The App API handles high level App state and events. For example, this API emits events when the app enters and leaves the foreground, handles deeplinks, opens other apps, and manages persisted plugin state.

npm install @capacitor/app

npx cap sync

For being able to open the app from a custom scheme you need to register the scheme first. You can do it by editing the Info.plist file and adding this lines.

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key >

< array >

< dict >

< key > CFBundleURLName </ key >

< string > com.getcapacitor.capacitor </ string >

< key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key >

< array >

< string > mycustomscheme </ string >

</ array >

</ dict >

</ array >

For being able to open the app from a custom scheme you need to register the scheme first. You can do it by adding this lines inside the activity section of the AndroidManifest.xml .

< intent-filter >

< action android: name = " android.intent.action.VIEW " />

< category android: name = " android.intent.category.DEFAULT " />

< category android: name = " android.intent.category.BROWSABLE " />

< data android: scheme = " @string/custom_url_scheme " />

</ intent-filter >

custom_url_scheme value is stored in strings.xml . When the Android platform is added, @capacitor/cli adds the app's package name as default value, but can be replaced by editing the strings.xml file.

import { App } from '@capacitor/app' ;



App . addListener ( 'appStateChange' , ( { isActive } ) => {

console . log ( 'App state changed. Is active?' , isActive ) ;

} ) ;



App . addListener ( 'appUrlOpen' , data => {

console . log ( 'App opened with URL:' , data ) ;

} ) ;



App . addListener ( 'appRestoredResult' , data => {

console . log ( 'Restored state:' , data ) ;

} ) ;



const checkAppLaunchUrl = async ( ) => {

const { url } = await App . getLaunchUrl ( ) ;



console . log ( 'App opened with URL: ' + url ) ;

} ;

