Skip to main content
Version: v3

@capacitor/push-notifications

The Push Notifications API provides access to native push notifications.

Install

npm install @capacitor/push-notifications
npx cap sync

iOS

On iOS you must enable the Push Notifications capability. See Setting Capabilities for instructions on how to enable the capability.

After enabling the Push Notifications capability, add the following to your app's AppDelegate.swift:

func application(_ application: UIApplication, didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken deviceToken: Data) {
  NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: deviceToken)
}

func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError error: Error) {
  NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: error)
}

Android

The Push Notification API uses Firebase Cloud Messaging SDK for handling notifications. See Set up a Firebase Cloud Messaging client app on Android and follow the instructions for creating a Firebase project and registering your application. There is no need to add the Firebase SDK to your app or edit your app manifest - the Push Notifications provides that for you. All that is required is your Firebase project's google-services.json file added to the module (app-level) directory of your app.

Variables

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

  • $firebaseMessagingVersion version of com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging (default: 21.0.1)

Push Notifications icon

On Android, the Push Notifications icon with the appropriate name should be added to the AndroidManifest.xml file:

<meta-data android:name="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_icon" android:resource="@mipmap/push_icon_name" />

If no icon is specified Android will use the application icon, but push icon should be white pixels on a transparent backdrop. As the application icon is not usually like that, it will show a white square or circle. So it's recommended to provide the separate icon for Push Notifications.

Android Studio has an icon generator you can use to create your Push Notifications icon.

Push notifications appearance in foreground

On iOS you can configure the way the push notifications are displayed when the app is in foreground.

PropTypeDescriptionSince
presentationOptionsPresentationOption[]This is an array of strings you can combine. Possible values in the array are: - badge: badge count on the app icon is updated (default value) - sound: the device will ring/vibrate when the push notification is received - alert: the push notification is displayed in a native dialog An empty array can be provided if none of the options are desired. Only available for iOS.1.0.0

Examples

In capacitor.config.json:

{
  "plugins": {
    "PushNotifications": {
      "presentationOptions": ["badge", "sound", "alert"]
    }
  }
}

In capacitor.config.ts:

/// <reference types="@capacitor/push-notifications" />

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';

const config: CapacitorConfig = {
  plugins: {
    PushNotifications: {
      presentationOptions: ["badge", "sound", "alert"],
    },
  },
};

export default config;

Silent Push Notifications / Data-only Notifications

iOS

This plugin does not support iOS Silent Push (Remote Notifications). We recommend using native code solutions for handling these types of notifications, see Pushing Background Updates to Your App.

Android

This plugin does support data-only notifications, but will NOT call pushNotificationReceived if the app has been killed. To handle this scenario, you will need to create a service that extends FirebaseMessagingService, see Handling FCM Messages.

Common Issues

On Android, there are various system and app states that can affect the delivery of push notifications:

  • If the device has entered Doze mode, your application may have restricted capabilities. To increase the chance of your notification being received, consider using FCM high priority messages.
  • There are differences in behavior between development and production. Try testing your app outside of being launched by Android Studio. Read more here.

Example

import { PushNotifications } from '@capacitor/push-notifications';

const addListeners = async () => {
  await PushNotifications.addListener('registration', token => {
    console.info('Registration token: ', token.value);
  });

  await PushNotifications.addListener('registrationError', err => {
    console.error('Registration error: ', err.error);
  });

  await PushNotifications.addListener('pushNotificationReceived', notification => {
    console.log('Push notification received: ', notification);
  });

  await PushNotifications.addListener('pushNotificationActionPerformed', notification => {
    console.log('Push notification action performed', notification.actionId, notification.inputValue);
  });
}

const registerNotifications = async () => {
  let permStatus = await PushNotifications.checkPermissions();

  if (permStatus.receive === 'prompt') {
    permStatus = await PushNotifications.requestPermissions();
  }

  if (permStatus.receive !== 'granted') {
    throw new Error('User denied permissions!');
  }

  await PushNotifications.register();
}

const getDeliveredNotifications = async () => {
  const notificationList = await PushNotifications.getDeliveredNotifications();
  console.log('delivered notifications', notificationList);
}

API

register()

register() => Promise<void>

Register the app to receive push notifications.

This method will trigger the 'registration' event with the push token or 'registrationError' if there was a problem. It does not prompt the user for notification permissions, use requestPermissions() first.

Since: 1.0.0

getDeliveredNotifications()

getDeliveredNotifications() => Promise<DeliveredNotifications>

Get a list of notifications that are visible on the notifications screen.

Returns: Promise<DeliveredNotifications>

Since: 1.0.0

removeDeliveredNotifications(...)

removeDeliveredNotifications(delivered: DeliveredNotifications) => Promise<void>

Remove the specified notifications from the notifications screen.

ParamType
deliveredDeliveredNotifications

Since: 1.0.0

removeAllDeliveredNotifications()

removeAllDeliveredNotifications() => Promise<void>

Remove all the notifications from the notifications screen.

Since: 1.0.0

createChannel(...)

createChannel(channel: Channel) => Promise<void>

Create a notification channel.

Only available on Android O or newer (SDK 26+).

