@capacitor/share

The Share API provides methods for sharing content in any sharing-enabled apps the user may have installed.

The Share API works on iOS, Android, and the Web (using the new Web Share API), though web support is currently spotty.

npm install @capacitor/share

npx cap sync



By default, Capacitor apps only allow to share files from caches folder. To make other Android folders shareable, they have to be added in android/app/src/main/res/xml/file_paths.xml file. Check the Specifying Available Files section in FileProvider docs for the available locations.

import { Share } from '@capacitor/share' ;



await Share . share ( {

title : 'See cool stuff' ,

text : 'Really awesome thing you need to see right meow' ,

url : 'http://ionicframework.com/' ,

dialogTitle : 'Share with buddies' ,

} ) ;





await Share . share ( {

text : 'Really awesome thing you need to see right meow' ,

} ) ;





await Share . share ( {

url : 'http://ionicframework.com/' ,

} ) ;





const photo = await Camera . getPhoto ( options ) ;

await Share . share ( {

url : photo . path ,

} ) ;





const { photos } = await Camera . pickImages ( options ) ;

await Share . share ( {

files : photos . map ( photo => photo . path ! ) ,

} ) ;



Each platform uses a different set of fields, but you should supply them all.