@capacitor/preferences
The Preferences API provides a simple key/value persistent store for lightweight data.
Mobile OSs may periodically clear data set in
window.localStorage, so this
API should be used instead. This API will fall back to using
localStorage
when running as a Progressive Web App.
This plugin will use
UserDefaults
on iOS and
SharedPreferences
on Android. Stored data is cleared if the app is uninstalled.
Note: This API is not meant to be used as a local database. If your app stores a lot of data, has high read/write load, or requires complex querying, we recommend taking a look at a SQLite-based solution. One such solution is Ionic Secure Storage, a SQLite-based engine with full encryption support. The Capacitor Community has also built a number of other storage engines.
Install
npm install @capacitor/preferences
npx cap sync
Example
import { Preferences } from '@capacitor/preferences';
const setName = async () => {
await Preferences.set({
key: 'name',
value: 'Max',
});
};
const checkName = async () => {
const { value } = await Preferences.get({ key: 'name' });
console.log(`Hello ${value}!`);
};
const removeName = async () => {
await Preferences.remove({ key: 'name' });
};
Working with JSON
The Preferences API only supports string values. You can, however, use JSON if you
JSON.stringify the object before calling
set(), then
JSON.parse the value returned from
get().
This method can also be used to store non-string values, such as numbers and booleans.
API
configure(...)
configure(options: ConfigureOptions) => Promise<void>
Configure the preferences plugin at runtime.
Options that are
undefined will not be used.
|Param
|Type
options
|ConfigureOptions
Since: 1.0.0
get(...)
get(options: GetOptions) => Promise<GetResult>
Get the value from preferences of a given key.
|Param
|Type
options
|GetOptions
Returns:
Promise<GetResult>
Since: 1.0.0
set(...)
set(options: SetOptions) => Promise<void>
Set the value in preferences for a given key.
|Param
|Type
options
|SetOptions
Since: 1.0.0
remove(...)
remove(options: RemoveOptions) => Promise<void>
Remove the value from preferences for a given key, if any.
|Param
|Type
options
|RemoveOptions
Since: 1.0.0
clear()
clear() => Promise<void>
Clear keys and values from preferences.
Since: 1.0.0
keys()
keys() => Promise<KeysResult>
Return the list of known keys in preferences.
Returns:
Promise<KeysResult>
Since: 1.0.0
migrate()
migrate() => Promise<MigrateResult>
Migrate data from the Capacitor 2 Storage plugin.
This action is non-destructive. It will not remove old data and will only write new data if they key was not already set. To remove the old data after being migrated, call removeOld().
Returns:
Promise<MigrateResult>
Since: 1.0.0
removeOld()
removeOld() => Promise<void>
Removes old data with
_cap_ prefix from the Capacitor 2 Storage plugin.
Since: 1.1.0
Interfaces
ConfigureOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
group
string
|Set the preferences group. Preferences groups are used to organize key/value pairs. Using the value 'NativeStorage' provides backwards-compatibility with
cordova-plugin-nativestorage. WARNING: The
clear() method can delete unintended values when using the 'NativeStorage' group.
CapacitorStorage
|1.0.0
GetResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
string | null
|The value from preferences associated with the given key. If a value was not previously set or was removed, value will be
null.
|1.0.0
GetOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
key
string
|The key whose value to retrieve from preferences.
|1.0.0
SetOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
key
string
|The key to associate with the value being set in preferences.
|1.0.0
value
string
|The value to set in preferences with the associated key.
|1.0.0
RemoveOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
key
string
|The key whose value to remove from preferences.
|1.0.0
KeysResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
keys
string[]
|The known keys in preferences.
|1.0.0
MigrateResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
migrated
string[]
|An array of keys that were migrated.
|1.0.0
existing
string[]
|An array of keys that were already migrated or otherwise exist in preferences that had a value in the Capacitor 2 Preferences plugin.
|1.0.0