Browser
The Browser API makes it easy to open an in-app browser session to show external web content, handle authentication flows, and more.
On iOS this uses
SFSafariViewController and is compliant with leading oAuth service in-app-browser requirements.
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Browser } = Plugins;
await Browser.open({ url: 'http://capacitorjs.com/' });
API
open(...)
open(options: BrowserOpenOptions) => Promise<void>
Open a page with the given URL
|Param
|Type
options
|BrowserOpenOptions
prefetch(...)
prefetch(options: BrowserPrefetchOptions) => Promise<void>
Hint to the browser that the given URLs will be accessed to improve initial loading times.
Only functional on Android, is a no-op on iOS
|Param
|Type
options
|BrowserPrefetchOptions
close()
close() => Promise<void>
Close an open browser. Only works on iOS and Web environment, otherwise is a no-op
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'browserFinished', listenerFunc: (info: any) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
"browserFinished"
listenerFunc
(info: any) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
addListener(...)
addListener(eventName: 'browserPageLoaded', listenerFunc: (info: any) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
"browserPageLoaded"
listenerFunc
(info: any) => void
Returns: PluginListenerHandle
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => void
Remove all native listeners for this plugin
Interfaces
BrowserOpenOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url
string
|The URL to open the browser to
windowName
string
|Web only: Optional target for browser open. Follows the
target property for window.open. Defaults to _blank
toolbarColor
string
|A hex color to set the toolbar color to.
presentationStyle
"fullscreen" | "popover"
|iOS only: The presentation style of the browser. Defaults to fullscreen.
BrowserPrefetchOptions
|Prop
|Type
urls
string[]
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => void