Version: v5

On this page

Capacitor Configuration

The Capacitor configuration file is used to set high-level options for Capacitor tooling.

This is an example capacitor.config.ts file:

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

appId : 'com.company.appname' ,

appName : 'My Capacitor App' ,

webDir : 'www' ,

} ;



export default config ;

Copy

If you are not using TypeScript in your project, you can use a capacitor.config.json file in the same way.

Here is the TypeScript interface for Capacitor configuration, complete with descriptions and defaults.

export interface CapacitorConfig {



















appId ? : string ;



















appName ? : string ;

















webDir ? : string ;





























bundledWebRuntime ? : boolean ;

































loggingBehavior ? : 'none' | 'debug' | 'production' ;













overrideUserAgent ? : string ;

















appendUserAgent ? : string ;













backgroundColor ? : string ;



android ? : {













path ? : string ;

















overrideUserAgent ? : string ;





















appendUserAgent ? : string ;

















backgroundColor ? : string ;





























allowMixedContent ? : boolean ;





















captureInput ? : boolean ;



















webContentsDebuggingEnabled ? : boolean ;



















loggingBehavior ? : 'none' | 'debug' | 'production' ;

















includePlugins ? : string [ ] ;



















flavor ? : string ;















initialFocus ? : boolean ;



























minWebViewVersion ? : number ;



























minHuaweiWebViewVersion ? : number ;



buildOptions ? : {











keystorePath ? : string ;













keystorePassword ? : string ;













keystoreAlias ? : string ;













keystoreAliasPassword ? : string ;















releaseType ? : 'AAB' | 'APK' ;

} ;

















useLegacyBridge ? : boolean ;

} ;



ios ? : {













path ? : string ;





























scheme ? : string ;

















overrideUserAgent ? : string ;





















appendUserAgent ? : string ;

















backgroundColor ? : string ;

























contentInset ? : 'automatic' | 'scrollableAxes' | 'never' | 'always' ;























scrollEnabled ? : boolean ;















cordovaLinkerFlags ? : string [ ] ;





















allowsLinkPreview ? : boolean ;



















loggingBehavior ? : 'none' | 'debug' | 'production' ;

















includePlugins ? : string [ ] ;





























limitsNavigationsToAppBoundDomains ? : boolean ;























preferredContentMode ? : 'recommended' | 'desktop' | 'mobile' ;

















handleApplicationNotifications ? : boolean ;



















webContentsDebuggingEnabled ? : boolean ;

} ;



server ? : {





























hostname ? : string ;

























iosScheme ? : string ;















androidScheme ? : string ;





















url ? : string ;





























cleartext ? : boolean ;

























allowNavigation ? : string [ ] ;

















errorPath ? : string ;

} ;



cordova ? : {

















accessOrigins ? : string [ ] ;













preferences ? : { [ key : string ] : string | undefined } ;















staticPlugins ? : string [ ] ;

} ;



















plugins ? : PluginsConfig ;





















includePlugins ? : string [ ] ;

}



export interface FederatedApp {

name : string ;

webDir : string ;

liveUpdateConfig ? : LiveUpdateConfig ;

}



export interface LiveUpdateConfig {

appId : string ;

channel : string ;

autoUpdateMethod : AutoUpdateMethod ;

maxVersions ? : number ;

key ? : string ;

}



export type AutoUpdateMethod = 'none' | 'background' ;



export interface PluginsConfig {











[ key : string ] :

| {

[ key : string ] : any ;

}

| undefined ;













FederatedCapacitor ? : {

shell : Omit < FederatedApp , 'webDir' > ;

apps : FederatedApp [ ] ;

liveUpdatesKey ? : string ;

} ;













LiveUpdates ? : LiveUpdateConfig ;













CapacitorCookies ? : {











enabled ? : boolean ;

} ;













CapacitorHttp ? : {











enabled ? : boolean ;

} ;

}

Copy

The Capacitor CLI will find dependencies on your system automatically. In the event you need to configure these paths, the following environment variables are available: