@capacitor/haptics

The Haptics API provides physical feedback to the user through touch or vibration.

On devices that don't have Taptic Engine or Vibrator, the API calls will resolve without performing any action.

npm install @capacitor/haptics

npx cap sync

import { Haptics , ImpactStyle } from '@capacitor/haptics' ;



const hapticsImpactMedium = async ( ) => {

await Haptics . impact ( { style : ImpactStyle . Medium } ) ;

} ;



const hapticsImpactLight = async ( ) => {

await Haptics . impact ( { style : ImpactStyle . Light } ) ;

} ;



const hapticsVibrate = async ( ) => {

await Haptics . vibrate ( ) ;

} ;



const hapticsSelectionStart = async ( ) => {

await Haptics . selectionStart ( ) ;

} ;



const hapticsSelectionChanged = async ( ) => {

await Haptics . selectionChanged ( ) ;

} ;



const hapticsSelectionEnd = async ( ) => {

await Haptics . selectionEnd ( ) ;

} ;

