The Browser API makes it easy to open an in-app browser session to show external web content, handle authentication flows, and more.

On iOS this uses SFSafariViewController and is compliant with leading oAuth service in-app-browser requirements.

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Browser } = Plugins ;



await Browser . open ( { url : 'http://capacitorjs.com/' } ) ;

open ( options : BrowserOpenOptions ) => Promise < void >

Open a page with the given URL

Param Type options BrowserOpenOptions

prefetch ( options : BrowserPrefetchOptions ) => Promise < void >

Hint to the browser that the given URLs will be accessed to improve initial loading times.

Only functional on Android, is a no-op on iOS

Param Type options BrowserPrefetchOptions

close ( ) => Promise < void >

Close an open browser. Only works on iOS and Web environment, otherwise is a no-op

addListener ( eventName : 'browserFinished' , listenerFunc : ( info : any ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName "browserFinished" listenerFunc (info: any) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener ( eventName : 'browserPageLoaded' , listenerFunc : ( info : any ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName "browserPageLoaded" listenerFunc (info: any) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

removeAllListeners ( ) => void

Remove all native listeners for this plugin

Prop Type Description url string The URL to open the browser to windowName string Web only: Optional target for browser open. Follows the target property for window.open. Defaults to _ blank toolbarColor string A hex color to set the toolbar color to. presentationStyle "fullscreen" | "popover" iOS only: The presentation style of the browser. Defaults to fullscreen.

Prop Type urls string[]