@capacitor/file-viewer
The FileViewer API provides mechanisms for opening files and previewing media. Not available on web.
The media preview methods are currently only supported on iOS. It uses a built-in player.
Install
npm install @capacitor/file-viewer
npx cap sync
Example
import { FileViewer } from "@capacitor/file-viewer";
// can use a plugin like @capacitor/filesystem to get the full path to the file
const openDocument = async () => {
await FileViewer.openDocumentFromLocalPath({
path: "path/to/file.pdf"
});
};
// ios-specific
const previewMedia = async () => {
await FileViewer.previewMediaContentFromUrl({
path: "https://url_hosting_media/file.mp4"
});
}
API
For list of existing error codes, see Errors.
File Viewer API
Only available in Native Android and iOS; not available for Web / PWAs.
openDocumentFromLocalPath(...)
openDocumentFromLocalPath(options: OpenFromLocalPathOptions) => Promise<void>
Open a file stored in the local file system
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
openDocumentFromResources(...)
openDocumentFromResources(options: OpenFromResourcesOptions) => Promise<void>
Open an app resource file
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
openDocumentFromUrl(...)
openDocumentFromUrl(options: OpenFromUrlOptions) => Promise<void>
Open a file from a remote url
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
previewMediaContentFromLocalPath(...)
previewMediaContentFromLocalPath(options: PreviewMediaFromLocalPathOptions) => Promise<void>
Preview a media file (namely, video) stored in the local file system.
Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to
openDocumentFromLocalPath.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
previewMediaContentFromResources(...)
previewMediaContentFromResources(options: PreviewMediaFromResourcesOptions) => Promise<void>
Preview a media file (namely, video) from the app's resources.
Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to
openDocumentFromResources.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
previewMediaContentFromUrl(...)
previewMediaContentFromUrl(options: PreviewMediaFromUrlOptions) => Promise<void>
Preview a media file (namely, video) from a remote url.
Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to
openDocumentFromUrl.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
OpenFromLocalPathOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The full absolute path to the file to open
|1.0.0
OpenFromResourcesOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The relative path to the resource file to open
|1.0.0
OpenFromUrlOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
url
string
|The remote url pointing to the file to open
|1.0.0
Type Aliases
PreviewMediaFromLocalPathOptions
OpenFromLocalPathOptions
PreviewMediaFromResourcesOptions
OpenFromResourcesOptions
PreviewMediaFromUrlOptions
OpenFromUrlOptions
Errors
The plugin returns the following errors with specific codes on native Android and iOS:
|Error code
|Platform(s)
|Message
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0004
|Android, iOS
|The file you are trying to open does not exist.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0005
|Android, iOS
|The URL you are trying to open is malformed.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0006
|Android, iOS
|Path of the file to open is either null or empty.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0007
|Android, iOS
|URL to open is either null or empty.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0008
|Android, iOS
|Could not open the file.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0009
|Android, iOS
|Invalid parameters.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0010
|Android
|There is no app to open this file.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0011
|iOS
|Cordova / Capacitor bridge isn’t initialized.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0012
|iOS
|The download failed.
|OS-PLUG-FLVW-0013
|iOS
|The file has no extension.