?: boolean;
/**
* The build configuration under which Capacitor will generate logs on iOS.
*
* Overrides global `loggingBehavior` option.
*
* @since 3.0.0
* @default debug
*/
loggingBehavior?: 'none' | 'debug' | 'production';
/**
* Allowlist of plugins to include during `npx cap sync` for iOS.
*
* Overrides global `includePlugins` option.
*
* @since 3.0.0
*/
includePlugins?: string[];
/**
* Sets WKWebView configuration for limitsNavigationsToAppBoundDomains.
*
* If the Info.plist file includes `WKAppBoundDomains` key, it's recommended to
* set this option to true, otherwise some features won't work.
* But as side effect, it blocks navigation outside the domains in the
* `WKAppBoundDomains` list.
* `localhost` (or the value configured as `server.hostname`) also needs to be
* added to the `WKAppBoundDomains` list.
*
* @since 3.1.0
* @default false
*/
limitsNavigationsToAppBoundDomains?: boolean;
/**
* The content mode for the web view to use when it loads and renders web content.
*
* - 'recommended': The content mode that is appropriate for the current device.
* - 'desktop': The content mode that represents a desktop experience.
* - 'mobile': The content mode that represents a mobile experience.
*
* @since 4.0.0
* @default recommended
*/
preferredContentMode?: 'recommended' | 'desktop' | 'mobile';
/**
* Configure if Capacitor will handle local/push notifications.
* Set to false if you want to use your own UNUserNotificationCenter to handle notifications.
*
* @since 4.5.0
* @default true
*/
handleApplicationNotifications?: boolean;
/**
* Using Xcode 14.3, on iOS 16.4 and greater, enable debuggable web content for release builds.
*
* If not set, it's `true` for development builds.
*
* @since 4.8.0
* @default false
*/
webContentsDebuggingEnabled?: boolean;
};
server?: {
/**
* Configure the local hostname of the device.
*
* It is recommended to keep this as `localhost` as it allows the use of
* Web APIs that would otherwise require a [secure
* context](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Secure_Contexts)
* such as
* [`navigator.geolocation`](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Navigator/geolocation)
* and
* [`MediaDevices.getUserMedia`](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaDevices/getUserMedia).
*
* @since 1.0.0
* @default localhost
*/
hostname?: string;
/**
* Configure the local scheme on iOS.
*
* [Can't be set to schemes that the WKWebView already handles, such as http or https](https://developer.apple.com/documentation/webkit/wkwebviewconfiguration/2875766-seturlschemehandler)
* This can be useful when migrating from
* [`cordova-plugin-ionic-webview`](https://github.com/ionic-team/cordova-plugin-ionic-webview),
* where the default scheme on iOS is `ionic`.
*
* @since 1.2.0
* @default capacitor
*/
iosScheme?: string;
/**
* Configure the local scheme on Android.
*
* @since 1.2.0
* @default http
*/
androidScheme?: string;
/**
* Load an external URL in the Web View.
*
* This is intended for use with live-reload servers.
*
* **This is not intended for use in production.**
*
* @since 1.0.0
*/
url?: string;
/**
* Allow cleartext traffic in the Web View.
*
* On Android, all cleartext traffic is disabled by default as of API 28.
*
* This is intended for use with live-reload servers where unencrypted HTTP
* traffic is often used.
*
* **This is not intended for use in production.**
*
* @since 1.5.0
* @default false
*/
cleartext?: boolean;
/**
* Set additional URLs the Web View can navigate to.
*
* By default, all external URLs are opened in the external browser (not
* the Web View).
*
* **This is not intended for use in production.**
*
* @since 1.0.0
* @default []
*/
allowNavigation?: string[];
/**
* Specify path to a local html page to display in case of errors.
* On Android the html file won't have access to Capacitor plugins.
*
* @since 4.0.0
* @default null
*/
errorPath?: string;
};
cordova?: {
/**
* Populates <access> tags in the config.xml with the origin set to
* the values entered here.
* If not provided, a single <access origin="*" /> tag gets included.
* It only has effect on a few Cordova plugins that respect the whitelist.
*
* @since 3.3.0
*/
accessOrigins?: string[];
/**
* Configure Cordova preferences.
*
* @since 1.3.0
*/
preferences?: { [key: string]: string | undefined };
/**
* List of Cordova plugins that need to be static but are not
* already in the static plugin list.
*
* @since 3.3.0
*/
staticPlugins?: string[];
};
/**
* Configure plugins.
*
* This is an object with configuration values specified by plugin class
* name.
*
* @since 1.0.0
*/
plugins?: PluginsConfig;
/**
* Allowlist of plugins to include during `npx cap sync`.
*
* This should be an array of strings representing the npm package name of
* plugins to include when running `npx cap sync`. If unset, Capacitor will
* inspect `package.json` for a list of potential plugins.
*
* @since 3.0.0
*/
includePlugins?: string[];
}
export interface FederatedApp {
name: string;
webDir: string;
liveUpdateConfig?: LiveUpdateConfig;
}
export interface LiveUpdateConfig {
appId: string;
channel: string;
autoUpdateMethod: AutoUpdateMethod;
maxVersions?: number;
key?: string;
}
export type AutoUpdateMethod = 'none' | 'background';
export interface PluginsConfig {
/**
* Plugin configuration by class name.
*
* @since 1.0.0
*/
[key: string]:
| {
[key: string]: any;
}
| undefined;
/**
* FederatedCapacitor plugin configuration
*
* @since 5.0.0
*/
FederatedCapacitor?: {
shell: Omit<FederatedApp, 'webDir'>;
apps: FederatedApp[];
liveUpdatesKey?: string;
};
/**
* Capacitor Live Updates plugin configuration
*
* @since 4.2.0
*/
LiveUpdates?: LiveUpdateConfig;
/**
* Capacitor Cookies plugin configuration
*
* @since 4.3.0
*/
CapacitorCookies?: {
/**
* Enable CapacitorCookies to override the global `document.cookie` on native.
*
* @default false
*/
enabled?: boolean;
};
/**
* Capacitor Http plugin configuration
*
* @since 4.3.0
*/
CapacitorHttp?: {
/**
* Enable CapacitorHttp to override the global `fetch` and `XMLHttpRequest` on native.
*
* @default false
*/
enabled?: boolean;
};
}
Environment Variables
The Capacitor CLI will find dependencies on your system automatically. In the event you need to configure these paths, the following environment variables are available:
CAPACITOR_ANDROID_STUDIO_PATH: The path to Android Studio executable on your system.
CAPACITOR_COCOAPODS_PATH: The path to the
podbinary on your system.