@capacitor/google-maps

Google maps on Capacitor

Install

npm install @capacitor/google-maps
npx cap sync

API Keys

To use the Google Maps SDK on any platform, API keys associated with an account with billing enabled are required. These can be obtained from the Google Cloud Console. This is required for all three platforms, Android, iOS, and Javascript. Additional information about obtaining these API keys can be found in the Google Maps documentation for each platform.

iOS

The Google Maps SDK supports the use of showing the users current location via enableCurrentLocation(bool). To use this, Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in Info.plist:

  • NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription (Privacy - Location Always Usage Description)
  • NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription (Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description)

Read about Configuring Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode.

The Google Maps SDK currently does not support running on simulators using the new M1-based Macbooks. This is a known and acknowledged issue and requires a fix from Google. If you are developing on a M1 Macbook, building and running on physical devices is still supported and is the recommended approach.

Android

The Google Maps SDK for Android requires you to add your API key to the AndroidManifest.xml file in your project.

<meta-data android:name="com.google.android.geo.API_KEY" android:value="YOUR_API_KEY_HERE"/>

To use certain location features, the SDK requires the following permissions to also be added to your AndroidManifest.xml:

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />

Variables

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

  • $googleMapsPlayServicesVersion: version of com.google.android.gms:play-services-maps (default: 18.0.2)
  • $googleMapsUtilsVersion: version of com.google.maps.android:android-maps-utils (default: 2.3.0)
  • $googleMapsKtxVersion: version of com.google.maps.android:maps-ktx (default: 3.4.0)
  • $googleMapsUtilsKtxVersion: version of com.google.maps.android:maps-utils-ktx (default: 3.4.0)
  • $kotlinxCoroutinesVersion: version of org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-android and org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-core (default: 1.6.3)
  • $androidxCoreKTXVersion: version of androidx.core:core-ktx (default: 1.8.0)
  • $kotlin_version: version of org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jdk7 (default: 1.7.0)

Usage

The Google Maps Capacitor plugin ships with a web component that must be used to render the map in your application as it enables us to embed the native view more effectively on iOS. The plugin will automatically register this web component for use in your application.

For Angular users, you will get an error warning that this web component is unknown to the Angular compiler. This is resolved by modifying the module that declares your component to allow for custom web components.

import { CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from '@angular/core';

@NgModule({
  schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA]
})

Include this component in your HTML and assign it an ID so that you can easily query for that element reference later.

<capacitor-google-map id="map"></capacitor-google-map>

On Android, the map is rendered beneath the entire webview, and uses this component to manage its positioning during scrolling events. This means that as the developer, you must ensure that the webview is transparent all the way through the layers to the very bottom. In a typically Ionic application, that means setting transparency on elements such as IonContent and the root HTML tag to ensure that it can be seen. If you can't see your map on Android, this should be the first thing you check.

On iOS, we render the map directly into the webview and so the same transparency effects are not required. We are investigating alternate methods for Android still and hope to resolve this better in a future update.

The Google Map element itself comes unstyled, so you should style it to fit within the layout of your page structure. Because we're rendering a view into this slot, by itself the element has no width or height, so be sure to set those explicitly.

capacitor-google-map {
  display: inline-block;
  width: 275px;
  height: 400px;
}

Next, we should create the map reference. This is done by importing the GoogleMap class from the Capacitor plugin and calling the create method, and passing in the required parameters.

import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';

const apiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE';

const mapRef = document.getElementById('map');

const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
  id: 'my-map', // Unique identifier for this map instance
  element: mapRef, // reference to the capacitor-google-map element
  apiKey: apiKey, // Your Google Maps API Key
  config: {
    center: {
      // The initial position to be rendered by the map
      lat: 33.6,
      lng: -117.9,
    },
    zoom: 8, // The initial zoom level to be rendered by the map
  },
});

At this point, your map should be created within your application. Using the returned reference to the map, you can easily interact with your map in a number of way, a few of which are shown here.

const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({...});

// Add a marker to the map
const markerId = await newMap.addMarker({
  coordinate: {
    lat: 33.6,
    lng: -117.9
  }
});

// Move the map programmatically
await newMap.setCamera({
  coordinate: {
    lat: 33.6,
    lng: -117.9
  }
});

// Enable marker clustering
await newMap.enableClustering();

// Handle marker click
await newMap.setOnMarkerClickListener((event) => {...});

// Clean up map reference
await newMap.destroy();

Full Examples

Angular

import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';

