Version: v3

@capacitor/dialog

The Dialog API provides methods for triggering native dialog windows for alerts, confirmations, and input prompts

Install

npm install @capacitor/dialog
npx cap sync

Example

import { Dialog } from '@capacitor/dialog';

const showAlert = async () => {
  await Dialog.alert({
    title: 'Stop',
    message: 'this is an error',
  });
};

const showConfirm = async () => {
  const { value } = await Dialog.confirm({
    title: 'Confirm',
    message: `Are you sure you'd like to press the red button?`,
  });

  console.log('Confirmed:', value);
};

const showPrompt = async () => {
  const { value, cancelled } = await Dialog.prompt({
    title: 'Hello',
    message: `What's your name?`,
  });

  console.log('Name:', value);
  console.log('Cancelled:', cancelled);
};

API

alert(...)

alert(options: AlertOptions) => Promise<void>

Show an alert dialog

ParamType
optionsAlertOptions

Since: 1.0.0

prompt(...)

prompt(options: PromptOptions) => Promise<PromptResult>

Show a prompt dialog

ParamType
optionsPromptOptions

Returns: Promise<PromptResult>

Since: 1.0.0

confirm(...)

confirm(options: ConfirmOptions) => Promise<ConfirmResult>

Show a confirmation dialog

ParamType
optionsConfirmOptions

Returns: Promise<ConfirmResult>

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

AlertOptions

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
titlestringTitle of the dialog.1.0.0
messagestringMessage to show on the dialog.1.0.0
buttonTitlestringText to use on the action button."OK"1.0.0

PromptResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuestringText entered on the prompt.1.0.0
cancelledbooleanWhether if the prompt was canceled or accepted.1.0.0

PromptOptions

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
titlestringTitle of the dialog.1.0.0
messagestringMessage to show on the dialog.1.0.0
okButtonTitlestringText to use on the positive action button."OK"1.0.0
cancelButtonTitlestringText to use on the negative action button."Cancel"1.0.0
inputPlaceholderstringPlaceholder text for hints.1.0.0
inputTextstringPrepopulated text.1.0.0

ConfirmResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuebooleantrue if the positive button was clicked, false otherwise.1.0.0

ConfirmOptions

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
titlestringTitle of the dialog.1.0.0
messagestringMessage to show on the dialog.1.0.0
okButtonTitlestringText to use on the positive action button."OK"1.0.0
cancelButtonTitlestringText to use on the negative action button."Cancel"1.0.0

