@capacitor/share

The Share API provides methods for sharing content in any sharing-enabled apps the user may have installed.

The Share API works on iOS, Android, and the Web (using the new Web Share API), though web support is currently spotty.

npm install @capacitor/share

npx cap sync

import { Share } from '@capacitor/share' ;



await Share . share ( {

title : 'See cool stuff' ,

text : 'Really awesome thing you need to see right meow' ,

url : 'http://ionicframework.com/' ,

dialogTitle : 'Share with buddies' ,

} ) ;

Each platform uses a different set of fields, but you should supply them all.