@capacitor/keyboard
The Keyboard API provides keyboard display and visibility control, along with event tracking when the keyboard shows and hides.
Install
npm install @capacitor/keyboard
npx cap sync
Example
import { Keyboard } from '@capacitor/keyboard';
Keyboard.addListener('keyboardWillShow', info => {
console.log('keyboard will show with height:', info.keyboardHeight);
});
Keyboard.addListener('keyboardDidShow', info => {
console.log('keyboard did show with height:', info.keyboardHeight);
});
Keyboard.addListener('keyboardWillHide', () => {
console.log('keyboard will hide');
});
Keyboard.addListener('keyboardDidHide', () => {
console.log('keyboard did hide');
});
Configuration
On iOS, the keyboard can be configured with the following options:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
resize
|Configure the way the app is resized when the Keyboard appears. Only available on iOS.
native
|1.0.0
style
|Override the keyboard style if your app doesn't support dark/light theme changes. If not set, the keyboard style will depend on the device appearance. Only available on iOS.
|1.0.0
resizeOnFullScreen
boolean
|There is an Android bug that prevents the keyboard from resizing the WebView when the app is in full screen (i.e. if StatusBar plugin is used to overlay the status bar). This setting, if set to true, add a workaround that resizes the WebView even when the app is in full screen. Only available for Android
|1.1.0
Examples
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"Keyboard": {
"resize": "body",
"style": "DARK",
"resizeOnFullScreen": true
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
/// <reference types="@capacitor/keyboard" />
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
import { KeyboardResize, KeyboardStyle } from '@capacitor/keyboard';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
Keyboard: {
resize: KeyboardResize.Body,
style: KeyboardStyle.Dark,
resizeOnFullScreen: true,
},
},
};
export default config;
Compatibility with
cordova-plugin-ionic-keyboard
To maintain compatibility with
cordova-plugin-ionic-keyboard,
the following events also work with
window.addEventListener:
keyboardWillShow
keyboardDidShow
keyboardWillHide
keyboardDidHide
API
show()
show() => Promise<void>
Show the keyboard. This method is alpha and may have issues.
This method is only supported on Android.
Since: 1.0.0
hide()
hide() => Promise<void>
Hide the keyboard.
Since: 1.0.0
setAccessoryBarVisible(...)
setAccessoryBarVisible(options: { isVisible: boolean; }) => Promise<void>
Set whether the accessory bar should be visible on the keyboard. We recommend disabling the accessory bar for short forms (login, signup, etc.) to provide a cleaner UI.
This method is only supported on iPhone devices.
|Param
|Type
options
{ isVisible: boolean; }
Since: 1.0.0
setScroll(...)
setScroll(options: { isDisabled: boolean; }) => Promise<void>
Programmatically enable or disable the WebView scroll.
This method is only supported on iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
{ isDisabled: boolean; }
Since: 1.0.0
setStyle(...)
setStyle(options: KeyboardStyleOptions) => Promise<void>
Programmatically set the keyboard style.
This method is only supported on iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
setResizeMode(...)
setResizeMode(options: KeyboardResizeOptions) => Promise<void>
Programmatically set the resize mode.
This method is only supported on iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
getResizeMode()
getResizeMode() => Promise<KeyboardResizeOptions>
Get the currently set resize mode.
This method is only supported on iOS.
Returns:
Promise<KeyboardResizeOptions>
Since: 4.0.0
addListener('keyboardWillShow', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'keyboardWillShow', listenerFunc: (info: KeyboardInfo) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Listen for when the keyboard is about to be shown.
On Android keyboardWillShow and keyboardDidShow fire almost at the same time.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'keyboardWillShow'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('keyboardDidShow', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'keyboardDidShow', listenerFunc: (info: KeyboardInfo) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Listen for when the keyboard is shown.
On Android keyboardWillShow and keyboardDidShow fire almost at the same time.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'keyboardDidShow'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('keyboardWillHide', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'keyboardWillHide', listenerFunc: () => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Listen for when the keyboard is about to be hidden.
On Android keyboardWillHide and keyboardDidHide fire almost at the same time.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'keyboardWillHide'
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('keyboardDidHide', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'keyboardDidHide', listenerFunc: () => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Listen for when the keyboard is hidden.
On Android keyboardWillHide and keyboardDidHide fire almost at the same time.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'keyboardDidHide'
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all native listeners for this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
KeyboardStyleOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
style
|Style of the keyboard.
KeyboardStyle.Default
|1.0.0
KeyboardResizeOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
mode
|Mode used to resize elements when the keyboard appears.
|1.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
KeyboardInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
keyboardHeight
number
|Height of the heyboard.
|1.0.0
Enums
KeyboardStyle
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
Dark
'DARK'
|Dark keyboard.
|1.0.0
Light
'LIGHT'
|Light keyboard.
|1.0.0
Default
'DEFAULT'
|On iOS 13 and newer the keyboard style is based on the device appearance. If the device is using Dark mode, the keyboard will be dark. If the device is using Light mode, the keyboard will be light. On iOS 12 the keyboard will be light.
|1.0.0
KeyboardResize
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
Body
'body'
|Only the
body HTML element will be resized. Relative units are not affected, because the viewport does not change.
|1.0.0
Ionic
'ionic'
|Only the
ion-app HTML element will be resized. Use it only for Ionic Framework apps.
|1.0.0
Native
'native'
|The whole native Web View will be resized when the keyboard shows/hides. This affects the
vh relative unit.
|1.0.0
None
'none'
|Neither the app nor the Web View are resized.
|1.0.0