@capacitor/haptics
The Haptics API provides physical feedback to the user through touch or vibration.
On devices that don't have Taptic Engine or Vibrator, the API calls will resolve without performing any action.
Install
npm install @capacitor/haptics
npx cap sync
Example
import { Haptics, ImpactStyle } from '@capacitor/haptics';
const hapticsImpactMedium = async () => {
await Haptics.impact({ style: ImpactStyle.Medium });
};
const hapticsImpactLight = async () => {
await Haptics.impact({ style: ImpactStyle.Light });
};
const hapticsVibrate = async () => {
await Haptics.vibrate();
};
const hapticsSelectionStart = async () => {
await Haptics.selectionStart();
};
const hapticsSelectionChanged = async () => {
await Haptics.selectionChanged();
};
const hapticsSelectionEnd = async () => {
await Haptics.selectionEnd();
};
API
impact(...)
impact(options?: ImpactOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Trigger a haptics "impact" feedback
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
notification(...)
notification(options?: NotificationOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Trigger a haptics "notification" feedback
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
vibrate(...)
vibrate(options?: VibrateOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Vibrate the device
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
selectionStart()
selectionStart() => Promise<void>
Trigger a selection started haptic hint
Since: 1.0.0
selectionChanged()
selectionChanged() => Promise<void>
Trigger a selection changed haptic hint. If a selection was started already, this will cause the device to provide haptic feedback
Since: 1.0.0
selectionEnd()
selectionEnd() => Promise<void>
If selectionStart() was called, selectionEnd() ends the selection. For example, call this when a user has lifted their finger from a control
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
ImpactOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
style
|Impact Feedback Style The mass of the objects in the collision simulated by a UIImpactFeedbackGenerator object.
ImpactStyle.Heavy
|1.0.0
NotificationOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
type
|Notification Feedback Type The type of notification feedback generated by a UINotificationFeedbackGenerator object.
NotificationType.SUCCESS
|1.0.0
VibrateOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
duration
number
|Duration of the vibration in milliseconds.
300
|1.0.0
Enums
ImpactStyle
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
Heavy
'HEAVY'
|A collision between large, heavy user interface elements
|1.0.0
Medium
'MEDIUM'
|A collision between moderately sized user interface elements
|1.0.0
Light
'LIGHT'
|A collision between small, light user interface elements
|1.0.0
NotificationType
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
Success
'SUCCESS'
|A notification feedback type indicating that a task has completed successfully
|1.0.0
Warning
'WARNING'
|A notification feedback type indicating that a task has produced a warning
|1.0.0
Error
'ERROR'
|A notification feedback type indicating that a task has failed
|1.0.0