@capacitor/network
The Network API provides network and connectivity information.
Install
npm install @capacitor/network
npx cap sync
Example
import { Network } from '@capacitor/network';
Network.addListener('networkStatusChange', status => {
console.log('Network status changed', status);
});
const logCurrentNetworkStatus = async () => {
const status = await Network.getStatus();
console.log('Network status:', status);
};
API
getStatus()
getStatus() => Promise<ConnectionStatus>
Query the current status of the network connection.
Returns:
Promise<ConnectionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('networkStatusChange', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'networkStatusChange', listenerFunc: ConnectionStatusChangeListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Listen for changes in the network connection.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'networkStatusChange'
listenerFunc
|ConnectionStatusChangeListener
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all listeners (including the network status changes) for this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
ConnectionStatus
Represents the state and type of the network connection.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
connected
boolean
|Whether there is an active connection or not.
|1.0.0
connectionType
|ConnectionType
|The type of network connection currently in use. If there is no active network connection,
connectionType will be
'none'.
|1.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
Type Aliases
ConnectionType
The type of network connection that a device might have.
'wifi' | 'cellular' | 'none' | 'unknown'
ConnectionStatusChangeListener
Callback to receive the status change notifications.
(status: ConnectionStatus): void