The Clipboard API enables copy and pasting to/from the system clipboard.

console . log ( ` Got ${ type } from clipboard: ${ value } ` ) ;

write ( options : WriteOptions ) => Promise < void >



Write a value to the clipboard (the "copy" action)

Param Type options WriteOptions

Since: 1.0.0

read ( ) => Promise < ReadResult >



Read a value from the clipboard (the "paste" action)

Returns:

Since: 1.0.0

Represents the data to be written to the clipboard.

Prop Type Description Since string string Text value to copy. 1.0.0 image string Image in Data URL format to copy. 1.0.0 url string URL string to copy. 1.0.0 label string User visible label to accompany the copied data (Android Only). 1.0.0

Represents the data read from the clipboard.