The decision to implement iOS before Android is arbitrary - in all honesty, you could have written the Android implementation first, then iOS, then web. Or any combination of the three. It just so happens that this tutorial implements iOS before Android.

You may want to implement the web first because it sits closer to the plugin’s API definition. If any tweaks need to be made to the API, it’s far easier to uncover them while working in the web layer.

Prerequisite: Familiarize yourself with the Capacitor Custom Native iOS Code documentation before continuing.

Open up the Capacitor application’s iOS project in Xcode by running npx cap open ios . Right-click the App group (under the App target) and select New Group from the context menu. Name this new group plugins. Add a new group to plugins and name it ScreenOrientation.

Once complete, you'll have a path /App/App/plugins/ScreenOrientation/ . Add the following files by right-clicking the ScreenOrientation group and selecting New File… from the context menu:

ScreenOrientation.swift ScreenOrientationPlugin.swift ScreenOrientationPlugin.m

If prompted by Xcode to create a Bridging Header, click Create Bridging Header.

Copy the following code into ScreenOrientationPlugin.m :

# import < Foundation / Foundation . h >

# import < Capacitor / Capacitor . h >



CAP_PLUGIN ( ScreenOrientationPlugin , "ScreenOrientation" ,

CAP_PLUGIN_METHOD ( orientation , CAPPluginReturnPromise ) ;

CAP_PLUGIN_METHOD ( lock , CAPPluginReturnPromise ) ;

CAP_PLUGIN_METHOD ( unlock , CAPPluginReturnPromise ) ;

)

These Objective-C macros register the plugin with Capacitor, making ScreenOrientationPlugin and its methods available to JavaScript.

Copy the following code into ScreenOrientationPlugin.swift :

import Foundation

import Capacitor



@objc(ScreenOrientationPlugin)

public class ScreenOrientationPlugin: CAPPlugin {



@objc public func orientation(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {

call.resolve()

}



@objc public func lock(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {

call.resolve()

}



@objc public func unlock(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {

call.resolve();

}

}

Note the use of @objc decorators; these are required to make sure Capacitor can see the class and its methods at runtime.

Let’s tackle the task of getting the current screen orientation first. Open up ScreenOrientation.swift to set up the class and write a method to get the current orientation:

import Foundation

import UIKit



public class ScreenOrientation: NSObject {



public func getCurrentOrientationType() -> String {

let currentOrientation: UIDeviceOrientation = UIDevice.current.orientation

return fromDeviceOrientationToOrientationType(currentOrientation)

}



private func fromDeviceOrientationToOrientationType(_ orientation: UIDeviceOrientation) -> String {

switch orientation {

case .landscapeLeft:

return "landscape-primary"

case .landscapeRight:

return "landscape-secondary"

case .portraitUpsideDown:

return "portrait-secondary"

default:

// Case: portrait

return "portrait-primary"

}

}



}

Next, wire up the orientation method in ScreenOrientationPlugin.swift to call the implementation class’s method:

@objc(ScreenOrientationPlugin)

public class ScreenOrientationPlugin: CAPPlugin {



private let implementation = ScreenOrientation()



@objc public func orientation(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {

let orientationType = implementation.getCurrentOrientationType();

call.resolve(["type": orientationType])

}



/* Remaining code omitted for brevity */

}

Go ahead and run the app from Xcode, either on an actual device or an iOS simulator. Once it finishes loading, you should see the following logs printed to the console:

⚡️ To Native - > ScreenOrientation orientation 115962915

⚡️ TO JS { "type" : "portrait-primary" }

Note: The exact value of the logs will be different for you. In this example, 115962915 is an arbitrary ID assigned to the method call made from the plugin.

You’ve successfully bridged native iOS code to the web application! 🎉

iOS will let us know when a user rotates their device through the NotificationCenter, when UIDevice fires the orientationDidChangeNotification event.

The load() method is the proper place to register an observer for this event. Likewise, the deinit() method is the appropriate place to remove the observer.

Within the observer registration, we need to provide a method to return the changed orientation to our plugin’s listeners listening for the screenOrientationChange event we defined as part of our plugin’s API. We can reuse the getCurrentOrientationType() method to obtain the changed screen orientation.

Add the following methods to the ScreenOrientationPlugin class:

override public func load() {

NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(

self,

selector: #selector(self.orientationDidChange),

name: UIDevice.orientationDidChangeNotification,

object: nil)

}



deinit {

NotificationCenter.default.removeObserver(self)

}



@objc private func orientationDidChange() {

// Ignore changes in orientation if unknown, face up, or face down

if(UIDevice.current.orientation.isValidInterfaceOrientation) {

let orientation = implementation.getCurrentOrientationType()

notifyListeners("screenOrientationChange", data: ["type": orientation])

}

}

iOS will detect changes in orientation in three dimensions. As the code comment mentions, we’ll ignore notifying listeners when orientation changes don’t reference landscape or portrait orientations.

iOS doesn’t exactly provide a mechanism to “lock” or “unlock” a screen orientation. Instead, it allows you to set which orientations are allowed programmatically.

