Version: v3

@capacitor/toast

The Toast API provides a notification pop up for displaying important information to a user. Just like real toast!

npm install @capacitor/toast

npx cap sync

PWA Elements are required for the Toast plugin to work.

import { Toast } from '@capacitor/toast' ;



const showHelloToast = async ( ) => {

await Toast . show ( {

text : 'Hello!' ,

} ) ;

} ;

