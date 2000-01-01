Version: v5

The Splash Screen API provides methods for showing or hiding a Splash image.

npm install @capacitor/splash-screen

npx cap sync

This only affects the launch splash screen and is not used when utilizing the programmatic show() method.

Capacitor 4 uses the Android 12 Splash Screen API and the androidx.core:core-splashscreen compatibility library to make it work on Android 11 and below.

The compatibility library can be disabled by changing the parent of AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch from Theme.SplashScreen to AppTheme.NoActionBar in android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml . The Android 12 Splash Screen API can't be disabled on Android 12+ as it's part of the Android OS.

< style name = " AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch " parent = " AppTheme.NoActionBar " >

< item name = " android:background " > @drawable/splash </ item >

</ style >

NOTE: On Android 12 and Android 12L devices the Splash Screen image is not showing when launched from third party launchers such as Nova Launcher, MIUI, Realme Launcher, OPPO Launcher, etc., from app info in Settings App, or from IDEs such as Android Studio. Google Issue Tracker Google Issue Tracker Google have fixed those problems on Android 13 but they won't be backport the fixes to Android 12 and Android 12L. Launcher related issues might get fixed by a launcher update. If you still find issues related to the Splash Screen on Android 13, please, report them to Google.

import { SplashScreen } from '@capacitor/splash-screen' ;





await SplashScreen . hide ( ) ;





await SplashScreen . show ( {

autoHide : false ,

} ) ;





await SplashScreen . show ( {

showDuration : 2000 ,

autoHide : true ,

} ) ;

By default, the Splash Screen is set to automatically hide after 500 ms.

If you want to be sure the splash screen never disappears before your app is ready, set launchAutoHide to false ; the splash screen will then stay visible until manually hidden. For the best user experience, your app should call hide() as soon as possible.

If, instead, you want to show the splash screen for a fixed amount of time, set launchShowDuration in your Capacitor configuration file.

In certain conditions, especially if the splash screen does not fully cover the device screen, it might happen that the app screen is visible around the corners (due to transparency). Instead of showing a transparent color, you can set a backgroundColor to cover those areas.

Possible values for backgroundColor are either #RRGGBB or #RRGGBBAA .

If you want to show a spinner on top of the splash screen, set showSpinner to true in your Capacitor configuration file.

You can customize the appearance of the spinner with the following configuration.

For Android, androidSpinnerStyle has the following options:

horizontal

small

large (default)

(default) inverse

smallInverse

largeInverse

For iOS, iosSpinnerStyle has the following options:

large (default)

(default) small

To set the color of the spinner use spinnerColor , values are either #RRGGBB or #RRGGBBAA .

These config values are available: Prop Type Description Default Since launchShowDuration number How long to show the launch splash screen when autoHide is enabled (in ms) 500 1.0.0 launchAutoHide boolean Whether to auto hide the splash after launchShowDuration. true 1.0.0 launchFadeOutDuration number Duration for the fade out animation of the launch splash screen (in ms) Only available for Android, when using the Android 12 Splash Screen API. 200 4.2.0 backgroundColor string Color of the background of the Splash Screen in hex format, #RRGGBB or #RRGGBBAA. Doesn't work if useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API. 1.0.0 androidSplashResourceName string Name of the resource to be used as Splash Screen. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android. splash 1.0.0 androidScaleType 'CENTER' | 'CENTER_CROP' | 'CENTER_INSIDE' | 'FIT_CENTER' | 'FIT_END' | 'FIT_START' | 'FIT_XY' | 'MATRIX' The ImageView.ScaleType used to scale the Splash Screen image. Doesn't work if useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android. FIT_XY 1.0.0 showSpinner boolean Show a loading spinner on the Splash Screen. Doesn't work if useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API. 1.0.0 androidSpinnerStyle 'horizontal' | 'small' | 'large' | 'inverse' | 'smallInverse' | 'largeInverse' Style of the Android spinner. Doesn't work if useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API. large 1.0.0 iosSpinnerStyle 'small' | 'large' Style of the iOS spinner. Doesn't work if useDialog is true. Only available on iOS. large 1.0.0 spinnerColor string Color of the spinner in hex format, #RRGGBB or #RRGGBBAA. Doesn't work if useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API. 1.0.0 splashFullScreen boolean Hide the status bar on the Splash Screen. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android. 1.0.0 splashImmersive boolean Hide the status bar and the software navigation buttons on the Splash Screen. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android. 1.0.0 layoutName string If useDialog is set to true, configure the Dialog layout. If useDialog is not set or false, use a layout instead of the ImageView. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android. 1.1.0 useDialog boolean Use a Dialog instead of an ImageView. If layoutName is not configured, it will use a layout that uses the splash image as background. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android. 1.1.0 In capacitor.config.json : {

"plugins" : {

"SplashScreen" : {

"launchShowDuration" : 3000 ,

"launchAutoHide" : true ,

"launchFadeOutDuration" : 3000 ,

"backgroundColor" : "#ffffffff" ,

"androidSplashResourceName" : "splash" ,

"androidScaleType" : "CENTER_CROP" ,

"showSpinner" : true ,

"androidSpinnerStyle" : "large" ,

"iosSpinnerStyle" : "small" ,

"spinnerColor" : "#999999" ,

"splashFullScreen" : true ,

"splashImmersive" : true ,

"layoutName" : "launch_screen" ,

"useDialog" : true

}

}

}

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

plugins : {

SplashScreen : {

launchShowDuration : 3000 ,

launchAutoHide : true ,

launchFadeOutDuration : 3000 ,

backgroundColor : "#ffffffff" ,

androidSplashResourceName : "splash" ,

androidScaleType : "CENTER_CROP" ,

showSpinner : true ,

androidSpinnerStyle : "large" ,

iosSpinnerStyle : "small" ,

spinnerColor : "#999999" ,

splashFullScreen : true ,

splashImmersive : true ,

layoutName : "launch_screen" ,

useDialog : true ,

} ,

} ,

} ;



export default config ;

To use splash screen images named something other than splash.png , set androidSplashResourceName to the new resource name. Additionally, in android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml , change the resource name in the following block:

< style name = " AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch " parent = " AppTheme.NoActionBar " >

< item name = " android:background " > @drawable/NAME </ item >

</ style >

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

coreSplashScreenVersion version of androidx.core:core-splashscreen (default: 1.0.0 )