ParamType
channelChannel

Since: 1.0.0

deleteChannel(...)

deleteChannel(channel: Channel) => Promise<void>

Delete a notification channel.

Only available on Android O or newer (SDK 26+).

ParamType
channelChannel

Since: 1.0.0

listChannels()

listChannels() => Promise<ListChannelsResult>

List the available notification channels.

Only available on Android O or newer (SDK 26+).

Returns: Promise<ListChannelsResult>

Since: 1.0.0

checkPermissions()

checkPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>

Check permission to receive push notifications.

On Android the status is always granted because you can always receive push notifications. If you need to check if the user allows to display notifications, use local-notifications plugin.

Returns: Promise<PermissionStatus>

Since: 1.0.0

requestPermissions()

requestPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>

Request permission to receive push notifications.

On Android it doesn't prompt for permission because you can always receive push notifications.

On iOS, the first time you use the function, it will prompt the user for push notification permission and return granted or denied based on the user selection. On following calls it will get the current status of the permission without prompting again.

Returns: Promise<PermissionStatus>

Since: 1.0.0

addListener('registration', ...)

addListener(eventName: 'registration', listenerFunc: (token: Token) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Called when the push notification registration finishes without problems.

Provides the push notification token.

ParamType
eventName'registration'
listenerFunc(token: Token) => void

Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Since: 1.0.0

addListener('registrationError', ...)

addListener(eventName: 'registrationError', listenerFunc: (error: any) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Called when the push notification registration finished with problems.

Provides an error with the registration problem.

ParamType
eventName'registrationError'
listenerFunc(error: any) => void

Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Since: 1.0.0

addListener('pushNotificationReceived', ...)

addListener(eventName: 'pushNotificationReceived', listenerFunc: (notification: PushNotificationSchema) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Called when the device receives a push notification.

ParamType
eventName'pushNotificationReceived'
listenerFunc(notification: PushNotificationSchema) => void

Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Since: 1.0.0

addListener('pushNotificationActionPerformed', ...)

addListener(eventName: 'pushNotificationActionPerformed', listenerFunc: (notification: ActionPerformed) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Called when an action is performed on a push notification.

ParamType
eventName'pushNotificationActionPerformed'
listenerFunc(notification: ActionPerformed) => void

Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Since: 1.0.0

removeAllListeners()

removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>

Remove all native listeners for this plugin.

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

DeliveredNotifications

PropTypeDescriptionSince
notificationsPushNotificationSchema[]List of notifications that are visible on the notifications screen.1.0.0

PushNotificationSchema

PropTypeDescriptionSince
titlestringThe notification title.1.0.0
subtitlestringThe notification subtitle.1.0.0
bodystringThe main text payload for the notification.1.0.0
idstringThe notification identifier.1.0.0
badgenumberThe number to display for the app icon badge.1.0.0
notificationanyIt's not being returned.1.0.0
dataanyAny additional data that was included in the push notification payload.1.0.0
click_actionstringThe action to be performed on the user opening the notification. Only available on Android.1.0.0
linkstringDeep link from the notification. Only available on Android.1.0.0
groupstringSet the group identifier for notification grouping. Only available on Android. Works like threadIdentifier on iOS.1.0.0
groupSummarybooleanDesignate this notification as the summary for an associated group. Only available on Android.1.0.0

Channel

PropTypeDescriptionSince
idstringThe channel identifier.1.0.0
namestringThe human-friendly name of this channel (presented to the user).1.0.0
descriptionstringThe description of this channel (presented to the user).1.0.0
soundstringThe sound that should be played for notifications posted to this channel. Notification channels with an importance of at least 3 should have a sound. The file name of a sound file should be specified relative to the android app res/raw directory.1.0.0
importanceImportanceThe level of interruption for notifications posted to this channel.1.0.0
visibilityVisibilityThe visibility of notifications posted to this channel. This setting is for whether notifications posted to this channel appear on the lockscreen or not, and if so, whether they appear in a redacted form.1.0.0
lightsbooleanWhether notifications posted to this channel should display notification lights, on devices that support it.1.0.0
lightColorstringThe light color for notifications posted to this channel. Only supported if lights are enabled on this channel and the device supports it. Supported color formats are #RRGGBB and #RRGGBBAA.1.0.0
vibrationbooleanWhether notifications posted to this channel should vibrate.1.0.0

ListChannelsResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
channelsChannel[]List of all the Channels created by your app.1.0.0

PermissionStatus

PropTypeDescriptionSince
receivePermissionStatePermission state of receiving notifications.1.0.0

PluginListenerHandle

PropType
remove() => Promise<void>

Token

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuestringOn iOS it contains the APNS token. On Android it contains the FCM token.1.0.0

ActionPerformed

PropTypeDescriptionSince
actionIdstringThe action performed on the notification.1.0.0
inputValuestringText entered on the notification action. Only available on iOS.1.0.0
notificationPushNotificationSchemaThe notification in which the action was performed.1.0.0

Type Aliases

Importance

The importance level. For more details, see the Android Developer Docs

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

Visibility

The notification visibility. For more details, see the Android Developer Docs

-1 | 0 | 1

PermissionState

'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied'

Contents

Edit this page