@capacitor/status-bar
The StatusBar API Provides methods for configuring the style of the Status Bar, along with showing or hiding it.
Install
npm install @capacitor/status-bar
npx cap sync
iOS Note
This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance"
(
UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance) set to
YES in
Info.plist. Read
about Configuring iOS for
help.
The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to
Style.Default. You can change these defaults by adding
UIStatusBarHidden and/or
UIStatusBarStyle in
Info.plist.
setBackgroundColor and
setOverlaysWebView are currently not supported on
iOS devices.
Example
import { StatusBar, Style } from '@capacitor/status-bar';
// iOS only
window.addEventListener('statusTap', function () {
console.log('statusbar tapped');
});
// Display content under transparent status bar (Android only)
StatusBar.setOverlaysWebView({ overlay: true });
const setStatusBarStyleDark = async () => {
await StatusBar.setStyle({ style: Style.Dark });
};
const setStatusBarStyleLight = async () => {
await StatusBar.setStyle({ style: Style.Light });
};
const hideStatusBar = async () => {
await StatusBar.hide();
};
const showStatusBar = async () => {
await StatusBar.show();
};
API
setStyle(...)
setStyle(options: StyleOptions) => Promise<void>
Set the current style of the status bar.
|Param
|Type
options
|StyleOptions
Since: 1.0.0
setBackgroundColor(...)
setBackgroundColor(options: BackgroundColorOptions) => Promise<void>
Set the background color of the status bar.
This method is only supported on Android.
|Param
|Type
options
|BackgroundColorOptions
Since: 1.0.0
show(...)
show(options?: AnimationOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Show the status bar.
|Param
|Type
options
|AnimationOptions
Since: 1.0.0
hide(...)
hide(options?: AnimationOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Hide the status bar.
|Param
|Type
options
|AnimationOptions
Since: 1.0.0
getInfo()
getInfo() => Promise<StatusBarInfo>
Get info about the current state of the status bar.
Returns:
Promise<StatusBarInfo>
Since: 1.0.0
setOverlaysWebView(...)
setOverlaysWebView(options: SetOverlaysWebViewOptions) => Promise<void>
Set whether or not the status bar should overlay the webview to allow usage of the space underneath it.
This method is only supported on Android.
|Param
|Type
options
|SetOverlaysWebViewOptions
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
StyleOptions
BackgroundColorOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
color
string
|A hex color to which the status bar color is set. This option is only supported on Android.
|1.0.0
AnimationOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
animation
|Animation
|The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS.
|1.0.0
StatusBarInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
visible
boolean
|Whether the status bar is visible or not.
|1.0.0
style
|Style
|The current status bar style.
|1.0.0
color
string
|The current status bar color. This option is only supported on Android.
|1.0.0
overlays
boolean
|Whether the statusbar is overlaid or not. This option is only supported on Android.
|1.0.0
SetOverlaysWebViewOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
overlay
boolean
|Whether to overlay the status bar or not.
|1.0.0
Enums
Style
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
Dark
'DARK'
|Light text for dark backgrounds.
|1.0.0
Light
'LIGHT'
|Dark text for light backgrounds.
|1.0.0
Default
'DEFAULT'
|On iOS 13 and newer the style is based on the device appearance. If the device is using Dark mode, the statusbar text will be light. If the device is using Light mode, the statusbar text will be dark. On iOS 12 and older the statusbar text will be dark. On Android the default will be the one the app was launched with.
|1.0.0
Animation
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
None
'NONE'
|No animation during show/hide.
|1.0.0
Slide
'SLIDE'
|Slide animation during show/hide.
|1.0.0
Fade
'FADE'
|Fade animation during show/hide.
|1.0.0