@Component({
  template: `
    <capacitor-google-map #map></capacitor-google-map>
    <button (click)="createMap()">Create Map</button>
  `,
  styles: [
    `
      capacitor-google-map {
        display: inline-block;
        width: 275px;
        height: 400px;
      }
    `,
  ],
})
export class MyMap {
  @ViewChild('map')
  mapRef: ElementRef<HTMLElement>;
  newMap: GoogleMap;

  async createMap() {
    this.newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
      id: 'my-cool-map',
      element: this.mapRef.nativeElement,
      apiKey: environment.apiKey,
      config: {
        center: {
          lat: 33.6,
          lng: -117.9,
        },
        zoom: 8,
      },
    });
  }
}

React

import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';
import { useRef } from 'react';

const MyMap: React.FC = () => {
  const mapRef = useRef<HTMLElement>();
  let newMap: GoogleMap;

  async function createMap() {
    if (!mapRef.current) return;

    newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
      id: 'my-cool-map',
      element: mapRef.current,
      apiKey: process.env.REACT_APP_YOUR_API_KEY_HERE,
      config: {
        center: {
          lat: 33.6,
          lng: -117.9
        },
        zoom: 8
      }
    })
  }

  return (
    <div className="component-wrapper">
      <capacitor-google-map ref={mapRef} style={{
        display: 'inline-block',
        width: 275,
        height: 400
      }}></capacitor-google-map>

      <button onClick={createMap}>Create Map</button>
    </div>
  )
}

export default MyMap;

Javascript

<capacitor-google-map id="map"></capacitor-google-map>
<button onclick="createMap()">Create Map</button>

<style>
  capacitor-google-map {
    display: inline-block;
    width: 275px;
    height: 400px;
  }
</style>

<script>
  import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';

  const createMap = async () => {
    const mapRef = document.getElementById('map');

    const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
      id: 'my-map', // Unique identifier for this map instance
      element: mapRef, // reference to the capacitor-google-map element
      apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE', // Your Google Maps API Key
      config: {
        center: {
          // The initial position to be rendered by the map
          lat: 33.6,
          lng: -117.9,
        },
        zoom: 8, // The initial zoom level to be rendered by the map
      },
    });
  };
</script>

API

create(...)

create(options: CreateMapArgs, callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapReadyCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<GoogleMap>
ParamType
optionsCreateMapArgs
callbackMapListenerCallback<MapReadyCallbackData>

Returns: Promise<GoogleMap>

enableClustering(...)

enableClustering(minClusterSize?: number | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamTypeDescription
minClusterSizenumberThe minimum number of markers that can be clustered together. The default is 4 markers.

disableClustering()

disableClustering() => Promise<void>

addMarker(...)

addMarker(marker: Marker) => Promise<string>
ParamType
markerMarker

Returns: Promise<string>

addMarkers(...)

addMarkers(markers: Marker[]) => Promise<string[]>
ParamType
markersMarker[]

Returns: Promise<string[]>

removeMarker(...)

removeMarker(id: string) => Promise<void>
ParamType
idstring

removeMarkers(...)

removeMarkers(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
ParamType
idsstring[]

destroy()

destroy() => Promise<void>

setCamera(...)

setCamera(config: CameraConfig) => Promise<void>
ParamType
configCameraConfig

getMapType()

getMapType() => Promise<MapType>

Get current map type

Returns: Promise<MapType>

setMapType(...)

setMapType(mapType: MapType) => Promise<void>
ParamType
mapTypeMapType

enableIndoorMaps(...)

enableIndoorMaps(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
ParamType
enabledboolean

enableTrafficLayer(...)

enableTrafficLayer(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
ParamType
enabledboolean

enableAccessibilityElements(...)

enableAccessibilityElements(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
ParamType
enabledboolean

enableCurrentLocation(...)

enableCurrentLocation(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
ParamType
enabledboolean

setPadding(...)

setPadding(padding: MapPadding) => Promise<void>
ParamType
paddingMapPadding

setOnBoundsChangedListener(...)

setOnBoundsChangedListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData>

setOnCameraIdleListener(...)

setOnCameraIdleListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData>

setOnCameraMoveStartedListener(...)

setOnCameraMoveStartedListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraMoveStartedCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<CameraMoveStartedCallbackData>

setOnClusterClickListener(...)

setOnClusterClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData>

setOnClusterInfoWindowClickListener(...)

setOnClusterInfoWindowClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData>

setOnInfoWindowClickListener(...)

setOnInfoWindowClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMapClickListener(...)

setOnMapClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData>

setOnMarkerClickListener(...)

setOnMarkerClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMarkerDragStartListener(...)

setOnMarkerDragStartListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMarkerDragListener(...)

setOnMarkerDragListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMarkerDragEndListener(...)

setOnMarkerDragEndListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMyLocationButtonClickListener(...)

setOnMyLocationButtonClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MyLocationButtonClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<MyLocationButtonClickCallbackData>

setOnMyLocationClickListener(...)

setOnMyLocationClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callbackMapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData>

Interfaces

CreateMapArgs

An interface containing the options used when creating a map.

