The Screen Orientation API provides information and functionality related to the orientation of the screen.

npm install @capacitor/screen-orientation

npx cap sync



Locking the Screen Orientation only works for the Capacitor View Controller only, but not other View Controllers being presented (such as the one presented by Browser plugin). For also lock presented View Controllers, this code can be added to the app's AppDelegate.swift file:

func application ( _ application : UIApplication , supportedInterfaceOrientationsFor window : UIWindow ? ) -> UIInterfaceOrientationMask {

return UIInterfaceOrientationMask ( rawValue : ( self . window ! . rootViewController as ! CAPBridgeViewController ) . supportedInterfaceOrientations . rawValue )

}



By default, an iPad allows Multitasking and its orientation cannot be locked. If you need to lock orientation on an iPad set the option Requires Full Screen to YES by adding the following to Info.plist :

<key>UIRequiresFullScreen</key>

<true/>

