Version: v6

@capacitor/status-bar

The StatusBar API Provides methods for configuring the style of the Status Bar, along with showing or hiding it.

npm install @capacitor/status-bar

npx cap sync



This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance" ( UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance ) set to YES in Info.plist . Read about Configuring iOS for help.

The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to Style.Default . You can change these defaults by adding UIStatusBarHidden and/or UIStatusBarStyle in Info.plist .

setBackgroundColor and setOverlaysWebView are currently not supported on iOS devices.

import { StatusBar , Style } from '@capacitor/status-bar' ;





window . addEventListener ( 'statusTap' , function ( ) {

console . log ( 'statusbar tapped' ) ;

} ) ;





StatusBar . setOverlaysWebView ( { overlay : true } ) ;



const setStatusBarStyleDark = async ( ) => {

await StatusBar . setStyle ( { style : Style . Dark } ) ;

} ;



const setStatusBarStyleLight = async ( ) => {

await StatusBar . setStyle ( { style : Style . Light } ) ;

} ;



const hideStatusBar = async ( ) => {

await StatusBar . hide ( ) ;

} ;



const showStatusBar = async ( ) => {

await StatusBar . show ( ) ;

} ;