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
idstringA unique identifier for the map instance.
apiKeystringThe Google Maps SDK API Key.
configGoogleMapConfigThe initial configuration settings for the map.
elementHTMLElementThe DOM element that the Google Map View will be mounted on which determines size and positioning.
forceCreatebooleanDestroy and re-create the map instance if a map with the supplied id already existsfalse

GoogleMapConfig

For web, all the javascript Google Maps options are available as GoogleMapConfig extends google.maps.MapOptions. For iOS and Android only the config options declared on GoogleMapConfig are available.

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
widthnumberOverride width for native map.
heightnumberOverride height for native map.
xnumberOverride absolute x coordinate position for native map.
ynumberOverride absolute y coordinate position for native map.
centerLatLngDefault location on the Earth towards which the camera points.
zoomnumberSets the zoom of the map.
androidLiteModebooleanEnables image-based lite mode on Android.false
devicePixelRationumberOverride pixel ratio for native map.
stylesMapTypeStyle[] | nullStyles to apply to each of the default map types. Note that for satellite, hybrid and terrain modes, these styles will only apply to labels and geometry.4.3.0

LatLng

An interface representing a pair of latitude and longitude coordinates.

PropTypeDescription
latnumberCoordinate latitude, in degrees. This value is in the range [-90, 90].
lngnumberCoordinate longitude, in degrees. This value is in the range [-180, 180].

MapReadyCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring

Marker

A marker is an icon placed at a particular point on the map's surface.

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
coordinateLatLngMarker position
opacitynumberSets the opacity of the marker, between 0 (completely transparent) and 1 inclusive.1
titlestringTitle, a short description of the overlay.
snippetstringSnippet text, shown beneath the title in the info window when selected.
isFlatbooleanControls whether this marker should be flat against the Earth's surface or a billboard facing the camera.false
iconUrlstringPath to a marker icon to render. It can be relative to the web app public directory, or a https url of a remote marker icon. SVGs are not supported on native platforms.4.2.0
iconSizeSizeControls the scaled size of the marker image set in iconUrl.4.2.0
iconOriginPointThe position of the image within a sprite, if any. By default, the origin is located at the top left corner of the image .4.2.0
iconAnchorPointThe position at which to anchor an image in correspondence to the location of the marker on the map. By default, the anchor is located along the center point of the bottom of the image.4.2.0
tintColor{ r: number; g: number; b: number; a: number; }Customizes the color of the default marker image. Each value must be between 0 and 255. Only for iOS and Android.4.2.0
draggablebooleanControls whether this marker can be dragged interactivelyfalse

Size

PropType
widthnumber
heightnumber

Point

Point geometry object. https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7946#section-3.1.2
PropTypeDescription
type'Point'Specifies the type of GeoJSON object.
coordinatesPosition

CameraConfig

Configuration properties for a Google Map Camera

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
coordinateLatLngLocation on the Earth towards which the camera points.
zoomnumberSets the zoom of the map.
bearingnumberBearing of the camera, in degrees clockwise from true north.0
anglenumberThe angle, in degrees, of the camera from the nadir (directly facing the Earth). The only allowed values are 0 and 45.0
animatebooleanAnimate the transition to the new Camera properties.false
animationDurationnumberThis configuration option is not being used.

MapPadding

Controls for setting padding on the 'visible' region of the view.

PropType
topnumber
leftnumber
rightnumber
bottomnumber

CameraIdleCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
boundsLatLngBounds
bearingnumber
latitudenumber
longitudenumber
tiltnumber
zoomnumber

CameraMoveStartedCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
isGestureboolean

ClusterClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
latitudenumber
longitudenumber
sizenumber
itemsMarkerCallbackData[]

MarkerCallbackData

PropType
markerIdstring
latitudenumber
longitudenumber
titlestring
snippetstring

MarkerClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring

MapClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
latitudenumber
longitudenumber

MyLocationButtonClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring

Type Aliases

MapListenerCallback

The callback function to be called when map events are emitted.

(data: T): void

Position

A Position is an array of coordinates. https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7946#section-3.1.1 Array should contain between two and three elements. The previous GeoJSON specification allowed more elements (e.g., which could be used to represent M values), but the current specification only allows X, Y, and (optionally) Z to be defined.

number[]

Enums

MapType

MembersValueDescription
Normal'Normal'Basic map.
Hybrid'Hybrid'Satellite imagery with roads and labels.
Satellite'Satellite'Satellite imagery with no labels.
Terrain'Terrain'Topographic data.
None'None'No base map tiles.

