Version: v5

On this page

@capacitor/local-notifications

The Local Notifications API provides a way to schedule device notifications locally (i.e. without a server sending push notifications).

npm install @capacitor/local-notifications

npx cap sync

Copy

Android 13 requires a permission check in order to send notifications. You are required to call checkPermissions() and requestPermissions() accordingly.

On Android 12 and older it won't show a prompt and will just return as granted.

Starting on Android 12, scheduled notifications won't be exact unless this permission is added to your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.SCHEDULE_EXACT_ALARM " />

Copy

Note that even if the permission is present, users can still disable exact notifications from the app settings.

On Android, the Local Notifications can be configured with the following options: Prop Type Description Since smallIcon string Set the default status bar icon for notifications. Icons should be placed in your app's res/drawable folder. The value for this option should be the drawable resource ID, which is the filename without an extension. Only available for Android. 1.0.0 iconColor string Set the default color of status bar icons for notifications. Only available for Android. 1.0.0 sound string Set the default notification sound for notifications. On Android 26+ it sets the default channel sound and can't be changed unless the app is uninstalled. If the audio file is not found, it will result in the default system sound being played on Android 21-25 and no sound on Android 26+. Only available for Android. 1.0.0 In capacitor.config.json : {

"plugins" : {

"LocalNotifications" : {

"smallIcon" : "ic_stat_icon_config_sample" ,

"iconColor" : "#488AFF" ,

"sound" : "beep.wav"

}

}

}

Copy In capacitor.config.ts :



import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

plugins : {

LocalNotifications : {

smallIcon : "ic_stat_icon_config_sample" ,

iconColor : "#488AFF" ,

sound : "beep.wav" ,

} ,

} ,

} ;



export default config ;

Copy

If the device has entered Doze mode, your application may have restricted capabilities. If you need your notification to fire even during Doze, schedule your notification by using allowWhileIdle: true . Make use of allowWhileIdle judiciously, as these notifications can only fire once per 9 minutes, per app.