The Capacitor Cookies API provides native cookie support via patching document.cookie to use native libraries. It also provides methods for modifying cookies at a specific url. This plugin is bundled with @capacitor/core .

By default, the patching of document.cookie to use native libraries is disabled. If you would like to enable this feature, modify the configuration below in the capacitor.config file.

Prop Type Description Default enabled boolean Enable the patching of document.cookie to use native libraries instead. false

In capacitor.config.json :

{

"plugins" : {

"CapacitorCookies" : {

"enabled" : true

}

}

}



In capacitor.config.ts :

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

plugins : {

CapacitorCookies : {

enabled : true ,

} ,

} ,

} ;



export default config ;



import { CapacitorCookies } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const getCookies = ( ) => {

return document . cookie ;

} ;



const setCookie = ( ) => {

document . cookie = key + '=' + value ;

} ;



const setCapacitorCookie = async ( ) => {

await CapacitorCookies . setCookie ( {

url : 'http://example.com' ,

key : 'language' ,

value : 'en' ,

} ) ;

} ;



const deleteCookie = async ( ) => {

await CapacitorCookies . deleteCookie ( {

url : 'https://example.com' ,

key : 'language' ,

} ) ;

} ;



const clearCookiesOnUrl = async ( ) => {

await CapacitorCookies . clearCookies ( {

url : 'https://example.com' ,

} ) ;

} ;



const clearAllCookies = async ( ) => {

await CapacitorCookies . clearAllCookies ( ) ;

} ;



As of iOS 14, you cannot use 3rd party cookies by default. Add the following lines to your Info.plist file to get better support for cookies on iOS. You can add up to 10 domains.

< key > WKAppBoundDomains </ key >

< array >

< string > www.mydomain.com </ string >

< string > api.mydomain.com </ string >

< string > www.myothercooldomain.com </ string >

</ array >