To achieve this, we need to add a method to the AppDelegate class in AppDelegate.swift :

func application(_ application: UIApplication, supportedInterfaceOrientationsFor window: UIWindow?) -> UIInterfaceOrientationMask {

return ScreenOrientationPlugin.supportedOrientations

}

Notice that the function returns ScreenOrientationPlugin.supportedOrientations . This property doesn’t exist yet, so let’s add it to the ScreenOrientationPlugin class as a private static class member:

public static var supportedOrientations = UIInterfaceOrientationMask.all

Copy

By setting up the code above, we tell iOS that we only want to support orientations defined by the value of ScreenOrientationPlugin.supportedOrientations . As you might imagine, the UIInterfaceOrientationMask.all enumeration value supports all orientations. We will pick a more restrictive enumeration value when we write code to lock the screen orientation.

We’ll need a function that maps an OrientationType to its corresponding UIInterfaceOrientationMask enumeration value. Add the following method to the ScreenOrientation class:

private func fromOrientationTypeToMask(_ orientationType: String) -> UIInterfaceOrientationMask {

switch orientationType {

case "landscape-primary":

return UIInterfaceOrientationMask.landscapeLeft

case "landscape-secondary":

return UIInterfaceOrientationMask.landscapeRight

case "portrait-secondary":

return UIInterfaceOrientationMask.portraitUpsideDown

default:

// Case: portrait-primary

return UIInterfaceOrientationMask.portrait

}

}

Forecasting into the future, we will also need a method that maps an OrientationType to an Int , so we’ll add it now into the ScreenOrientation class:

private func fromOrientationTypeToInt(_ orientationType: String) -> Int {

switch orientationType {

case "landscape-primary":

return UIInterfaceOrientation.landscapeLeft.rawValue

case "landscape-secondary":

return UIInterfaceOrientation.landscapeRight.rawValue

case "portrait-secondary":

return UIInterfaceOrientation.portraitUpsideDown.rawValue

default:

// Case: portrait-primary

return UIInterfaceOrientation.portrait.rawValue

}

}

Now that all the setup is out of the way, we can implement the lock() method. Add the following method to the ScreenOrientation class:

public func lock(_ orientationType: String, completion: @escaping (UIInterfaceOrientationMask) -> Void) {

DispatchQueue.main.async {

let mask = self.fromOrientationTypeToMask(orientationType)

let orientation = self.fromOrientationTypeToInt(orientationType)

UIDevice.current.setValue(orientation, forKey: "orientation")

UINavigationController.attemptRotationToDeviceOrientation()

completion(mask)

}

}

This is a complicated method; let’s walk through essential parts of it:

completion: @escaping (UIInterfaceOrientationMask) -> Void tells callers of this method that they must provide a function that will be called when the method finishes execution, and we will pass the function an UIInterfaceOrientationMask value, by way of completion(mask) . UIDevice.current.setValue(orientation, forKey: "orientation") sets a screen orientation for the device, but does not rotate the screen to it. UINavigationController.attemptRotationToDeviceOrientation() will attempt to rotate the application to the screen orientation set in the previous line of code. We wrap the code in DispatchQueue.main.async to prevent blocking the UI thread.

This method needs to get called from the ScreenOrientationPlugin class, and afterward, update ScreenOrientationPlugin.supportedOrientations so iOS knows we only want to support one specific screen orientation at this time:

​​@objc public func lock(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {

guard let lockToOrientation = call.getString("orientation") else {

call.reject("Input option 'orientation' must be provided.")

return

}

implementation.lock(lockToOrientation, completion: { (mask) -> Void in

ScreenOrientationPlugin.supportedOrientations = mask;

call.resolve()

})

}

The lock() method also introduces a guard to prevent anyone from calling it without an orientation input parameter. It’s best practice to reject any calls to plugin methods that are missing any required input parameters.

To unlock the screen orientation, we walk back the steps we took the lock it. Add the following method to the ScreenOrientation class:

public func unlock(completion: @escaping () -> Void) {

DispatchQueue.main.async {

let unknownOrientation = UIInterfaceOrientation.unknown.rawValue

UIDevice.current.setValue(unknownOrientation, forKey: "orientation")

UINavigationController.attemptRotationToDeviceOrientation()

completion()

}

}

By setting the current orientation value to UIInterfaceOrientation.unknown , iOS attempts to auto-correct its orientation. In the ScreenOrientationPlugin class, we’ll revert supportedOrientations to UIInterfaceOrientationMask.all :

@objc public func unlock(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {

implementation.unlock {

ScreenOrientationPlugin.supportedOrientations = UIInterfaceOrientationMask.all

call.resolve()

}

}

In Xcode, run the app on either a device or a simulator. The plugin functions as intended! Pressing the “Rotate My Device” button will rotate the screen orientation into landscape mode, and if you rotate further, you will see that the screen orientation is locked. Pressing “Confirm Signature“ will unlock the screen orientation.

The penultimate step to this tutorial is: the Android implementation.