Version: v6

@capacitor/barcode-scanner

Capacitor plugin using Outsystems Barcode libs

Install

npm install @capacitor/barcode-scanner
npx cap sync

Android

The barcode scanner plugin requires a minimum Android SDK target of 26. This is higher than the default that comes with your Capacitor application. You can update this value in your android/variables.gradle file.

ext {
    minSdkVersion = 26
}

You will need to modify the allprojects > repositories section in your android/build.gradle file to include the Outsystems repository. Your android/build.gradle file should look similar to this after adding the repository.

allprojects {
    repositories {
        google()
        mavenCentral()
        maven {
            url 'https://pkgs.dev.azure.com/OutSystemsRD/9e79bc5b-69b2-4476-9ca5-d67594972a52/_packaging/PublicArtifactRepository/maven/v1'
            name 'Azure'
            credentials {
                username = "optional"
                password = ""
            }
            content {
                includeGroup "com.github.outsystems"
            }
        }
    }
}

iOS

The barcode scanner uses the camera on the device. Ensure you configure the Privacy - Camera Usage Description in your Info.plist file so that your application can access the device's camera.

API

Interface defining the contract for a plugin capable of scanning barcodes. Requires implementation of the scanBarcode method, which initiates a barcode scan with given options.

scanBarcode(...)

scanBarcode(options: CapacitorBarcodeScannerOptions) => Promise<CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult>
ParamType
options
CapacitorBarcodeScannerOptions

Returns: 

Promise<CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult>

Type Aliases

CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult

Defines the structure of the result returned from a barcode scan.

{ ScanResult: string }

CapacitorBarcodeScannerOptions

Defines the options for configuring a barcode scan.

{ hint: CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHint, scanInstructions?: string, scanButton?: boolean, scanText?: string, cameraDirection?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerCameraDirection, scanOrientation?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanOrientation, android?: { scanningLibrary?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerAndroidScanningLibrary, }, web?: { showCameraSelection?: boolean, scannerFPS?: number } }

CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHint

Extends supported formats from Html5Qrcode with a special 'ALL' option, indicating support for all barcode types. Type definition combining Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats and OSBarcodeTypeHintALLOption to represent the hint for the type of barcode to be scanned.

Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats | CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHintALLOption

Enums

Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats

MembersValue
QR_CODE0
AZTEC1
CODABAR2
CODE_393
CODE_934
CODE_1285
DATA_MATRIX6
MAXICODE7
ITF8
EAN_139
EAN_810
PDF_41711
RSS_1412
RSS_EXPANDED13
UPC_A14
UPC_E15
UPC_EAN_EXTENSION16

CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHintALLOption

MembersValue
ALL17

CapacitorBarcodeScannerCameraDirection

MembersValue
BACK1
FRONT2

CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanOrientation

MembersValue
PORTRAIT1
LANDSCAPE2
ADAPTIVE3

CapacitorBarcodeScannerAndroidScanningLibrary

MembersValue
ZXING'zxing'
MLKIT'mlkit'

