Version: v5

@capacitor/screen-orientation

The Screen Orientation API provides information and functionality related to the orientation of the screen.

Install

npm install @capacitor/screen-orientation
npx cap sync

iOS

Locking the Screen Orientation only works for the Capacitor View Controller only, but not other View Controllers being presented (such as the one presented by Browser plugin). For also lock presented View Controllers, this code can be added to the app's AppDelegate.swift file:

func application(_ application: UIApplication, supportedInterfaceOrientationsFor window: UIWindow?) -> UIInterfaceOrientationMask {
  return UIInterfaceOrientationMask(rawValue: (self.window!.rootViewController as! CAPBridgeViewController).supportedInterfaceOrientations.rawValue)
}

iPad Orientation Lock

By default, an iPad allows Multitasking and its orientation cannot be locked. If you need to lock orientation on an iPad set the option Requires Full Screen to YES by adding the following to Info.plist:

  <key>UIRequiresFullScreen</key>
  <true/>

API

orientation()

orientation() => Promise<ScreenOrientationResult>

Returns the current screen orientation.

Returns: Promise<ScreenOrientationResult>

Since: 4.0.0

lock(...)

lock(options: OrientationLockOptions) => Promise<void>

Locks the screen orientation.

ParamType
optionsOrientationLockOptions

Since: 4.0.0

unlock()

unlock() => Promise<void>

Unlocks the screen's orientation.

Since: 4.0.0

addListener('screenOrientationChange', ...)

addListener(eventName: 'screenOrientationChange', listenerFunc: (orientation: ScreenOrientationResult) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Listens for screen orientation changes.

ParamType
eventName'screenOrientationChange'
listenerFunc(orientation: ScreenOrientationResult) => void

Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Since: 4.0.0

removeAllListeners()

removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>

Removes all listeners.

Since: 4.0.0

Interfaces

ScreenOrientationResult

PropType
typeOrientationType

OrientationLockOptions

PropType
orientationOrientationLockType

PluginListenerHandle

PropType
remove() => Promise<void>

