@capacitor/share
The Share API provides methods for sharing content in any sharing-enabled apps the user may have installed.
The Share API works on iOS, Android, and the Web (using the new Web Share API), though web support is currently spotty.
Install
npm install @capacitor/share
npx cap sync
Android
By default, Capacitor apps only allow to share files from caches folder. To make other Android folders shareable, they have to be added in
android/app/src/main/res/xml/file_paths.xml file. Check the Specifying Available Files section in FileProvider docs for the available locations.
Example
import { Share } from '@capacitor/share';
await Share.share({
title: 'See cool stuff',
text: 'Really awesome thing you need to see right meow',
url: 'http://ionicframework.com/',
dialogTitle: 'Share with buddies',
});
// Share text only
await Share.share({
text: 'Really awesome thing you need to see right meow',
});
// Share url only
await Share.share({
url: 'http://ionicframework.com/',
});
// Share local file using url parameter
const photo = await Camera.getPhoto(options);
await Share.share({
url: photo.path,
});
// Share multiple files using files parameter
const { photos } = await Camera.pickImages(options);
await Share.share({
files: photos.map(photo => photo.path!),
});
Each platform uses a different set of fields, but you should supply them all.
API
canShare()
canShare() => Promise<CanShareResult>
Check if sharing is supported.
Returns:
Promise<CanShareResult>
Since: 1.1.0
share(...)
share(options: ShareOptions) => Promise<ShareResult>
Show a Share modal for sharing content with other apps
|Param
|Type
options
|ShareOptions
Returns:
Promise<ShareResult>
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
CanShareResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
boolean
|Whether sharing is supported or not.
|1.1.0
ShareResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
activityType
string
|Identifier of the app that received the share action. Can be an empty string in some cases. On web it will be undefined.
|1.0.0
ShareOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
title
string
|Set a title for any message. This will be the subject if sharing to email
|1.0.0
text
string
|Set some text to share
|1.0.0
url
string
|Set a URL to share, can be http, https or file:// URL
|1.0.0
files
string[]
|Array of file:// URLs of the files to be shared. Only supported on iOS and Android.
|4.1.0
dialogTitle
string
|Set a title for the share modal. This option is only supported on Android.
|1.0.0