@capacitor/dialog
The Dialog API provides methods for triggering native dialog windows for alerts, confirmations, and input prompts
Install
npm install @capacitor/dialog
npx cap sync
Example
import { Dialog } from '@capacitor/dialog';
const showAlert = async () => {
await Dialog.alert({
title: 'Stop',
message: 'this is an error',
});
};
const showConfirm = async () => {
const { value } = await Dialog.confirm({
title: 'Confirm',
message: `Are you sure you'd like to press the red button?`,
});
console.log('Confirmed:', value);
};
const showPrompt = async () => {
const { value, cancelled } = await Dialog.prompt({
title: 'Hello',
message: `What's your name?`,
});
console.log('Name:', value);
console.log('Cancelled:', cancelled);
};
API
alert(...)
alert(options: AlertOptions) => Promise<void>
Show an alert dialog
|Param
|Type
options
|AlertOptions
Since: 1.0.0
prompt(...)
prompt(options: PromptOptions) => Promise<PromptResult>
Show a prompt dialog
|Param
|Type
options
|PromptOptions
Returns:
Promise<PromptResult>
Since: 1.0.0
confirm(...)
confirm(options: ConfirmOptions) => Promise<ConfirmResult>
Show a confirmation dialog
|Param
|Type
options
|ConfirmOptions
Returns:
Promise<ConfirmResult>
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
AlertOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
title
string
|Title of the dialog.
|1.0.0
message
string
|Message to show on the dialog.
|1.0.0
buttonTitle
string
|Text to use on the action button.
"OK"
|1.0.0
PromptResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
string
|Text entered on the prompt.
|1.0.0
cancelled
boolean
|Whether if the prompt was canceled or accepted.
|1.0.0
PromptOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
title
string
|Title of the dialog.
|1.0.0
message
string
|Message to show on the dialog.
|1.0.0
okButtonTitle
string
|Text to use on the positive action button.
"OK"
|1.0.0
cancelButtonTitle
string
|Text to use on the negative action button.
"Cancel"
|1.0.0
inputPlaceholder
string
|Placeholder text for hints.
|1.0.0
inputText
string
|Prepopulated text.
|1.0.0
ConfirmResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
boolean
|true if the positive button was clicked, false otherwise.
|1.0.0
ConfirmOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
title
string
|Title of the dialog.
|1.0.0
message
string
|Message to show on the dialog.
|1.0.0
okButtonTitle
string
|Text to use on the positive action button.
"OK"
|1.0.0
cancelButtonTitle
string
|Text to use on the negative action button.
"Cancel"
|1.0.0