@capacitor/app
The App API handles high level App state and events. For example, this API emits events when the app enters and leaves the foreground, handles deeplinks, opens other apps, and manages persisted plugin state.
Install
npm install @capacitor/app
npx cap sync
iOS
For being able to open the app from a custom scheme you need to register the scheme first. You can do it by editing the
Info.plist file and adding this lines.
<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleURLName</key>
<string>com.getcapacitor.capacitor</string>
<key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>mycustomscheme</string>
</array>
</dict>
</array>
Android
For being able to open the app from a custom scheme you need to register the scheme first. You can do it by adding this lines inside the
activity section of the
AndroidManifest.xml.
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" />
<data android:scheme="@string/custom_url_scheme" />
</intent-filter>
custom_url_scheme value is stored in
strings.xml. When the Android platform is added,
@capacitor/cli adds the app's package name as default value, but can be replaced by editing the
strings.xml file.
Example
import { App } from '@capacitor/app';
App.addListener('appStateChange', ({ isActive }) => {
console.log('App state changed. Is active?', isActive);
});
App.addListener('appUrlOpen', data => {
console.log('App opened with URL:', data);
});
App.addListener('appRestoredResult', data => {
console.log('Restored state:', data);
});
const checkAppLaunchUrl = async () => {
const { url } = await App.getLaunchUrl();
console.log('App opened with URL: ' + url);
};
API
exitApp()
exitApp() => never
Force exit the app. This should only be used in conjunction with the
backButton handler for Android to
exit the app when navigation is complete.
Ionic handles this itself so you shouldn't need to call this if using Ionic.
Returns:
never
Since: 1.0.0
getInfo()
getInfo() => Promise<AppInfo>
Return information about the app.
Returns:
Promise<AppInfo>
Since: 1.0.0
getState()
getState() => Promise<AppState>
Gets the current app state.
Returns:
Promise<AppState>
Since: 1.0.0
getLaunchUrl()
getLaunchUrl() => Promise<AppLaunchUrl | undefined>
Get the URL the app was launched with, if any.
Returns:
Promise<AppLaunchUrl>
Since: 1.0.0
minimizeApp()
minimizeApp() => Promise<void>
Minimizes the application.
Only available for Android.
Since: 1.1.0
addListener('appStateChange', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'appStateChange', listenerFunc: StateChangeListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Listen for changes in the App's active state (whether the app is in the foreground or background)
|Param
|Type
eventName
'appStateChange'
listenerFunc
|StateChangeListener
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('appUrlOpen', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'appUrlOpen', listenerFunc: URLOpenListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Listen for url open events for the app. This handles both custom URL scheme links as well as URLs your app handles (Universal Links on iOS and App Links on Android)
|Param
|Type
eventName
'appUrlOpen'
listenerFunc
|URLOpenListener
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('appRestoredResult', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'appRestoredResult', listenerFunc: RestoredListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
If the app was launched with previously persisted plugin call data, such as on Android when an activity returns to an app that was closed, this call will return any data the app was launched with, converted into the form of a result from a plugin call.
On Android, due to memory constraints on low-end devices, it's possible that, if your app launches a new activity, your app will be terminated by the operating system in order to reduce memory consumption.
For example, that means the Camera API, which launches a new Activity to take a photo, may not be able to return data back to your app.
To avoid this, Capacitor stores all restored activity results on launch.
You should add a listener for
appRestoredResult in order to handle any
plugin call results that were delivered when your app was not running.
Once you have that result (if any), you can update the UI to restore a logical experience for the user, such as navigating or selecting the proper tab.
We recommend every Android app using plugins that rely on external Activities (for example, Camera) to have this event and process handled.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'appRestoredResult'
listenerFunc
|RestoredListener
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('backButton', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'backButton', listenerFunc: BackButtonListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Listen for the hardware back button event (Android only). Listening for this event will disable the
default back button behaviour, so you might want to call
window.history.back() manually.
If you want to close the app, call
App.exitApp().
|Param
|Type
eventName
'backButton'
listenerFunc
|BackButtonListener
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all native listeners for this plugin
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
AppInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
name
string
|The name of the app.
|1.0.0
id
string
|The identifier of the app. On iOS it's the Bundle Identifier. On Android it's the Application ID
|1.0.0
build
string
|The build version. On iOS it's the CFBundleVersion. On Android it's the versionCode.
|1.0.0
version
string
|The app version. On iOS it's the CFBundleShortVersionString. On Android it's package's versionName.
|1.0.0
AppState
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
isActive
boolean
|Whether the app is active or not.
|1.0.0
AppLaunchUrl
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
url
string
|The url used to open the app.
|1.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
URLOpenListenerEvent
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
url
string
|The URL the app was opened with.
|1.0.0
iosSourceApplication
any
|The source application opening the app (iOS only) https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiapplicationopenurloptionskey/1623128-sourceapplication
|1.0.0
iosOpenInPlace
boolean
|Whether the app should open the passed document in-place or must copy it first. https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiapplicationopenurloptionskey/1623123-openinplace
|1.0.0
RestoredListenerEvent
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
pluginId
string
|The pluginId this result corresponds to. For example,
Camera.
|1.0.0
methodName
string
|The methodName this result corresponds to. For example,
getPhoto
|1.0.0
data
any
|The result data passed from the plugin. This would be the result you'd expect from normally calling the plugin method. For example,
CameraPhoto
|1.0.0
success
boolean
|Boolean indicating if the plugin call succeeded.
|1.0.0
error
{ message: string; }
|If the plugin call didn't succeed, it will contain the error message.
|1.0.0
BackButtonListenerEvent
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
canGoBack
boolean
|Indicates whether the browser can go back in history. False when the history stack is on the first entry.
|1.0.0
Type Aliases
StateChangeListener
(state: AppState): void
URLOpenListener
(event: URLOpenListenerEvent): void
RestoredListener
(event: RestoredListenerEvent): void
BackButtonListener
(event: BackButtonListenerEvent): void