Version: v4

CapacitorCookies

The Capacitor Cookies API provides native cookie support via patching document.cookie to use native libraries. It also provides methods for modifying cookies at a specific url. This plugin is bundled with @capacitor/core.

Configuration

By default, the patching of document.cookie to use native libraries is disabled. If you would like to enable this feature, modify the configuration below in the capacitor.config file.

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
enabledbooleanEnable the patching of document.cookie to use native libraries instead.false

Example Configuration

In capacitor.config.json:

{
  "plugins": {
    "CapacitorCookies": {
      "enabled": true
    }
  }
}

In capacitor.config.ts:

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';

const config: CapacitorConfig = {
  plugins: {
    CapacitorCookies: {
      enabled: true,
    },
  },
};

export default config;

Example

import { CapacitorCookies } from '@capacitor/core';

const getCookies = () => {
  return document.cookie;
};

const setCookie = () => {
  document.cookie = key + '=' + value;
};

const setCapacitorCookie = async () => {
  await CapacitorCookies.setCookie({
    url: 'http://example.com',
    key: 'language',
    value: 'en',
  });
};

const deleteCookie = async () => {
  await CapacitorCookies.deleteCookie({
    url: 'https://example.com',
    key: 'language',
  });
};

const clearCookiesOnUrl = async () => {
  await CapacitorCookies.clearCookies({
    url: 'https://example.com',
  });
};

const clearAllCookies = async () => {
  await CapacitorCookies.clearAllCookies();
};

Third Party Cookies on iOS

As of iOS 14, you cannot use 3rd party cookies by default. Add the following lines to your Info.plist file to get better support for cookies on iOS. You can add up to 10 domains.

<key>WKAppBoundDomains</key>
<array>
  <string>www.mydomain.com</string>
  <string>api.mydomain.com</string>
  <string>www.myothercooldomain.com</string>
</array>

API

setCookie(...)

setCookie(options: SetCookieOptions) => Promise<void>

Write a cookie to the device.

ParamType
optionsSetCookieOptions

deleteCookie(...)

deleteCookie(options: DeleteCookieOptions) => Promise<void>

Delete a cookie from the device.

ParamType
optionsDeleteCookieOptions

clearCookies(...)

clearCookies(options: ClearCookieOptions) => Promise<void>

Clear cookies from the device at a given URL.

ParamType
optionsClearCookieOptions

clearAllCookies()

clearAllCookies() => Promise<void>

Clear all cookies on the device.

Interfaces

SetCookieOptions

PropTypeDescription
url?stringThe URL to write the cookie to.
keystringThe key to give the cookie.
valuestringThe value to give the cookie.
path?stringThe path to write the cookie to.
expires?stringThe date to expire the cookie.

DeleteCookieOptions

PropTypeDescription
url?stringThe URL to delete the cookie from.
keystringThe key of the cookie to delete.

ClearCookieOptions

PropTypeDescription
url?stringThe URL to clear cookies from.

