Version: v2

On this page

Known Incompatible Cordova Plugins

While we've tested a number of popular Cordova plugins, it's possible Capacitor doesn't support every Cordova plugin. Some don't work with Capacitor or Capacitor provides a conflicting alternative. If it's known that the plugin is conflicting or causes build issues, it will be skipped when running npx cap update .

If you find an issue with an existing Cordova plugin, please let us know by providing the issue's details and plugin information.