Version: v5

On this page

@capacitor/keyboard

The Keyboard API provides keyboard display and visibility control, along with event tracking when the keyboard shows and hides.

npm install @capacitor/keyboard

npx cap sync

Copy

import { Keyboard } from '@capacitor/keyboard' ;



Keyboard . addListener ( 'keyboardWillShow' , info => {

console . log ( 'keyboard will show with height:' , info . keyboardHeight ) ;

} ) ;



Keyboard . addListener ( 'keyboardDidShow' , info => {

console . log ( 'keyboard did show with height:' , info . keyboardHeight ) ;

} ) ;



Keyboard . addListener ( 'keyboardWillHide' , ( ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard will hide' ) ;

} ) ;



Keyboard . addListener ( 'keyboardDidHide' , ( ) => {

console . log ( 'keyboard did hide' ) ;

} ) ;

Copy

On iOS, the keyboard can be configured with the following options:

Prop Type Description Default Since resize KeyboardResize Configure the way the app is resized when the Keyboard appears. Only available on iOS. native 1.0.0 style KeyboardStyle Override the keyboard style if your app doesn't support dark/light theme changes. If not set, the keyboard style will depend on the device appearance. Only available on iOS. 1.0.0 resizeOnFullScreen boolean There is an Android bug that prevents the keyboard from resizing the WebView when the app is in full screen (i.e. if StatusBar plugin is used to overlay the status bar). This setting, if set to true, add a workaround that resizes the WebView even when the app is in full screen. Only available for Android 1.1.0

In capacitor.config.json :

{

"plugins" : {

"Keyboard" : {

"resize" : "body" ,

"style" : "DARK" ,

"resizeOnFullScreen" : true

}

}

}

Copy

In capacitor.config.ts :





import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;

import { KeyboardResize , KeyboardStyle } from '@capacitor/keyboard' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

plugins : {

Keyboard : {

resize : KeyboardResize . Body ,

style : KeyboardStyle . Dark ,

resizeOnFullScreen : true ,

} ,

} ,

} ;



export default config ;

Copy

To maintain compatibility with cordova-plugin-ionic-keyboard , the following events also work with window.addEventListener :

keyboardWillShow

keyboardDidShow

keyboardWillHide

keyboardDidHide