Version: v3

@capacitor/share

The Share API provides methods for sharing content in any sharing-enabled apps the user may have installed.

The Share API works on iOS, Android, and the Web (using the new Web Share API), though web support is currently spotty.

Install

npm install @capacitor/share
npx cap sync

Example

import { Share } from '@capacitor/share';

await Share.share({
  title: 'See cool stuff',
  text: 'Really awesome thing you need to see right meow',
  url: 'http://ionicframework.com/',
  dialogTitle: 'Share with buddies',
});

Each platform uses a different set of fields, but you should supply them all.

API

canShare()

canShare() => Promise<CanShareResult>

Check if sharing is supported.

Returns: Promise<CanShareResult>

Since: 1.1.0

share(...)

share(options: ShareOptions) => Promise<ShareResult>

Show a Share modal for sharing content with other apps

ParamType
optionsShareOptions

Returns: Promise<ShareResult>

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

CanShareResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuebooleanWhether sharing is supported or not.1.1.0

ShareResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
activityTypestringIdentifier of the app that received the share action. Can be an empty string in some cases. On web it will be undefined.1.0.0

ShareOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
titlestringSet a title for any message. This will be the subject if sharing to email1.0.0
textstringSet some text to share1.0.0
urlstringSet a URL to share, can be http, https or file:// URL1.0.0
dialogTitlestringSet a title for the share modal. This option is only supported on Android.1.0.0

