The Network API provides network and connectivity information.

getStatus ( ) => Promise < ConnectionStatus >

Copy

Query the current status of the network connection.

Returns: Promise <ConnectionStatus>

Since: 1.0.0

addListener ( eventName : 'networkStatusChange' , listenerFunc : ConnectionStatusChangeListener ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle > & PluginListenerHandle

Copy

Listen for changes in the network connection.

Param Type eventName 'networkStatusChange' listenerFunc ConnectionStatusChangeListener

Returns: Promise <PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Since: 1.0.0

removeAllListeners ( ) => Promise < void >

Copy

Remove all listeners (including the network status changes) for this plugin.

Since: 1.0.0

Represents the state and type of the network connection.

Prop Type Description Since connected boolean Whether there is an active connection or not. 1.0.0 connectionType ConnectionType The type of network connection currently in use. If there is no active network connection, connectionType will be 'none' . 1.0.0

Prop Type remove () = > Promise < void >

The type of network connection that a device might have.

'wifi' | 'cellular' | 'none' | 'unknown'

Callback to receive the status change notifications.

(status: ConnectionStatus): void