Skip to main content
Version: v3

@capacitor/status-bar

The StatusBar API Provides methods for configuring the style of the Status Bar, along with showing or hiding it.

Install

npm install @capacitor/status-bar
npx cap sync

iOS Note

This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance" (UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance) set to YES in Info.plist. Read about Configuring iOS for help.

The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to Style.Default. You can change these defaults by adding UIStatusBarHidden and/or UIStatusBarStyle in Info.plist.

setBackgroundColor and setOverlaysWebView are currently not supported on iOS devices.

Example

import { StatusBar, Style } from '@capacitor/status-bar';

// iOS only
window.addEventListener('statusTap', function () {
  console.log('statusbar tapped');
});

// Display content under transparent status bar (Android only)
StatusBar.setOverlaysWebView({ overlay: true });

const setStatusBarStyleDark = async () => {
  await StatusBar.setStyle({ style: Style.Dark });
};

const setStatusBarStyleLight = async () => {
  await StatusBar.setStyle({ style: Style.Light });
};

const hideStatusBar = async () => {
  await StatusBar.hide();
};

const showStatusBar = async () => {
  await StatusBar.show();
};

API

setStyle(...)

setStyle(options: StyleOptions) => Promise<void>

Set the current style of the status bar.

ParamType
optionsStyleOptions

Since: 1.0.0

setBackgroundColor(...)

setBackgroundColor(options: BackgroundColorOptions) => Promise<void>

Set the background color of the status bar.

This method is only supported on Android.

ParamType
optionsBackgroundColorOptions

Since: 1.0.0

show(...)

show(options?: AnimationOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>

Show the status bar.

ParamType
optionsAnimationOptions

Since: 1.0.0

hide(...)

hide(options?: AnimationOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>

Hide the status bar.

ParamType
optionsAnimationOptions

Since: 1.0.0

getInfo()

getInfo() => Promise<StatusBarInfo>

Get info about the current state of the status bar.

Returns: Promise<StatusBarInfo>

Since: 1.0.0

setOverlaysWebView(...)

setOverlaysWebView(options: SetOverlaysWebViewOptions) => Promise<void>

Set whether or not the status bar should overlay the webview to allow usage of the space underneath it.

This method is only supported on Android.

ParamType
optionsSetOverlaysWebViewOptions

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

StyleOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
styleStyleStyle of the text of the status bar.1.0.0

BackgroundColorOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
colorstringA hex color to which the status bar color is set. This option is only supported on Android.1.0.0

AnimationOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
animationAnimationThe type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS.1.0.0

StatusBarInfo

PropTypeDescriptionSince
visiblebooleanWhether the status bar is visible or not.1.0.0
styleStyleThe current status bar style.1.0.0
colorstringThe current status bar color. This option is only supported on Android.1.0.0
overlaysbooleanWhether the statusbar is overlaid or not. This option is only supported on Android.1.0.0

SetOverlaysWebViewOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
overlaybooleanWhether to overlay the status bar or not.1.0.0

Enums

Style

MembersValueDescriptionSince
Dark'DARK'Light text for dark backgrounds.1.0.0
Light'LIGHT'Dark text for light backgrounds.1.0.0
Default'DEFAULT'On iOS 13 and newer the style is based on the device appearance. If the device is using Dark mode, the statusbar text will be light. If the device is using Light mode, the statusbar text will be dark. On iOS 12 and older the statusbar text will be dark. On Android the default will be the one the app was launched with.1.0.0

Animation

MembersValueDescriptionSince
None'NONE'No animation during show/hide.1.0.0
Slide'SLIDE'Slide animation during show/hide.1.0.0
Fade'FADE'Fade animation during show/hide.1.0.0

Contents

Edit this page