@capacitor/browser

The Browser API provides the ability to open an in-app browser and subscribe to browser events.

On iOS, this uses SFSafariViewController and is compliant with leading OAuth service in-app-browser requirements.

npm install @capacitor/browser

npx cap sync



This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

androidxBrowserVersion : version of androidx.browser:browser (default: 1.7.0 )

import { Browser } from '@capacitor/browser' ;



const openCapacitorSite = async ( ) => {

await Browser . open ( { url : 'http://capacitorjs.com/' } ) ;

} ;

