@capacitor/text-zoom

The Text Zoom API provides the ability to change Web View text size for visual accessibility.

Note: text-zoom plugin won't work on iPads unless preferredContentMode configuration is set to mobile in your Capacitor configuration file.

{

"ios" : {

"preferredContentMode" : "mobile"

}

}

npm install @capacitor/text-zoom

npx cap sync

