Plugin Development Workflow

With the new plugin created, you can begin implementing functionality across a variety of platforms.

To implement new functionality in your plugin, begin by defining the method's signature in the exported TypeScript interface for your plugin in src/definitions.ts .

In the example below, the openMap() method is added which takes a latitude and longitude . It is good practice to define interfaces for method parameters that can be imported and used in apps.

export interface EchoPlugin {

echo(options: { value: string }): Promise<{ value: string }>;

+ openMap(options: OpenMapOptions): Promise<void>;

}



+ export interface OpenMapOptions {

+ latitude: number;

+ longitude: number;

+ }



Implement the web implementation in src/web.ts :

import type {

EchoPlugin,

+ OpenMapOptions,

} from './definitions';



export class EchoWeb extends WebPlugin implements EchoPlugin {

// other methods



+ async openMap(location: OpenMapOptions): Promise<void> {

+ // logic here

+ }

}



To compile the plugin, navigate into the plugin directory then run:

npm run build



Implement Android functionality in android/src/main/[nested folders]/EchoPlugin.java :

@PluginMethod ( )

public void openMap ( PluginCall call ) {

Double latitude = call . getDouble ( "latitude" ) ;

Double longitude = call . getDouble ( "longitude" ) ;







call . resolve ( ) ;

}



Implement iOS functionality in ios/Plugin/EchoPlugin.swift :

@objc func openMap ( _ call : CAPPluginCall ) {

let latitude = call . getString ( "latitude" )

let longitude = call . getNumber ( "longitude" )







call . resolve ( )

}



Remember to register plugin methods in your .m file.

This example contains the most common type of method in plugins but details about all the supported types can be found here.

To test the plugin locally while developing it, link the plugin folder to your app using npm install with the path to your plugin.

npm install .. /path/to/echo



The project's package.json file now shows the plugin package link in the dependencies list:

"echo" : "file:../path/to/echo" ,



Finally, run npx cap sync to make the native projects aware of your plugin. If it was detected correctly, it will print something like this:

[ info ] Found 1 Capacitor plugin for android:

- echo ( 0.0 .1 )



To unlink the local plugin from your app, use npm uninstall with the package name of your plugin.

npm uninstall echo



The plugin template ships with a variety of scripts in package.json .

verify : builds and tests web and native code

: builds and tests web and native code lint : lints web and native code

: lints web and native code fmt : autoformats web and native code

: autoformats web and native code docgen : generates documentation from plugin interface (see Documentation)

: generates documentation from plugin interface (see Documentation) build : builds web code into ESM and bundle distributions

To document plugin functionality, add JSDoc comment blocks to methods and properties.

It is usually not necessary to include type information with the @param and @returns JSDoc tags in TypeScript files.

Using our openMap() method as an example, open src/definitions.ts and start documenting!

export interface EchoPlugin {

echo(options: { value: string }): Promise<{ value: string }>;



+ /**

+ * Opens the map at a given location.

+ *

+ * @since 1.1.0

+ */

openMap(options: OpenMapOptions): Promise<void>;

}



export interface OpenMapOptions {

+ /**

+ * The latitude at which to open the map.

+ */

latitude: number;



+ /**

+ * The longitude at which to open the map.

+ */

longitude: number;

}



The plugin template ships with @capacitor/docgen , which writes generated documentation to README.md . Documentation is generated during npm run build . You can also run it manually:

npm run docgen



Whenever you are ready to publish your plugin, just use:

npm publish



This will build the JS portion of your plugin and publish the rest of your plugin files to npm.