@capacitor/barcode-scanner
Capacitor plugin using Outsystems Barcode libs
Install
npm install @capacitor/barcode-scanner
npx cap sync
Android
The barcode scanner plugin requires a minimum Android SDK target of 26. This is higher than the default that comes with your Capacitor application. You can update this value in your
android/variables.gradle file.
ext {
minSdkVersion = 26
}
You will need to modify the
allprojects > repositories section in your
android/build.gradle file to include the Outsystems repository. Your
android/build.gradle file should look similar to this after adding the repository.
allprojects {
repositories {
google()
mavenCentral()
maven {
url 'https://pkgs.dev.azure.com/OutSystemsRD/9e79bc5b-69b2-4476-9ca5-d67594972a52/_packaging/PublicArtifactRepository/maven/v1'
name 'Azure'
credentials {
username = "optional"
password = ""
}
content {
includeGroup "com.github.outsystems"
}
}
}
}
iOS
The barcode scanner uses the camera on the device. Ensure you configure the Privacy - Camera Usage Description in your Info.plist file so that your application can access the device's camera.
API
Interface defining the contract for a plugin capable of scanning barcodes. Requires implementation of the scanBarcode method, which initiates a barcode scan with given options.
scanBarcode(...)
scanBarcode(options: CapacitorBarcodeScannerOptions) => Promise<CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult>
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult>
Type Aliases
CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult
Defines the structure of the result returned from a barcode scan.
{ ScanResult: string }
CapacitorBarcodeScannerOptions
Defines the options for configuring a barcode scan.
{ hint: CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHint; scanInstructions?: string; scanButton?: boolean; scanText?: string; cameraDirection?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerCameraDirection; scanOrientation?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanOrientation; android?: { scanningLibrary?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerAndroidScanningLibrary; }; web?: { showCameraSelection?: boolean; scannerFPS?: number; }; }
CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHint
Extends supported formats from Html5Qrcode with a special 'ALL' option, indicating support for all barcode types. Type definition combining Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats and OSBarcodeTypeHintALLOption to represent the hint for the type of barcode to be scanned.
Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats | CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHintALLOption
Enums
Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats
|Members
|Value
QR_CODE
0
AZTEC
1
CODABAR
2
CODE_39
3
CODE_93
4
CODE_128
5
DATA_MATRIX
6
MAXICODE
7
ITF
8
EAN_13
9
EAN_8
10
PDF_417
11
RSS_14
12
RSS_EXPANDED
13
UPC_A
14
UPC_E
15
UPC_EAN_EXTENSION
16
CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHintALLOption
|Members
|Value
ALL
17
CapacitorBarcodeScannerCameraDirection
|Members
|Value
BACK
1
FRONT
2
CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanOrientation
|Members
|Value
PORTRAIT
1
LANDSCAPE
2
ADAPTIVE
3
CapacitorBarcodeScannerAndroidScanningLibrary
|Members
|Value
ZXING
'zxing'
MLKIT
'mlkit'