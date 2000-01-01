@capacitor/toast
The Toast API provides a notification pop up for displaying important information to a user. Just like real toast!
Install
npm install @capacitor/toast
npx cap sync
PWA Notes
PWA Elements are required for the Toast plugin to work.
Example
import { Toast } from '@capacitor/toast';
const showHelloToast = async () => {
await Toast.show({
text: 'Hello!',
});
};
API
show(...)
show(options: ShowOptions) => Promise<void>
Shows a Toast on the screen
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
ShowOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
text
string
|Text to display on the Toast
|1.0.0
duration
'short' | 'long'
|Duration of the Toast, either 'short' (2000ms) or 'long' (3500ms)
'short'
|1.0.0
position
'top' | 'center' | 'bottom'
|Position of the Toast. On Android 12 and newer all toasts are shown at the bottom.
'bottom'
|1.0.0