CapacitorCookies
The Capacitor Cookies API provides native cookie support via patching
document.cookie to use native libraries. It also provides methods for modifying cookies at a specific url. This plugin is bundled with
@capacitor/core.
Configuration
By default, the patching of
document.cookie to use native libraries is disabled.
If you would like to enable this feature, modify the configuration below in the
capacitor.config file.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
enabled
boolean
|Enable the patching of
document.cookie to use native libraries instead.
false
Example Configuration
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"CapacitorCookies": {
"enabled": true
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
CapacitorCookies: {
enabled: true,
},
},
};
export default config;
Example
import { CapacitorCookies } from '@capacitor/core';
const getCookies = () => {
return document.cookie;
};
const setCookie = () => {
document.cookie = key + '=' + value;
};
const setCapacitorCookie = async () => {
await CapacitorCookies.setCookie({
url: 'http://example.com',
key: 'language',
value: 'en',
});
};
const deleteCookie = async () => {
await CapacitorCookies.deleteCookie({
url: 'https://example.com',
key: 'language',
});
};
const clearCookiesOnUrl = async () => {
await CapacitorCookies.clearCookies({
url: 'https://example.com',
});
};
const clearAllCookies = async () => {
await CapacitorCookies.clearAllCookies();
};
Third Party Cookies on iOS
As of iOS 14, you cannot use 3rd party cookies by default. Add the following lines to your Info.plist file to get better support for cookies on iOS. You can add up to 10 domains.
<key>WKAppBoundDomains</key>
<array>
<string>www.mydomain.com</string>
<string>api.mydomain.com</string>
<string>www.myothercooldomain.com</string>
</array>
API
setCookie(...)
setCookie(options: SetCookieOptions) => Promise<void>
Write a cookie to the device.
|Param
|Type
options
deleteCookie(...)
deleteCookie(options: DeleteCookieOptions) => Promise<void>
Delete a cookie from the device.
|Param
|Type
options
clearCookies(...)
clearCookies(options: ClearCookieOptions) => Promise<void>
Clear cookies from the device at a given URL.
|Param
|Type
options
clearAllCookies()
clearAllCookies() => Promise<void>
Clear all cookies on the device.
Interfaces
SetCookieOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url?
string
|The URL to write the cookie to.
key
string
|The key to give the cookie.
value
string
|The value to give the cookie.
path?
string
|The path to write the cookie to.
expires?
string
|The date to expire the cookie.
DeleteCookieOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url?
string
|The URL to delete the cookie from.
key
string
|The key of the cookie to delete.
ClearCookieOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url?
string
|The URL to clear cookies from.