CapacitorHttp
The Capacitor Http API provides native http support via patching
fetch and
XMLHttpRequest to use native libraries. It also provides helper methods for native http requests without the use of
fetch and
XMLHttpRequest. This plugin is bundled with
@capacitor/core.
Configuration
By default, the patching of
window.fetch and
XMLHttpRequest to use native libraries is disabled.
If you would like to enable this feature, modify the configuration below in the
capacitor.config file.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
enabled
boolean
|Enable the patching of
fetch and
XMLHttpRequest to use native libraries instead.
false
Example Configuration
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"CapacitorHttp": {
"enabled": true
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
CapacitorHttp: {
enabled: true,
},
},
};
export default config;
Example
import { CapacitorHttp } from '@capacitor/core';
// Example of a GET request
const doGet = () => {
const options = {
url: 'https://example.com/my/api',
headers: { 'X-Fake-Header': 'Fake-Value' },
params: { size: 'XL' },
};
const response: HttpResponse = await CapacitorHttp.get(options);
// or...
// const response = await CapacitorHttp.request({ ...options, method: 'GET' })
};
// Example of a POST request. Note: data
// can be passed as a raw JS Object (must be JSON serializable)
const doPost = () => {
const options = {
url: 'https://example.com/my/api',
headers: { 'X-Fake-Header': 'Fake-Value' },
data: { foo: 'bar' },
};
const response: HttpResponse = await CapacitorHttp.post(options);
// or...
// const response = await CapacitorHttp.request({ ...options, method: 'POST' })
};
Large File Support
Due to the nature of the bridge, parsing and transferring large amount of data from native to the web can cause issues. Support for downloading and uploading files to the native device is planned to be added to the
@capacitor/filesystem plugin in the near future. One way to potentially circumvent the issue of running out of memory in the meantime (specifically on Android) is to edit the
AndroidManifest.xml and add
android:largeHeap="true" to the
application element. Most apps should not need this and should instead focus on reducing their overall memory usage for improved performance. Enabling this also does not guarantee a fixed increase in available memory, because some devices are constrained by their total available memory.
API
request(...)
request(options: HttpOptions) => Promise<HttpResponse>
Make a Http Request to a server using native libraries.
get(...)
get(options: HttpOptions) => Promise<HttpResponse>
Make a Http GET Request to a server using native libraries.
post(...)
post(options: HttpOptions) => Promise<HttpResponse>
Make a Http POST Request to a server using native libraries.
put(...)
put(options: HttpOptions) => Promise<HttpResponse>
Make a Http PUT Request to a server using native libraries.
patch(...)
patch(options: HttpOptions) => Promise<HttpResponse>
Make a Http PATCH Request to a server using native libraries.
delete(...)
delete(options: HttpOptions) => Promise<HttpResponse>
Make a Http DELETE Request to a server using native libraries.
Interfaces
HttpOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url
string
|The URL to send the request to.
method?
string
|The Http Request method to run. (Default is
GET)
params?
|HttpParams
|URL parameters to append to the request.
data?
any
|JSON data to send with the request.
headers?
|HttpHeaders
|Http Request headers to send with the request.
readTimeout?
number
|How long to wait to read additional data. Resets each time new data is received.
connectTimeout?
number
|How long to wait for the initial connection.
disableRedirects?
boolean
|Sets whether automatic Http redirects should be disabled.
webFetchExtra?
RequestInit
|Extra arguments for fetch when running on the web.
responseType?
|HttpResponseType
|Parse the response appropriately before returning it to the client. If the response content-type is
json, this value is ignored.
shouldEncodeUrlParams?
boolean
|A option to keep the URL unencoded if necessary (already encoded, azure/firebase testing, etc.). (Default is
true)
HttpParams
|Type
|Description
[key: string]: string or string[]
|A key/value dictionary of URL parameters to set.
HttpHeaders
|Type
|Description
[key: string]: string
|A key/value dictionary of Http headers.
HttpResponseType
|Type
|Description
'arraybuffer' or 'blob' or 'json' or 'text' or 'document'
|How to parse the Http response before returning it to the client.
HttpResponse
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url
string
|The response URL recieved from the Http response.
status
number
|The status code received from the Http response.
data
any
|Additional data received with the Http response.
headers
|HttpHeaders
|The headers received from the Http response.